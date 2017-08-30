Data Science, Computer Literacy, and the Skill of Writing with a Fine Chancery Hand...

About a month and a half ago I decided that there was really no place in any of my classes for my "what you really ought to know about doing economics" lecture http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/07/how-to-think-like-an-economist-if-that-is-you-wish-to.html: it would be either incomprehensible (because students would not understand it) or unnecessary (because students would already know it).
I have been thinking about whether I should have a "leveraging your brain in the twenty-first century for fun and profit using computers" lecture. And I have tentatively decided that I am stuck in the same dilemma: what I have to say will either be incomprehensible and not understandable, or unnecessary and boring because known: https://github.com/braddelong/weblog-support/blob/master/2017-08-30%20(More%20than%20a)%20Few%20Words%20About%20%22Computer%20Literacy%22%20in%20the%20Twenty-First%20Century....ipynb
Cf.: How to think like an economist (if, that is, you wish to):