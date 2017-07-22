Should-Read: Nick Bunker: Weekend reading: “Boosting the competition” edition: "Since 2000 the concentration of businesses in the United States has increased and the amount of business investment relative to profits has declined... http://equitablegrowth.org/equitablog/weekend-reading-boosting-the-competition-edition/
...Are these two trends connected? New research argues that less competition and increased consolidation is pushing down investment growth. Gene Kimmelman of Public Knowledge and Mark Cooper of the Consumer Federation of America make the case for stronger antitrust enforcement and regulatory oversight in the digital communications industry. The gap between the unemployment rate for black and white Americans may be at a historical low, but the gap still exists. A recent research paper digs into why this gap remains and how it shrinks as the labor market gets stronger. In the latest installment of Equitable Growth in Conversation, Heather Boushey talks with Robert Solow...