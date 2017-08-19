Claudia Sahm on Twitter: "And yes, Marginal Revolution commenters have got EJMR'ers back ... https://t.co/SlEez07BK9 https://t.co/OSLoRZW1Ol"

Should-Read: Claudia Sahm: On Twitter: "And yes, Marginal Revolution commenters have got EJMR'ers back... I used to comment on @MargRev and it would really piss me off... https://twitter.com/Claudia_Sahm/status/898620250287030272
...if my attempts to talk about research ended up me being called a female body part. In a discussion of economics it's not that hard to set gender (or race or sexual orientation) aside and debate merits of an argument. I certainly never called the guys there such gendered names... stuck to why their logic stunk :-). And of course, my tweets got some pushback at MR... an example:
But I've got a nice story about why I don't reply (or "fight" as this says). After one awful blowup, I decided to get some advice, thankfully @mathbabedotorg had an advice column Aunt Pythia then. So I wrote in: on left is snippet of my question and right a bit of her advice,
Full exchange here: https://mathbabe.org/2013/12/28/aunt-pythias-advice-32/