Ten Years Ago in Grasping Reality: June 29-30, 2007

- Risks in the CDO Market: Felix Salmon: "There is cause for concern, to be sure. But there isn't cause for panic..." http://www.bradford-delong.com/2007/06/risks-in-the-cd.html
- The Undervaluation of the RMB http://www.bradford-delong.com/2007/06/the-undervaluat.html: Brad Setser: "I do not doubt that determining whether or not a currency is misaligned is difficult – and different models produce different results. But some cases are easier than others. $500b [a year] in intervention does provide a bit of a clue..."
- Treason to Libertarian Bro-hood is no vice, but rather a virtue!: The Nine Circles of Libertarian Hell http://distributedrepublic.net/archives/2007/06/30/nine-circles-libertarian-hell/
- A Note on "Al Qaeda" http://www.bradford-delong.com/2007/06/a-note-on-al-qa.html: Jim McDonald: "What’s with that? They aren’t insurgents any more. Or Sunni fighters, or Shiite militias. or even Baathist dead-enders. All the bad guys are Al Qaeda. Kinda reminds me of Vietnam: 'How do you know he’s Viet Cong?' 'He’s dead, isn’t he?' Six years after 9/11 this is the only card left in Bush’s hand. If he’s so hot on Al Qaeda isn’t it time to find Osama bin Forgotten? Y’know, the guy who actually attacked us?"
- Media Matters Is Shrill! http://www.bradford-delong.com/2007/06/media-matters-i.html: Media Matters on the clown show that is Fred Hiatt's Washington Post editorial board: "In September 2005 and January 2006, The Washington Post editorial board endorsed the nominations of John G. Roberts Jr. and Samuel A. Alito.... However... this term... the Post has repeatedly excoriated opinions written or supported by Roberts or Alito..."
