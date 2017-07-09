Worth Reading from Grasping Reality: February 2007

The Domestic Macroeconomic Outlook: February 28, 2007 http://www.bradford-delong.com/2007/02/the_domestic_ma.html 2007-02-28

The Crisis of the "Mixed Economy" http://www.bradford-delong.com/2007/02/the_crisis_of_t.html: In the mid-1960s economists thought that they had it right... were looking forward to future eras in which the "economic problem" would not be allocating scarce resources among various productive uses but allocating abundant products in the interest of human well-being.... But as a result of the 1970s and 1980s, consideration of these problems was pushed into the far future, because it became clear that economists did not have it right... 2007-02-28

Speaking as a Water-Carrying Policy Intellectual... http://www.bradford-delong.com/2007/02/speaking_as_a_w.html: Let me respond with a question: Is there a way to interpret Jeff other than as a call to keep China a society of poor subsistence rice farmers as long as possible--keep them poor, barefoot, uneducated, and by no means allow them to work at any of the high-value manufacturing occupations we want to keep in the United States?... | In Which I Carry Yet More Water for the Commissars-Turned-Capitalists of Shanghai http://www.bradford-delong.com/2007/02/in_which_i_carr.html: Jeff Faux writes back.... "Why is it that it is the responsibility of $40,000 year American working families to sacrifice their future in order to raise up the living standards of poor Chinese, when commissars turned capitalists ride around Shanghai in a different Rolls every day?..." 2007-02-27

Pictures from Playing with Economagic... http://www.bradford-delong.com/2007/02/pictures_from_p.html: The last one is my favorite: it shows, in one picture, the seasonal cycle, the business cycle, and the long-term trend in American labor force participation coming from demography and feminism... 2007-02-27

My Two Favorite New Yorker Cartoons of All Time http://www.bradford-delong.com/2007/02/my_two_favorite.html 2007-02-22

A Short Dialogue on Santa Clara County v. Southern Pacific Railroad Company http://www.bradford-delong.com/2007/02/a_short_dialogu.html: Justinian: "If Roscoe Conkling had written an extra clause on the original of the Amendment text in invisible ink, and the Amendment had then been ratified, would Bainbridge say that the invisible ink text was a valid part of the Constitution?" Edward Coke: "Got me..." 2007-02-22

"Two Months Before the Mast of Post-Modernism" Recycled: Hoisted from the Archives http://www.bradford-delong.com/2007/02/two_months_befo.html: Adam Smith is not the prisoner of the discursive formation of Political Oeconomy. He is not the simple bearer of currents of thought and ideas that he recombines as other authors do in more-or-less standard and repeated ways. Adam Smith is a genius. He is the prophet and the master of a new discipline. He is the founder of economics... 2007-02-21

All Ten of the Constitutions-in-Exile Order Their Respective Mojitos http://www.bradford-delong.com/2007/02/all_ten_of_the_.html 2007-02-18

Right-Wing Anti-New Deal Litigation Strategy in the 1930s http://www.bradford-delong.com/2007/02/rightwing_antin.html: Something... I had not noticed before: the presence of Frederick H. Wood, formerly general counsel for the Southern Pacific Railroad (the "Octopus") and principal litigation partner at Cravath in the 1930s. He is there arguing in front of the Supreme Court in both Schechter Poultry and Carter Coal, in both of the cases that are the high-water mark of the judicial resistance to Roosevelt's New Deal... 2007-02-16

Martin Wolf Sees Social Democracy in America's Future http://www.bradford-delong.com/2007/02/martin_wolf_see.html: I wish I could see it. But I am having a hard time doing so. American politics aren't... logical... 2007-02-15

A (Graduate) Teaching Note on Barro's (2005) "Rare Events and the Equity Premium" and Rietz's (1988) "The Equity Premium: A Solution" http://www.bradford-delong.com/2007/02/preliminary_mar.html: This is, I think, a trap set for us by using the Lucas-tree model as a workhorse. Its lack of production and accumulation is, I think, a much bigger drawback than is sometimes recognized... For more, see: http://delong.typepad.com/print/20070213_note_barro_rietz.pdf http://spreadsheets.google.com/pub?key=p_zylRhg4towFfq53r00UBA http://iqf.spreadsheets.google.com/ccc?id=o10139353287986855167.293945291708464645.00201072644673038280.7435041177140253871 http://spreadsheets.google.com/ccc?key=p_zylRhg4tow3sK3GKkYrKg... 2007-02-14

May I Have My Context Back, Please? http://www.bradford-delong.com/2007/02/may_i_have_my_c.html 2007-02-12

Journamalist Mike Allen says that Judaism is "exotic" and "multicultural": Special Super Journamalism Barack-Atah-Adonai-Elohenu-Melech-Ha-Olam Shabbat Candle-Lighting Blogging!! http://www.bradford-delong.com/2007/02/special_super_j.html 2007-02-09

Your One-Stop Shop for Historical Materialism Blogging http://www.bradford-delong.com/2007/02/your_onestop_sh.html: "Foley speaking of Marx's "somewhat utopian vision" of full communism. Somewhat. That's like calling Wal-Mart somewhat profit-seeking, or Dick Cheney somewhat warlike, or Osama bin Laden somewhat murderous... 2007-02-09

Why Oh Why Can't We Have a Better Press Corps? (Slate Edition) http://www.bradford-delong.com/2007/02/why_oh_why_cant_4.html: Seth Stevenson plays what I can only regard as a game of journamalistic three-card monte... 2007-02-06

Preliminary Inequality Reading List http://www.bradford-delong.com/2007/02/preliminary_ine.html 2007-02-07

Arnold Kling vs. Brad DeLong on the New Deal http://www.bradford-delong.com/2007/02/arnold_kling_vs.html 2007-02-07

Second Gilded Age Cultural Studies Watch, or O Michael Berube! Thou Shouldst Be Blogging in This Hour! http://www.bradford-delong.com/2007/02/second_gilded_a.html: The underlying background assumption of these commercials is contempt for the men and women who serve the fast food and work the loading docks and deliver the pizzas and staff the call centers of America, isn't it? The exectives of GM and Nationwide Insurance and their creative ad professionals think that denying the dignity of labor is the road to selling annuities and SUVs to the fiftysomethings with spare cash watching the Super Bowl, isn't it? This is a Sign of the Apocalypse for our current Second Gilded Age, isn't it? Or am I overreacting?... 2007-02-05

The Symmetry Argument for Cooperation in One-Shot Prisoner's Dilemma http://www.bradford-delong.com/2007/02/the_symmetry_ar.html: If you find the Symmetry Argument convincing--well, Grasshopper, you have once again failed to snatch the pebble from my hand. But I feel the force of the other side: If you find the Symmetry Argument an obvious fallacy--well, Grasshopper, you have once again failed to snatch the pebble from my hand... 2007-02-05 | More on TIT-FOR-TAT http://www.bradford-delong.com/2007/02/more_on_titfort.html: The fact that GRIM is subgame-perfect suggests a problem with subgame-perfection as one's equilibrium concept, no?... 2007-02-05 | A Note on a GRIM Game of Repeated Prisoner's Dilemma... http://www.bradford-delong.com/2007/02/a_note_on_a_gri.html: GRIM "succeeds": it "succeeds" not because it does well but because it ensures that everybody else does extremely badly. As soon as GRIM learns that it is not playing against another instantiation of GRIM, it then does everything it can to make the other's score as low as possible.... We're in a situation of reflective equilibrium with game theory here: results that are rigorous but are counterintuitive suggest a modeling error; results that are intuitive but unrigorous suggest a wishful-thinking error... 2007-02-05 | Tom Slee Tells Us That Game Theorist Anatol Rapoport Has Died http://www.bradford-delong.com/2007/02/tom_slee_tells_.html: Rapoport's "Tit-for-Tat" solution to repeated prisoner's dilemma has two huge things going for it: (1) You cannot exploit it. You are always better off cooperating than attempting to game it. (2) It's simple, so it's easy to figure out what it is and what it is doing. These are two very powerful advantages in any strategic interaction... 2007-02-04