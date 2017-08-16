Note to Self : "Data Science" as an Ephemeral Term:There was a time—perhaps a century, maybe a bit more, certainly not much less—ago, when the high-tech bleeding edge electricity sector was an important but discrete part of the "economy".

Today, if one asks: "Where is the electricity sector? What is the impact of electricity on the economy?"; the only possible answer today is: "Everywhere". Electricity is no longer in any sense any sort of discrete sector. Electricity is everywhere.

So it is rapidly becoming with computers and "data science".

Computers, data, simulations, understanding systems via emergence from the bottom-up, communication—they are no longer a discrete piece of our society and our educational system. Already they are intermixed. Soon they will be everywhere. Soon it will make as little sense to talk about the discrete pieces of the university that make use of computers as it makes sense to talk about the discrete pieces of the university that use electricity.

But how soon? How long is the expected lifespan of Berkeley's Division of Data Sciences? How long before it either eats the rest of the college—as everything becomes data science—or sublimes into the rest of the college—as everything becomes data science?