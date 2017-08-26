*Live from Berkeley: *: Making Textbooks & Course Readers Affordable: Berkeley on the Leading Edge: "Friday, October 27, 2017 :: 11:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. :: Environmental Design Library Atrium http://www.lib.berkeley.edu/libraries/environmental-design-library: Can students afford to take your class?...
...Textbook prices have risen 88% in the past decade, and many textbooks cost well upwards of $200. Print course pack costs further compound students’ financial burdens. What would student success and retention be like if an enrollment barrier—the cost of textbooks and course readers—were reduced or eliminated? Do you wonder how to make your class more affordable, and how much time effort you’d need to invest? Come to this panel discussion to find out.
The University Library and Center for Teaching and Learning have partnered in an innovative pilot program to reduce course content expenses and incentivize the creation of high quality, free, and open course materials. In this panel event, you'll hear from participating faculty and lecturers who will discuss their experiences and provide tips from the leading edge of course content affordability.
Speakers include:
- Brad DeLong, Professor of Economics
- John Wallace, Lecturer, Japanese Program
- Daniel Rodriguez, Professor of City & Regional Planning
- Ani Adhikari, Teaching Professor, Statistics
Refreshments will be provided. Open to UC Berkeley faculty, staff, and students... https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdp1CApmpm2iyFRSNBlR2YdzgsznhPNpU4OEhkH8kgQkAsmgw/viewform