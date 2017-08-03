Live from the Green Frog Cage: Yes, Nicholas Nassim Taleb has lost his mind—if he ever had a mind. Why do you ask?
I hereby apologize to Professor Beard, on behalf of all non-deplorable people who are, ever have been, or ever will be interested in academic finance:
Mary Beard: Roman Britain in Black and White – TheTLS: "It got worse after Nicholas Nassim Taleb weighed in, not on my side... https://www.the-tls.co.uk/roman-britain-black-white/
...He proved a rallying cry for the insults. One person, for example, posted a photo of Taleb, with the message to me ‘Hey… how does this make you pheel?’. When I said that it felt a bit like harrassment another came in with:
no its what actual debate looks like. A bit more would might make you a better historian
.
And the same guy followed that up with a cartoon image of a frog putting his ‘hand’ over a woman’s mouth. This was about par for the course in gender terms. Whereas Taleb was Prof Taleb, I was Ms Beard (I don’t actually give a stuff about academic titles, but you see what’s going on here!) Taleb himself was slightly less insulting, slightly. He accused me of talking bullshit and started to turn the whole thing into a bit of academic warfare/oneupmanship: ‘I get more academic citations per year than you got all your life!’ he wrote at one point...