Note to Self: Data Science Reading List:
- John Tukey: The Future of Data Analysis: "Large parts of data analysis are inferential... but only parts.... Large parts... are incisive.... Some parts... are allocative... dude its in the distribution of effort..." http://projecteuclid.org/DPubS?service=UI&version=1.0&verb=Display&handle=euclid.aoms/1177704711
- Leo Breiman: Statistical Modeling: The Two Cultures: "The data are generated by a given stochastic data model... [vs.] algorithmic models... treat[ing]... the data mechanism as unknown. The statistical community['s]... commit[ment]... to... models... has led to irrelevant theory, questionable conclusions, and has kept statisticians from working on a large range of interesting current problems..." http://projecteuclid.org/euclid.ss/1009213726
- Ben Fry: computational information design: "Fields such as information visualization, data mining and graphic design... each solv[e]... an isolated part of the specific problem but fail... in a broader sense.... This dissertation proposes that the individual fields be brought together as part of a singular process titled Computational Information Design..." http://benfry.com/phd/
- Hal Varian: How the Web challenges managers: "There’s already been a big revolution in how we view intellectual property.... It’s not so much the question of what’s owned or what’s not owned. It’s a question of how can you leverage the assets you have to realize the most value.... Disseminating content... has become intensely competitive..." http://www.mckinsey.com/industries/high-tech/our-insights/hal-varian-on-how-the-web-challenges-managers
- Drew Conway: The Data Science Venn Diagram http://www.dataists.com/2010/09/the-data-science-venn-diagram/: "The primary colors of data: hacking skills, math and stats knowledge, and substantive expertise..."
- Gil Press: A Very Short History Of Big Data: "1944 Fremont Rider... publishes The Scholar and the Future of the Research Library...: https://www.forbes.com/sites/gilpress/2013/05/09/a-very-short-history-of-big-data/#6e3a8ee465a1
- Gil Press: A Very Short History Of Data Science: "The term “Data Science” has emerged only recently to specifically designate a new profession that is expected to make sense of the vast stores of big data. But making sense of data has a long history and has been discussed by scientists, statisticians, librarians, computer scientists and others for years..." https://www.forbes.com/sites/gilpress/2013/05/28/a-very-short-history-of-data-science/#3a3f6c7955cf