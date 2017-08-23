Live from the EJMR Cesspool: No, George Borjas, I Do Not Find Your Views on EJMR "Refreshing": If I read you correctly, your view of the misogyny of EJMR last year was that it was:

refreshing... throwing off of the shackles of political correctness... [to discuss] mundane concerns... prestige, sex, money, landing a job, sex, professional misconduct, gossip, sex...

This year your view is it is:

[You] say 'hmm, what an interesting experiment' even though deep down inside you would know that it’s absolutely ridiculous and it’s downright pathetic.... EJMR... is indeed a refreshing difference from the self-censorship that we all use in public to discuss the thousands of 'Blah blah blah: Evidence from Blah blah blah' papers...

Retconning much, George?

Let me say what I think: I think you would be in a better position if you had either (a) agreed with Janet Currie that EJMR was a cesspool in 2016—and then gone on to say that it was a sometimes-useful cesspool—or (b) if you were to state now that you have rethought the issues, and that your views have changed.

Pick one. Or the other. Please.

See? I can say what I think. And I don't have to hide behind anonymity in a cesspool to do so.