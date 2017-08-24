You say: what some people call sexist is really "refreshing. There's still hope for mankind... [writings by an over-educated young social scientists illustrate a throwing off of the shackles of political correctness and reflect mundane concerns that more normal human beings share: prestige, sex, money, landing a job, sex, professional misconduct, gossip, sex, and putting down 'reg monkeys', a subspecies of economists that cares little about conceptual issues and lives simply to run regressions..."

Teresa Nielsen Hayden (2007): Moderation isn't rocket science: "See me in open-mouthed incomprehension... http://nielsenhayden.com/makinglight/archives/008856.html

...Bloggers can ban anonymous comments or not, as they please. The problem isn’t commenter anonymity; it’s abusive behavior by anonymous or semi-anonymous commenters. Furthermore, the kind of jerks who post comments that need to be deleted will infallibly cry “censorship!” when it happens, no matter what O’Reilly and Wales say.... You can’t have a good online discussion without moderation. Every weblog out there that has good comment threads has a policy of moderating the discussion and kicking out the fuggheads.... I keep thinking it isn’t rocket science, and that anyone who’s hung out on the net for a while should know the basics. (If you want a short version of what I consider the basics, I posted it here.) Then something like this comes along, and I realize it’s not as self-evident as I thought....

The insular community of dedicated technology bloggers.... Kathy Sierra, a high-tech book author... death threats that stemmed in part from a dispute over whether it was acceptable to delete the impolitic comments left by visitors to someone’s personal Web site. Distraught over the threats and manipulated photos of her that were posted on other critical sites—including one that depicted her head next to a noose—Ms. Sierra canceled a speaking appearance at a trade show and asked the local police for help in finding the source of the threats.... What caused it wasn’t some sort of generalized inchoate blogger rudeness.... Noose. Sex. Hatred. Misogyny. Willing to commit a federal crime. Anonymity.... What good does it do to ban anonymous comments, when the abusive behavior is coming from one of the bloggers who run the site?... Real people, not nithing online trolls, were implicitly condoning and enabling the behavior that had Sierra too frightened to go to a conference....

That’s enough to make anyone angry. What makes it frightening is their betrayal of the social contract. They’re all implicitly saying that they’re willing to have Kathy Sierra continue to be terrorized and hurt, and that they won’t lift a finger to stop it. If I’d just been the victim of frightening and abusive behavior, and I were getting that message from the people around me, I’d be afraid to go out too...