« | Main | »

Live from Post-Civil War: In some ways, the "good" Robert E. Lee https://twitter.com/de1ong/status/897899627252285440 was a con game the post-Civil War North ran on the South: unlike the evil terrorist Nathan Bedford Forrest, Robert E. Lee surrendered when he lost, accepted the verdict of history, and turned to work building up the nation as head of Washington College.

Because he accepted defeat, we are willing to acknowledge that he and his army fought bravely and nobly—albeit, as Grant said, for a cause that was one of the worst that humans ever fought for, and one for which there was the least excuse. There was an implicit bargain offered: if you accept the verdict of history and work to build up America rather than undermine the Union victory, you can be an honored part of America again. If you try to reverse the verdict cough, you cannot.

But this attempt to use the "honorable" Lee to run a con game on white Southern irredentists failed in the long run, and Lee statues became ways of saying to the local African-American population: "Grant and his army are gone, but we are still here and still in control...

August 16, 2017 at 08:23 PM in Streams: Across the Wide Missouri |

Twitter | Google | Pinterest | Facebook

Comments

Fund "Grasping Reality: The Semi-Daily Journal of Economist Brad DeLong"

Recently...

We Are with Her!

Looking Forward to Four Years During Which Most if Not All of America's Potential for Human Progress Is Likely to Be Wasted

With each passing day Donald Trump looks more and more like Silvio Berlusconi: bunga-bunga governance, with a number of unlikely and unforeseen disasters and a major drag on the country--except in states where his policies are neutralized.

Nevertheless, remember: WE ARE WITH HER!

At My Fingertips...

HIGHLIGHTED ONLY | HIGHLIGHTED LIST | THE HONEST BROKER | EQUITABLE GROWTH | RSS FEED | Short Biography | Talks, Presentations, and Events | Edit Posts | Edit Pages | Edit Content | Berkeley Open Access | Subscribe to Grasping Reality's Feed... | Books Worth Reading | Discussions ||||

AFFILIATIONS: Equitable Growth - Manifesto | Berkeley - Blum Center<.a> | NBER ||||

OTHER STREAMS: Readings and Reviews | DeLong FAQ | The Honest Broker | Ann Marie Marciarille | Across the Wide Missouri... | Liveblogging History | Storify | On Social Media | This.! | Mark Thoma | Paul Krugman | Noah Smith and Steve Randy Waldman | Zeynep Tufekci | Oliver Willis | Marginal Revolution | Cosma Shalizi | Worthwhile Canadian Initiative | Angry Bear | Antonio Fatas |

Definitely Worth Reading...

Probably Worth Reading...

Blogging: What to Expect Here

We are going to need more monkeys blogging Google Search

The purpose of this weblog is to be the best possible portal into what I am thinking, what I am reading, what I think about what I am reading, and what other smart people think about what I am reading...

"Bring expertise, bring a willingness to learn, bring good humor, bring a desire to improve the world—and also bring a low tolerance for lies and bullshit..." — Brad DeLong

"I have never subscribed to the notion that someone can unilaterally impose an obligation of confidentiality onto me simply by sending me an unsolicited letter—or an email..." — Patrick Nielsen Hayden

"I can safely say that I have learned more than I ever would have imagined doing this.... I also have a much better sense of how the public views what we do. Every economist should have to sell ideas to the public once in awhile and listen to what they say. There's a lot to learn..." — Mark Thoma

"Tone, engagement, cooperation, taking an interest in what others are saying, how the other commenters are reacting, the overall health of the conversation, and whether you're being a bore..." — Teresa Nielsen Hayden

"With the arrival of Web logging... my invisible college is paradise squared, for an academic at least. Plus, web logging is an excellent procrastination tool.... Plus, every legitimate economist who has worked in government has left swearing to do everything possible to raise the level of debate and to communicate with a mass audience.... Web logging is a promising way to do that..." — Brad DeLong

"Blogs are an outlet for unexpurgated, unreviewed, and occasionally unprofessional musings.... At Chicago, I found that some of my colleagues overestimated the time and effort I put into my blog—which led them to overestimate lost opportunities for scholarship. Other colleagues maintained that they never read blogs—and yet, without fail, they come into my office once every two weeks to talk about a post of mine..." — Daniel Drezner

J Bradford DeLong s Profile Typepad

Archives

More...

Delong typepad com images 20061030 WTC nysky3 JPG jpg

"I now know it is a rising, not a setting, sun" --Benjamin Franklin, 1787

Economist's View

Vox

Missouri State of Mind