...journalism. In such a case, Kuttner might have interrupted and said, you know we're on the record, right? But Bannon is a top presidential adviser and ran a news publication for years. Zero question that if you call up a journalist and start talking you are on the record unless you set ground rules to the contrary. Zero question. Of all people, Bannon knows this. All I can figure is that he somehow thought he could ingratiate himself with Bob over trade policy. Even based on his own account, it's obvious he was on the record...

So I read the whole Kuttner piece. My read is Bannon doesn't care. The economic nationalism is his biggest issue. He's trying to build a right/left alliance for a trade war with China. Bob's been on this issue for decades. Look, Bannon spent something like a year having Josh Green be his Boswell. He told Josh everything and Josh published everything. Did he give a f--- then? Apparently not...

Because of my personal/professional history, this paragraph puts me into a fugue/trance state:

Far from dressing me down for comparing Trump to Kim, he began, "It's a great honor to finally track you down. I've followed your writing for years and I think you and I are in the same boat when it comes to China. You absolutely nailed it.

In fairness, I wld say the bizarre hr issues and infighting at the White House reminds me a bit of what it was like working at the Prospect. In the last year or so I was at the Prospect, Josh Green and Nick Confessore worked for me in the Prospects DC office. The Prospect was at the time headquartered in Boston. I reported to Bob. It was clear at the time that for a variety of reasons I was making Bobs killin' finger itch rather badly. We'd all seen it before.

So one day I find out Bob has been talking up firing me with Josh and Nick. Sort of like plotting against me I guess. Was that weird? Well, yeah, it did seem kind of weird. But hey what did I know. I'd been in grad school before I landed my a original job at the Prospect here years earlier. Professionally, it was all I'd known. Sort of like those stories you here about children raised by wolves or other animals. This was like being raised by ferrets or maybe meerkats. A lot of nervousness and tension.

It sounds kinda like a really nerdy moderate liberal version of Game of Thrones :P

More or less, sort of lab-lib policy wonk game of thrones or perhaps Mad mag spy v spy. And I guess to be clear, Josh and Nick told me about the conversation. So they were cool...