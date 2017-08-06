Links, etc., for the Week of August 6, 2017

Must-Reads:
- Gérard Roland and David Yang: Cultural change and intergenerational transmission: Some lessons from China’s Cultural Revolution: "The Cultural Revolution... the shutdown of the Chinese university system between 1966 and 1976... http://voxeu.org/article/cultural-change-and-intergenerational-transmission
- Paul Krugman: Obamacare Rage in Retrospect: "Why did Obamacare survive? The shocking answer: It’s still here because it does so much good... https://www.nytimes.com/2017/08/04/opinion/obamacare-rage-in-retrospect.html
- Caroline Freund and Christine McDaniel: The U.S. Needs to Invest in Minds, Not Miners: "Otherwise the job market will leave a lot of men behind... https://www.bloomberg.com/view/articles/2017-07-06/the-u-s-needs-to-invest-in-minds-not-miners
- Joe Pompeo and Hadas Gold: Gerry Baker to staff: Criticism of Wall Street Journal's Trump coverage is 'fake news': "He said there's been 'a lot of nonsense appearing in the media about how unreliable our reporting is'... http://www.politico.com/media/story/2017/02/gerry-baker-defends-wsj-trump-coverage-004931
- **Steve Horwitz: MacLean on Nutter and Buchanan on Universal Education: "Finding examples of misleading, incorrect, and outright butchered quotes and citations in Nancy MacLean’s new book... http://bleedingheartlibertarians.com/2017/06/maclean-nutter-buchanan-universal-education/
- Andrea Contino: Blog, people: "Jeff Jarvis synthesizes in the following tweet what I posted last week in my entry in Italian, here translated... https://andrea.co/blog/2017/7/31/blog-people
- Kevin Drum: Donald Trump Is Constitutionally Incapable of Telling the Truth: "A few weeks ago, the press got wind of the fact that Donald Trump Jr. had met with a Russian attorney... http://www.motherjones.com/kevin-drum/2017/07/donald-trump-is-constitutionally-incapable-of-telling-the-truth/
- Jacqueline Bell (2007): Bear Stearns Hedge Funds File For Bankruptcy
- Paul Krugman: Who Ate Republicans’ Brains?: "Senator Lindsey Graham was entirely correct when he described the final effort at repeal as 'terrible policy and horrible politics', a 'disaster' and a 'fraud'. He voted for it anyway... https://www.nytimes.com/2017/07/31/opinion/republicans-trumpcare-obamacare-lies.html
- Chris Dillow: Cronyism, & the demand for redistribution: "Is actually-existing capitalism a fair or a rigged game?... http://stumblingandmumbling.typepad.com/stumbling_and_mumbling/2017/07/cronyism-the-demand-for-redistribution.html
Should-Reads:
- Fatih Guvenen, Greg Kaplan, Jae Song, and Justin Weidner: Lifetime Incomes in the United States over Six Decades: "From the cohort that entered the labor market in 1967 to the cohort that entered in 1983... http://www.nber.org/papers/w23371
- Equitable Growth: Jobs Day Graphs: July 2017 Report Edition: "Earlier this morning, The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics released new data on the U.S. labor market during the month of July... http://equitablegrowth.org/equitablog/equitable-growths-jobs-day-graphs-july-2017-report-edition-2/
- Jonathan Chait: Australia’s PM Slowly Realizes Trump Is a Complete Idiot: "Trump in his private negotiations is every bit as mentally limited as he appears to be in public... http://nymag.com/daily/intelligencer/2017/08/australias-pm-slowly-realizes-trump-is-a-complete-idiot.html
- Duncan Black: Mama I Don't Want To Die: "I was too pessimistic about Obamacare... http://www.eschatonblog.com/2017/07/mama-i-dont-want-to-die.html
- Kevin Drum: Afghanistan Plan Killed Because ‘21’ Closed For Remodeling 30 Years Ago. This Is Not a Joke: "Consensus reality is that the run-down 21 Club closed for two months after it changed ownership... http://www.motherjones.com/kevin-drum/2017/08/afghanistan-plan-killed-because-21-closed-for-remodeling-30-years-ago-this-is-not-a-joke/
- Michael Strain: Stop Bashing the CBO, Republicans: "A word to the wise from a fellow conservative: Expert analysis isn't your problem; bad legislation is... https://www.bloomberg.com/view/articles/2017-08-01/stop-bashing-the-cbo-republicans
- Steve Waldman: The Conservative Media’s Role in Trumpcare’s Flameout: "The conservative media’s post-mortems on the political collapse of Trumpcare have ignored one culprit... http://washingtonmonthly.com/2017/07/29/the-conservative-medias-role-in-trumpcares-flameout/
- Miles Kimball: Contra Randal Quarles: "my criticisms of Randal Quarles' views above are not criticisms directed at Randal personally... https://blog.supplysideliberal.com/post/2017/7/30/contra-randal-quarles
- Erik Loomis: The Jobless Future is Going to Be Great: "If Democrats are going to start articulating pro-worker policies again as central platform planks, they need to get on board real fast to the problems that automation is already causing... http://www.lawyersgunsmoneyblog.com/2017/07/jobless-future-going-great
- Liz Hipple: Understanding the importance of antitrust policy for U.S. economic competitiveness and consumer choice: "John E. Kwoka... documents the rise in industry concentration and examines the evidence for one possible explanation... http://equitablegrowth.org/equitablog/value-added/understanding-the-importance-of-antitrust-policy-for-u-s-economic-competitiveness-and-consumer-choice/
- Nisha Chikhale: A glance at pay inequities for African American women’s Equal Pay Day: "We’ve updated Equitable Growth’s interactive tool with new data... http://equitablegrowth.org/equitablog/a-glance-at-pay-inequities-for-african-american-womens-equal-pay-day/
- Timothy Noah: @TimothyNoah1 on Twitter: "@rortybomb @jonathanchait: It simply isn't true... https://twitter.com/TimothyNoah1/status/887406956994064384
- Matt Bruenig: The Success Sequence Is About Cultural Beefs Not Poverty: "The Success Sequence is back!... http://mattbruenig.com/2017/07/31/the-success-sequence-is-about-cultural-beefs-not-poverty/
- Robert C. Feenstra and David E. Weinstein: Globalization, Markups, and US Welfare: "We work with symmetric translog preferences... http://www.journals.uchicago.edu/doi/abs/10.1086/692695
- Cameron Joseph and Tierney Sneed: After Obamacare Repeal Collapse, GOP Weighs Whether To Help State Markets: "Most Republicans have been happy to watch some state-level individual health insurance exchanges sputter... http://talkingpointsmemo.com/dc/after-obamacare-repeal-collapse-gop-weighs-whether-to-help-state-health-exchange-markets
- Ian Millhiser: What it’s like to watch the Senate debate whether your life is as valuable as a tax cut for Trump: "Every other Saturday morning, I inject $2,269.61 worth of pharmaceuticals into my leg... https://thinkprogress.org/chronic-condition-trumpcare-scares-me-b2192446ea64
- Andy Slavitt: @ASlavitt on Twitter: "Trump plans to sabotage the ACA this week... https://twitter.com/ASlavitt/status/891722458855866369
Links:
- BBC: Brazil corruption scandals: All you need to know - BBC News http://www.bbc.com/news/world-latin-america-35810578
- Patrick Gillespie: Brazil is still in its worst recession in history http://money.cnn.com/2017/03/07/news/economy/brazil-gdp-2016/index.html
- PETER PRENGAMAN: Weary from scandals, Brazilians shrug at probe of President Michel Temer | Pittsburgh Post-Gazette http://www.post-gazette.com/news/world/2017/08/03/Weary-from-scandals-Brazilians-shrug-at-probe-of-President-Michel-Temer/stories/201708030199
- Harold Pollack (20120: Health reform: it’s having each other’s back: "Obamacare-related increase in price of Papa John's pizza ? 11 cents. Ensuring working Americans have a health care safety net? Priceless..." https://www.healthinsurance.org/blog/2012/08/17/health-reform-its-about-having-each-others-back/
- Actually, nobody ever had the stern eloquence of the St. James Bible in their head: Marty Peretz (2007): Darkeneth counsel by words without knowledge?: "Up through the mid-twentieth century, most of our public personages had the stern eloquence of the Saint James version [of the English Bible] in their heads. Now almost no one does..." http://www.bradford-delong.com/2007/01/who_is_this_tha.html
- Rebecca S. Eisenberg (2005): The Problem of New Uses: "Discovering new uses for drugs... already on the market seems like... low-lying fruit.... But... the legal and economic environment... complicates..." http://digitalcommons.law.yale.edu/yjhple/vol5/iss2/5/
- Rebecca S. Eisenberg and W. Nicholson Price: Promoting healthcare innovation on the demand side: "Recent technological advances have put healthcare payers in an excellent position to play a larger role in future innovation to improve healthcare and reduce its costs..." https://academic.oup.com/jlb/article/2910482/Promoting-healthcare-innovation-on-the-demand-side
- C. Fred Bergsten, Gary Clyde Hufbauer, and Melina Kolb: Trump's NAFTA Agenda—Annotated and Explained https://piie.com/blogs/trade-investment-policy-watch/trumps-nafta-agenda-annotated-and-explained
- Makes it clear to me that Seth Lloyd and the "decoherent histories" crowd still cling (or clung: this is from 1997) to the Reduction of the Wave Packet—only for them it is not a physical process: rather it is a metaphysical process: Seth Lloyd and David Deutsch: Are parallel universes equally real? https://www.wired.com/1997/07/parallel-universes-equally-real/
- Richard Feynman QED: "Keeping this principle in mind should help the student avoid being confused by things such as the 'reduction of the wave packet' and similar magic..."
- Andrew May: Spooky Action at a Distance: "Einstein... originally wrote... not 'spooky action at a distance' but 'spukhafte Fernwirkung'. The Ngram stats for spukhafte (or spukhaft) are different from spooky..." http://forteana-blog.blogspot.com/2013/05/spooky-action-at-distance.html?m=1
- Zeeshan Aleem: Trump’s phone call with the Mexican president shows that he's terrible at making deals: "'I have to have Mexico pay for the wall—I have to', Trump pleads..." https://www.vox.com/platform/amp/policy-and-politics/2017/8/3/16089160/trump-nieto-call-mexico-wall
- Erin Beck: WV Gov. Justice: AHCA would ‘cripple’ WV: "Justice said Thursday that congressional Republican leaders’ plan to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act 'would cripple us beyond belief.'..." http://www.wvgazettemail.com/news-health/20170629/gov-justice-ahca-would-cripple-wv
- Firefox Send https://send.firefox.com/
- William J. Baumol (1990): Entrepreneurship: Productive, Unproductive, and Destructive: "The productive contribution of... entrepreneurial activities varies much more ...f their allocation between productive activities such as innovation and largely unproductive activities such as rent seeking or organized crime..." http://www.colorado.edu/ibs/es/alston/econ4504/readings/Baumol%201990.pdf
- Ezra Klein: Trump is losing, and the weakest among us will pay the price: "As Trump’s presidency flails, it becomes more dangerous—perhaps not to the entire country, but to its weakest and most vulnerable members..." https://www.vox.com/policy-and-politics/2017/8/3/16089820/trump-losing-immigrants-police
- Simon Wren-Lewis: Is a flexible labour market a problem for central bankers?: "The ultimate arbiter of whether there is demand deficiency is inflation. If demand is deficient, inflation will be below target..." https://mainlymacro.blogspot.com.br/2017/08/is-flexible-labour-market-problem-for.html
- M. Ayhan Kose et al.: A Cross-Country Database of Fiscal Space http://documents.worldbank.org/curated/en/601211501678994591/pdf/WPS8157.pdf
- NCPA best known for firing Bruce Bartlett for not being politically reliable: Reagan Stewart: Free-Market Public Policy: "The National Center for Policy Analysis (NCPA), a 501c3 public policy research organization, announced this week that its Board of Directors has voted to dissolve the organization effective immediately..." http://www.ncpa.org/
- Benjamin Faber and Thibault Fally: "Moderate trade liberalisation could lead to a 1.5-2.5% lower cost-of-living inflation for the richest 20% of US households compared to the poorest 20%..." http://voxeu.org/article/firm-heterogeneity-consumption-baskets
- Narayana Kocherlakota: The Neglected Lessons of a Lost Decade - Bloomberg: "In some ways, the financial crisis was worse than the Great Depression..." https://www.bloomberg.com/view/articles/2017-08-02/the-neglected-lessons-of-a-lost-decade
- Janet Adamy and Paul Overberg: Struggling Americans Once Sought Greener Pastures—Now They’re Stuck: "The country is the least mobile since after World War II, even in economically depressed rural locales..." https://www.wsj.com/articles/struggling-americans-once-sought-greener-pasturesnow-theyre-stuck-1501686801?mg=prod/accounts-wsj
- Timothy Kane http://www.hoover.org/profiles/timothy-kane
- Tim Harford: We are still waiting for the robot revolution: "The problem is not machines taking our jobs—it is that they are slacking off..." https://www.ft.com/content/4423a404-5c0f-11e7-9bc8-8055f264aa8b
- Cardiff Garcia: Short-termism is as much consequence as cause of weak growth: "If you want companies to return less money to shareholders, then you should be able to defend an alternative choice for what they should do instead with their cash..." https://ftalphaville.ft.com/2017/06/20/2190351/short-termism-is-as-much-consequence-as-cause-of-weak-growth/
- William Dowlong (1982): Burke and the Age of Chivalry on JSTOR https://www.jstor.org/stable/3507401?seq=1#page_scan_tab_contents
- Adam Hochschild: Orwell: Homage to the 'Homage' http://www.nybooks.com/articles/2013/12/19/george-orwell-homage/
- Spying California Condors http://www.visitcalifornia.com/attraction/spying-california-condors
- Li Bai (also Li Bo; cf.: Du Fu) https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Li_Bai
- Mark Buchanan: Economists Are Cheating Their Profession: "Motivated reasoning in the article, penned by a team of conservative economists including R. Glenn Hubbard... and John Taylor... a conveniently biased selection of data.... projects a completely unjustified sense of certainty.... The question, then, is what, if anything, the profession will do about it. Does it have standards?... They shouldn’t get away with it...." https://www.bloomberg.com/view/articles/2017-08-01/economists-are-cheating-their-profession
- Noah Smith: Supply-Siders Still Push What Doesn't Work: "Relatively few critics have focused on what I see as the weakest part of Cogan et al.’s essay_the claim that lower taxes, deregulation and reduced government spending can boost growth significantly..."
- Jonathan Chait: "Amazing Portman says that when Ohio just filled all its empty counties. Either not following his own state or lying." https://twitter.com/jonathanchait/status/892418013269553157
- The Hamilton Project: The Hamilton Project at Brookings Appoints Jay Shambaugh as New Director http://www.hamiltonproject.org/releases/the_hamilton_project_at_brookings_appoints_jay_shambaugh_as_new_director
- Jack Goldsmith: Our Non-Unitary Executive: "The fractured executive branch is partly a result of terrible executive organization but mainly the product of an incompetent, mendacious president interacting with appointed or inherited executive branch officials who possess integrity..." https://www.lawfareblog.com/our-non-unitary-executive
- Nicholas Bagley: Taking the Nuclear Option Off the Table http://theincidentaleconomist.com/wordpress/taking-the-nuclear-option-off-the-table/
- Sarah Kliff: Obamacare keeps refusing to implode: "The actual landscape... is a mostly functional marketplace with a few trouble spots. Those trouble spots are increasingly few and far between..." https://www.vox.com/policy-and-politics/2017/7/31/16071678/voxcare-obamacare-refuses-implode
- Sarah Kliff: The last GOP health plan left standing, explained - Vox: "States have experimented with this combination of policies before. In the 1990s, Washington state... 'companies pulled out of the individual market and almost no one in Washington could buy an individual policy for any price'..." https://www.vox.com/policy-and-politics/2017/8/1/16074746/cassidy-graham-obamacare-repeal
- Rob Stavins: Environmental Economics–A Personal Perspective http://www.robertstavinsblog.org/2017/07/31/environmental-economics-personal-perspective/
- David Anderson: Too many choices?: "We have good evidence that increased insurer competition leads to lower premiums. Do we have good evidence that the increased competition leads to lower spending when compared to the counterfactual of optimal plan choosing?..." https://www.balloon-juice.com/2017/08/01/too-many-choices-to-satisfice/
- Joji Sakurai: Abe finds formidable foe in Tokyo’s first female governor: "Yuriko Koike presents herself as a crusader on a mission to overturn the status quo..." https://www.ft.com/content/98f8000e-72f5-11e7-93ff-99f383b09ff9
- David Leonhardt: The Americans Who Saved Health Insurance: "the people who have helped save decent medical care for their fellow citizens. They are an antidote to cynicism in this often cynical time..." https://www.nytimes.com/2017/08/01/opinion/obamacare-trumpcare-citizen.html
- Branko Milanovic: olonialism applied to Europe: review of Mazower’s “Hitler’s Empire” http://glineq.blogspot.co.uk/2017/07/colonialism-applied-to-europe-review-of.html?m=1
- Mark Thoma: Will Trump Try to ‘Overrule’ Monetary Policy? http://www.thefiscaltimes.com/Columns/2017/07/31/Will-Trump-Try-Overrule-Monetary-Policy
- Philip N. Cohen: Family Inequalit https://familyinequality.wordpress.com/
- CSPAN (1995): Minimum Wage, Feb 22 https://www.c-span.org/video/?63469-1/minimum-wage | Jonathan Rauch (1997): Robert Reich, Quote Doctor http://www.slate.com/articles/briefing/articles/1997/05/robert_reich_quote_doctor.html
- Nancy Birdsall: Thomas Piketty’s Capital and the Developing World https://www.ethicsandinternationalaffairs.org/2014/thomas-pikettys-capital-and-the-developing-world/
- Ken Thomas: Foxconn cashes in for $3 billion plus http://www.middleclasspoliticaleconomist.com/2017/07/foxconn-cashes-in-for-3-billion-plus.html
- Matthew Yglesias: Democrats’ push for a new era of antitrust enforcement, explained: "An idea whose time has come..." https://www.vox.com/policy-and-politics/2017/7/31/16021844/antitrust-better-deal
- Andy Slavitt: Trump, Congress need to seize the bipartisan moment on health care: "The desire to have a regular source of care and not worry about going bankrupt from a medical bill is not a partisan sentiment. It's a human one..." https://www.usatoday.com/story/opinion/2017/07/31/trump-congress-seize-bipartisan-moment-on-health-care-andy-slavitt-column/523718001/
- Melissa McEwan: Trump Is Not an Anomaly of Republican Politics; He Is the Inevitable Endgame https://medium.com/@Shakestweetz/trump-is-not-an-anomaly-of-republican-politics-he-is-the-inevitable-endgame-2e9afc6f1773
- Zack Beauchamp: How Donald Trump’s kleptocracy is undermining American democracy: "'This is the kind of thing you see in broken states'..." https://www.vox.com/world/2017/7/31/15959970/donald-trump-authoritarian-children-corruption