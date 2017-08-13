Links for the Week of August 13, 2017

Must-Reads:
- Peter Conti-Brown: Health Care, the Congressional Budget Office, and “Audit the Fed”: "One of the most intriguing institutional players... was the Congressional Budget Office... http://yalejreg.com/nc/health-care-the-congressional-budget-office-and-audit-the-fed/
- Martin Sandbu: Ten years on: Anatomy of the global financial meltdown: "August 9 2007 was the day when BNP Paribas, the French bank, froze three investment funds... https://www.ft.com/content/a7547254-7c37-11e7-9108-edda0bcbc928
- Paul Romer (2016): The Trouble With Macroeconomics: "For more than three decades, macroeconomics has gone backwards... https://paulromer.net/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/WP-Trouble.pdf
- Jared Bernstein: ‘Why Did Nobody Notice It?’: "Paul Romer... gave a lecture... 'The Trouble with Macroeconomics'... tore contemporary macro a new one... http://democracyjournal.org/magazine/45/why-did-nobody-notice-it/
- Narayana Kocherlakota: The Neglected Lessons of a Lost Decade: "In some ways... 2007 to 2009 did more economic damage than the Great Depression of the 1930s... https://www.bloomberg.com/view/articles/2017-08-02/the-neglected-lessons-of-a-lost-decade
- Ogged: Google Anti-Diversity Memo: "I tried to read the Google anti-diversity memo, I really did. I even powered through the part where he said that deprecating products too quickly is an example of a leftist failing, but I just couldn't do it. If you'd like to discuss how you, too, couldn't make it through the whole thing, this is the thread for you..." http://www.unfogged.com/archives/week_2017_08_06.html#016132
- Jonathan Portes: The New York Times, Brexit, and the balance of bulls---: "Two articles published recently by the New York Times... on Brexit... http://www.independent.co.uk/news/business/comment/brexit-opinions-remain-brexiteer-bull-bs-leave-eu-new-york-times-jenni-russell-daniel-hannan-a7880401.html
- C. Fred Bergsten and Monica de Bolle, eds.: A Path Forward for NAFTA: "The North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) ranks at the top of anyone’s list of the most controversial trade deals of all time... https://piie.com/system/files/documents/piieb17-2.pdf
Should-Reads:
- Nick Bunker: Weekend reading: “Jolting news this week!” edition: "Estimates of the potential growth rate of U.S. gross domestic product have declined... http://equitablegrowth.org/equitablog/weekend-reading-jolting-news-this-week-edition/
- Barry Eichengreen: Hyperglobalization Is Over, But Globalization Is Still with Us: "Hyperglobalization is over... international trade... growing faster than the world economy... has drawn to a close... https://neo.ubs.com/shared/d1JfrUS5WO79UD/9e9d7589-d888-4435-98fc-4792ff141323.pdf
- Chris Dillow: Stumbling and Mumbling: Reinventing the wheel: "In both the UK and US, wage inflation has stayed low despite apparently low unemployment–to the puzzlement of believers in the Philips curve... http://stumblingandmumbling.typepad.com/stumbling_and_mumbling/2017/07/reinventing-the-wheel.html
- Guillermo Gallacher: Manufacturing employment, trade and structural change: "Calls for a return of manufacturing jobs... how feasible is such a goal in light of structural changes in the U.S. economy?... http://equitablegrowth.org/person/guillermo-gallacher/
- Daniel Davies: From a logical point of view...: "I have now read that 'google manifesto'... out of a desire to forestall people saying 'but have you ACTUALLY READ IT?'... http://crookedtimber.org/2017/08/11/from-a-logical-point-of-view/
- Economist: Who will be the next chair of the Federal Reserve?: "The interest-rate opinions of the favourite to succeed her are less clear. Mr Cohn... https://www.economist.com/news/finance-and-economics/21726081-gary-cohn-leading-candidate-replace-janet-yellen-who-will-be-next
- Fabio Ghironi: Micro Needs Macro: "An emerging consensus on the future of macroeconomics views the incorporation of a role for financial intermediation, labor market frictions, and household heterogeneity in the presence of uninsurable unemployment risk as key needed extensions to the benchmark macro framework... http://faculty.washington.edu/ghiro/GhiroFuture.pdf
- Nancy MacLean: Democracy in Chains: The Deep History of the Radical Right's Stealth Plan for America http://amzn.to/2voi3qD: "As 1956 drew to a close, Colgate Whitehead Darden Jr., the president of the University of Virginia, feared...
- Barry Eichengreen: Revenge of the Experts: "The Brexit debate is an endless source of mirth for anyone with a dark sense of humor... https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/economists-right-about-brexit-impact-by-barry-eichengreen-2017-08
- Dean Baker: Opposition to Trade Deals: Brad DeLong's "Socialism of Fools" Might Look Like Common Sense to Those Outside the Fraternity: "First, Brad is well aware that the economy has operated well below full employment... http://cepr.net/blogs/beat-the-press/opposition-to-trade-deals-brad-delong-s-socialism-of-fools-might-look-like-common-sense-to-those-outside-the-fraternity
- Bridget Ansel: Disclosing salary history perpetuates past discrimination: "Two people working for the same employer do the exact same job... http://equitablegrowth.org/equitablog/value-added/disclosing-salary-history-perpetuates-past-discrimination/
- Fardels Bear: Was James Buchanan a Racist? Libertarians and Historical Research: "'Eschewing overt racial appeals, but not at all concerned with the impact of black citizens, they framed the South’s fight as resistance to federal coercion in a noble quest to preserve states’ rights and economic liberty'" (MacLean, p. 50)... https://altrightorigins.com/2017/07/13/was-james-buchanan-a-racist-libertarians-and-historical-research/
- Ben Friedman: HAS ECONOMICS FAILED US?: The Search for New Assumptions: "Democracy doesn’t always deliver what the technical experts recommend...http://democracyjournal.org/magazine/45/the-search-for-new-assumptions/
- Nick Bunker: Measuring potential GDP in the United States, and the case for emphasizing demand in monetary policy: "Olivier Coibion... Yuriy Gorodnichenko and Mauricio Ulate... http://equitablegrowth.org/equitablog/value-added/measuring-potential-gdp-in-the-united-states-and-the-case-for-emphasizing-demand-in-monetary-policy/
- Nick Bunker: JOLTS Day Graphs: June 2017 Report Edition: "The quits rate continues to hover in the same range as it has for months... http://equitablegrowth.org/equitablog/jolts-day-graphs-june-2017-report-edition/
- Ann Marie Marciarille: Maternal Mortality http://www.marciarille.com/2017/06/maternal-mortality.html
- Kevin Drum: The Mystery of the Tight Labor Market: "Nearly all the data points to a tight labor market with the exception of the single most important bit of data: wages... http://www.motherjones.com/kevin-drum/2017/08/the-mystery-of-the-tight-labor-market/
- Duncan Black: Little Lessons: "I like to think I am wiser than I once was (about some things, at least)... http://www.eschatonblog.com/2017/08/little-lessons.html
- Paul Krugman: Structural Unemployment: Yes, It Was Humbug: "Ancient history... but five years ago there was a remarkable Beltway consensus that high unemployment was structural... https://krugman.blogs.nytimes.com/2017/08/04/structural-unemployment-yes-it-was-humbug/?_r=0
- Nick Bunker: Weekend reading: “Watching the labor market flows go” edition: "Liz Hipple summarizes some of the key points from a new report by antitrust expert James Kwoka... http://equitablegrowth.org/equitablog/weekend-reading-watching-the-labor-market-flows-go-edition/
Links:
- Lucy Hornby: Chinese crackdown on dealmakers reflects Xi power play: "Beijing aims for more control over the economy by curbing outbound M&A, while helping the president erode the support of rivals..." https://www.ft.com/content/ed900da6-769b-11e7-90c0-90a9d1bc9691
- Adrianna McIntyre, Allan M. Joseph, M.P.H., and Nicholas Bagley: Small Change, Big Consequences — Partial Medicaid Expansions under the ACA http://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMp1710265
- Simon Wren-Lewis: Real wages are mainly a macro issue https://mainlymacro.blogspot.co.uk/2017/08/real-wages-are-mainly-macro-issue.html
- Paul Krugman: "Remember when Republicans declared that health reform would be Obama's Waterloo? Instead, it's turned into the GOP's... quagmire.... They can't repeal, bc that would hurt so many. Yet they—or at least Trump—can't seem to admit defeat and cut losses either, because he imagines that would make him look weak. And important to realize that this wasn't a tactical failure: GOP was lying all these years, and it finally caught up with them..." https://twitter.com/paulkrugman/status/895671820002541568
- Greg Sargent: Trump’s ‘unhinged’ presidency, perfectly captured: "[A] senior White House official: 'People on TV who know nothing about North Korea are claiming this is nuclear escalation. "Fire and fury" doesn’t always mean nuclear. It can mean any number of things. It is as if people see him [Trump] as an unhinged madman.' Asked whether Trump came up with the phrase 'fire and fury' on his own, the official replied, 'Absolutely'..." https://www.washingtonpost.com/blogs/plum-line/wp/2017/08/10/trumps-unhinged-presidency-perfectly-captured-in-two-sentences/?utm_term=.422da5601eb9
- Gillian Tett: The next crash risk is hiding in plain sight: "If we want to avoid a replay of 2007, we must keep questioning our assumptions—and peering at the parts of the system that seem 'boring', 'geeky' and 'dull'..." https://www.ft.com/content/a859449e-7daf-11e7-ab01-a13271d1ee9c
- Nancy LeTorneau: A Rolling Catastrophe in the Making: "Here is Kaplan’s summary of what happened in the early 2000’s... 'a pattern of wishful thinking, blinding moral outrage, willful ignorance of foreign cultures, a naive faith in American triumphalism, a contempt for the messy compromises of diplomacy, and a knee-jerk refusal to do anything the way the Clinton administration did it'..." http://washingtonmonthly.com/2017/08/10/a-rolling-catastrophe-in-the-making/
- Daniel Gross: Good Question: "I'm curious. Do people think Trump knows that Mitch McConnell's wife serves in his cabinet?" http://www.eschatonblog.com/2017/08/good-question.html
- Stephen G. Cecchetti and Kermit L. Schoenholtz: Looking Back: The Financial Crisis Began 10 Years Ago This Week: "'The complete evaporation of liquidity in certain market segments of the U.S. securitization market has made it impossible to value certain assets fairly regardless of their quality or credit rating.'—BNP Paribas press release, August 9, 2007..." http://www.moneyandbanking.com/commentary/2017/8/6/looking-back-the-financial-crisis-began-10-years-ago-this-week
- Matteo Cacciatore, Fiori, Giuseppi Duvalz, and Fabio Ghironi: Market Reforms at the Zero Lower Bound http://faculty.washington.edu/ghiro/CDFGZLB.pdf
- Jonathan Chait: Ignore Our Crazy President, U.S. Tells North Korea: "Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Defense Secretary James Mattis have issued more normal-sounding statements... cleanup... Trump’s statements do not necessarily represent the position of the U.S. government–a reality most American political elites in both parties already recognize, but which needs to be made clear to other countries that are unaccustomed to treating their head of state like a random Twitter troll..." http://nymag.com/daily/intelligencer/2017/08/ignore-our-crazy-president-u-s-tells-north-korea.html
- David Zilberman: Witness to the history of agricultural and resource economics at Berkeley: "The famous coffee room in 325 Giannini, where faculty and students played bridge and discussed economics, was deemed by the administration as an inefficient use of space and was converted. The communication and camaraderie between faculty and students suffered..." http://blogs.berkeley.edu/2016/03/08/witness-to-the-history-of-agricultural-and-resource-economics-at-berkeley/
- Ezra Klein: The biggest stories of the Trump era may not be about Trump: "Gene editing, lab-based meat, single-payer, and climate may define our age..." https://www.vox.com/policy-and-politics/2017/8/3/16087802/trump-crispr-climate-change-meat
- Thomas Piketty, Emmanuel Saez, and Gabriel Zucman: Distributional national accounts: Methods and estimates for the United States http://equitablegrowth.org/working-papers/distributional-national-accounts/
- Jared Bernstein: The robots aren’t coming. They’re here. And some are helpful: "75 percent of such workers must interact with groups and other individuals to perform their job... for retail sales workers it's 96 percent.... The robot thing is not a zero-one situation..." http://jaredbernsteinblog.com/the-robots-arent-coming-theyre-here-and-some-are-helpful/
- Creative Commons: Choose a License https://creativecommons.org/choose/
- Karl Smith: The Federal Reserve's Timid Monetary Policy is Contributing to Weak Productivity Growth - Niskanen Center https://niskanencenter.org/blog/federal-reserves-timid-monetary-policy-contributing-weak-productivity-growth/?utm_source=Digest&utm_campaign=e93a843f13-EMAIL_CAMPAIGN_2017_08_07&utm_medium=email&utm_term=0_b57b3ffb8c-e93a843f13-520781557
- Roger E. A. Farmer: The Marriage of Psychology with Multiple Equilibria in Economics http://www.rogerfarmer.com/rogerfarmerblog/2017/8/1/4vmwgcf0zsv2jn9twzn56bmpbl11kz | https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wf-_DsSYKl8
- But it's really not Trump's majority—and it really wasn't Carter's (or Clinton's): Dylan Matthews: Trump is wasting his congressional majority—like Jimmy Carter did: "We’re now about 25 percent of the way through the 115th Congress, which could very well be the only two years in which Donald Trump has a Republican majority in Congress. And Trump has no major legislative achievements..." https://www.vox.com/policy-and-politics/2017/8/4/16075196/trump-legislative-failure-carter
- Ricardo J. Caballero, Emmanuel Farhi, and Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas: The Safe Assets Shortage Conundrum: "In this analysis, the effective lower bound is a tipping point for the global economy. Any further intensification in the shortage of safe assets has destabilizing macroeconomic consequences: with safe real rates finding increasing resistance to further downward adjustment, the global economy is pushed below its potential..." http://pubs.aeaweb.org/doi/pdfplus/10.1257/jep.31.3.29
- Maurice Obstfeld and Alan Taylor: International Monetary Relations: Taking Finance Seriously: "There remain three fundamental challenges.... How should exchange rates between national currencies be determined? How can countries with balance of payments deficits reduce these without sharply contracting their economies and with minimal risk of possible negative spillovers abroad? How can the international system ensure that countries have access to an adequate supply of international liquidity—financial resources generally acceptable to foreigners in all circumstances?..." https://www.aeaweb.org/articles?id=10.1257/jep.31.3.3
- Ole Peters and Alexander Adamou (2011): Leverage efficiency https://arxiv.org/abs/1101.4548
- Jonathan Chait: Republicans Preparing for Third Financial Crash in 3 Tries: "The previous two times... the 1920s... and the George W. Bush administration.... [Both] ended when a wave of loosely regulated stock speculation produced a crash in the financial system.... It’s not clear what lessons [Paul] Ryan has absorbed from these prior episodes... http://nymag.com/daily/intelligencer/2017/08/republicans-preparing-for-third-financial-crash-in-3-tries.html
- Yonatan Zunger: Tolerance is not a moral precept: "We have been brought up to believe that tolerating other people is one of the things you do if you’re a nice person.... But... you will have seen [this] fail: 'Why won’t you tolerate my intolerance?' This comes in all sorts of forms..." https://extranewsfeed.com/tolerance-is-not-a-moral-precept-1af7007d6376
- Yonatan Zunger: So, about this Googler’s manifesto: "(1) Despite speaking very authoritatively, the author does not appear to understand gender. (2) Perhaps more interestingly, the author does not appear to understand engineering. (3) And most seriously, the author does not appear to understand the consequences of what he wrote, either for others or himself..." https://medium.com/@yonatanzunger/so-about-this-googlers-manifesto-1e3773ed1788
- Paola De Agostini, John Hills and Holly Sutherland (2014): Were we really all in it together?: The distributional effects of the UK Coalition government's tax-benefit policy changes http://sticerd.lse.ac.uk/dps/case/spcc/wp10.pdf
- Miles Kimball: Returns to Scale and Imperfect Competition in Market Equilibrium — Confessions of a Supply-Side Liberal https://blog.supplysideliberal.com/post/2017/6/7/returns-to-scale-and-imperfect-competition-in-market-equilibrium
- Dylan Matthews: Trump wants to protect American jobs. His immigration bill would make us poorer: "Kick out the immigrants and you don’t get higher wages. You just get fewer strawberries..." https://www.vox.com/policy-and-politics/2017/8/3/16089260/trump-raise-act-economic-effect-immigration
- Atif R. Mian, Amir Sufi, and Emil Verner: Household Debt and Business Cycles Worldwide: "An increase in the household debt to GDP ratio in the medium run predicts lower subsequent GDP growth, higher unemployment, and negative growth forecasting errors in a panel of 30 countries from 1960 to 2012..." http://www.nber.org/papers/w21581
- Nick Rowe: Worthwhile Canadian Initiative: Equalising the twin markups in a monopolistically competitive macroeconomy http://worthwhile.typepad.com/worthwhile_canadian_initi/2017/06/equalising-the-twin-markups-in-a-monopolistically-competitive-macroeconomy.html