« Procrastination on August 28, 2017 | Main | »

Must-Read: Cosma Shalizi (2010): The Bootstrap: "That these [statistical] origin myths invoke various limits is no accident... https://web.archive.org/web/20100518171527/http://www.americanscientist.org:80/issues/pub/2010/3/the-bootstrap/2

The great results of probability theory—the laws of large numbers, the ergodic theorem, the central limit theorem and so on—describe limits in which all stochastic processes in broad classes of models display the same asymptotic behavior. The central limit theorem (CLT), for instance, says that if we average more and more independent random quantities with a common distribution, and if that common distribution is not too pathological, then the distribution of their means approaches a Gaussian. (The non-Gaussian parts of the distribution wash away under averaging, but the average of two Gaussians is another Gaussian.) Typically, as in the CLT, the limits involve taking more and more data from the source, so statisticians use the theorems to find the asymptotic, large-sample distributions of their estimates. We have been especially devoted to rewriting our estimates as averages of independent quantities, so that we can use the CLT to get Gaussian asymptotics. Refinements to such results would consider, say, the rate at which the error of the asymptotic Gaussian approximation shrinks as the sample sizes grow....

The bootstrap approximates the sampling distribution, with three sources of approximation error... [1] using finitely many replications to stand for the full sampling distribution... brute force—just using enough replications—can also make it arbitrarily small... [2] statistical error... the sampling distribution changes with the parameters, and our initial fit is not completely accurate...[but] reduce the statistical error... [by] subtler tricks... specification error.... Here Efron had a second brilliant idea, which is to address specification error by replacing simulation from the model with resampling from the data.... Efron’s “nonparametric bootstrap” treats the original data set as a complete population and draws a new, simulated sample from it, picking each observation with equal probability (allowing repeated values) and then re-running the estimation.... This new method matters here because the Gaussian model is inaccurate....

Although this is more accurate than the Gaussian model, it’s still a really simple problem. Conceivably, some other nice distribution fits the returns better than the Gaussian, and it might even have analytical sampling formulas. The real strength of the bootstrap is that it lets us handle complicated models, and complicated questions, in exactly the same way as this simple case...

August 28, 2017 at 03:51 PM in Berkeley, Streams: Equitable Growth |

Twitter | Google | Pinterest | Facebook

Comments

Fund "Grasping Reality: The Semi-Daily Journal of Economist Brad DeLong"

Recently...

We Are with Her!

Looking Forward to Four Years During Which Most if Not All of America's Potential for Human Progress Is Likely to Be Wasted

With each passing day Donald Trump looks more and more like Silvio Berlusconi: bunga-bunga governance, with a number of unlikely and unforeseen disasters and a major drag on the country--except in states where his policies are neutralized.

Nevertheless, remember: WE ARE WITH HER!

At My Fingertips...

HIGHLIGHTED ONLY | HIGHLIGHTED LIST | THE HONEST BROKER | EQUITABLE GROWTH | RSS FEED | Short Biography | Talks, Presentations, and Events | Edit Posts | Edit Pages | Edit Content | Berkeley Open Access | Subscribe to Grasping Reality's Feed... | Books Worth Reading | Discussions ||||

AFFILIATIONS: Equitable Growth - Manifesto | Berkeley - Blum Center<.a> | NBER ||||

OTHER STREAMS: Readings and Reviews | DeLong FAQ | The Honest Broker | Ann Marie Marciarille | Across the Wide Missouri... | Liveblogging History | Storify | On Social Media | This.! | Mark Thoma | Paul Krugman | Noah Smith and Steve Randy Waldman | Zeynep Tufekci | Oliver Willis | Marginal Revolution | Cosma Shalizi | Worthwhile Canadian Initiative | Angry Bear | Antonio Fatas |

Definitely Worth Reading...

Probably Worth Reading...

Blogging: What to Expect Here

We are going to need more monkeys blogging Google Search

The purpose of this weblog is to be the best possible portal into what I am thinking, what I am reading, what I think about what I am reading, and what other smart people think about what I am reading...

"Bring expertise, bring a willingness to learn, bring good humor, bring a desire to improve the world—and also bring a low tolerance for lies and bullshit..." — Brad DeLong

"I have never subscribed to the notion that someone can unilaterally impose an obligation of confidentiality onto me simply by sending me an unsolicited letter—or an email..." — Patrick Nielsen Hayden

"I can safely say that I have learned more than I ever would have imagined doing this.... I also have a much better sense of how the public views what we do. Every economist should have to sell ideas to the public once in awhile and listen to what they say. There's a lot to learn..." — Mark Thoma

"Tone, engagement, cooperation, taking an interest in what others are saying, how the other commenters are reacting, the overall health of the conversation, and whether you're being a bore..." — Teresa Nielsen Hayden

"With the arrival of Web logging... my invisible college is paradise squared, for an academic at least. Plus, web logging is an excellent procrastination tool.... Plus, every legitimate economist who has worked in government has left swearing to do everything possible to raise the level of debate and to communicate with a mass audience.... Web logging is a promising way to do that..." — Brad DeLong

"Blogs are an outlet for unexpurgated, unreviewed, and occasionally unprofessional musings.... At Chicago, I found that some of my colleagues overestimated the time and effort I put into my blog—which led them to overestimate lost opportunities for scholarship. Other colleagues maintained that they never read blogs—and yet, without fail, they come into my office once every two weeks to talk about a post of mine..." — Daniel Drezner

J Bradford DeLong s Profile Typepad

Archives

More...

Delong typepad com images 20061030 WTC nysky3 JPG jpg

"I now know it is a rising, not a setting, sun" --Benjamin Franklin, 1787

Economist's View

Vox

Missouri State of Mind