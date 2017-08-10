Procrastination on August 10, 2017

Over at Equitable Growth: Must- and Should-Reads:
- Barry Eichengreen: Revenge of the Experts: "The Brexit debate is an endless source of mirth for anyone with a dark sense of humor... https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/economists-right-about-brexit-impact-by-barry-eichengreen-2017-08
- Dean Baker: Opposition to Trade Deals: Brad DeLong's "Socialism of Fools" Might Look Like Common Sense to Those Outside the Fraternity: "First, Brad is well aware that the economy has operated well below full employment... http://cepr.net/blogs/beat-the-press/opposition-to-trade-deals-brad-delong-s-socialism-of-fools-might-look-like-common-sense-to-those-outside-the-fraternity
- PGL: The Output Gap per the Gerald Friedman Defenders: "Menzie Chinn back on February 20, 2016 had some fun with the defenders of that awful paper by Gerald Friedman... http://econospeak.blogspot.com.br/2017/08/the-output-gap-per-gerald-friedman.html
- Peter Conti-Brown: Health Care, the Congressional Budget Office, and “Audit the Fed”: "One of the most intriguing institutional players... was the Congressional Budget Office... http://yalejreg.com/nc/health-care-the-congressional-budget-office-and-audit-the-fed/
- Fardels Bear: Was James Buchanan a Racist? Libertarians and Historical Research: "'Eschewing overt racial appeals, but not at all concerned with the impact of black citizens, they framed the South’s fight as resistance to federal coercion in a noble quest to preserve states’ rights and economic liberty'" (MacLean, p. 50)... https://altrightorigins.com/2017/07/13/was-james-buchanan-a-racist-libertarians-and-historical-research/
- Ben Friedman: HAS ECONOMICS FAILED US?: The Search for New Assumptions: "Democracy doesn’t always deliver what the technical experts recommend...http://democracyjournal.org/magazine/45/the-search-for-new-assumptions/
- Martin Sandbu: Ten years on: Anatomy of the global financial meltdown: "August 9 2007 was the day when BNP Paribas, the French bank, froze three investment funds... https://www.ft.com/content/a7547254-7c37-11e7-9108-edda0bcbc928
Interesting Reads:
- Nancy LeTorneau: A Rolling Catastrophe in the Making: "Here is Kaplan’s summary of what happened in the early 2000’s... 'a pattern of wishful thinking, blinding moral outrage, willful ignorance of foreign cultures, a naive faith in American triumphalism, a contempt for the messy compromises of diplomacy, and a knee-jerk refusal to do anything the way the Clinton administration did it'..." http://washingtonmonthly.com/2017/08/10/a-rolling-catastrophe-in-the-making/
- Daniel Gross: Good Question: "I'm curious. Do people think Trump knows that Mitch McConnell's wife serves in his cabinet?" http://www.eschatonblog.com/2017/08/good-question.html
- Stephen G. Cecchetti and Kermit L. Schoenholtz: Looking Back: The Financial Crisis Began 10 Years Ago This Week: "'The complete evaporation of liquidity in certain market segments of the U.S. securitization market has made it impossible to value certain assets fairly regardless of their quality or credit rating.'—BNP Paribas press release, August 9, 2007..." http://www.moneyandbanking.com/commentary/2017/8/6/looking-back-the-financial-crisis-began-10-years-ago-this-week
- Matteo Cacciatore, Fiori, Giuseppi Duvalz, and Fabio Ghironi: Market Reforms at the Zero Lower Bound http://faculty.washington.edu/ghiro/CDFGZLB.pdf
- Bridget Ansel: Disclosing salary history perpetuates past discrimination: "Two people working for the same employer do the exact same job... http://equitablegrowth.org/equitablog/value-added/disclosing-salary-history-perpetuates-past-discrimination/
- Jonathan Chait: Ignore Our Crazy President, U.S. Tells North Korea: "Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Defense Secretary James Mattis have issued more normal-sounding statements... cleanup... Trump’s statements do not necessarily represent the position of the U.S. government–a reality most American political elites in both parties already recognize, but which needs to be made clear to other countries that are unaccustomed to treating their head of state like a random Twitter troll..." http://nymag.com/daily/intelligencer/2017/08/ignore-our-crazy-president-u-s-tells-north-korea.html
And Over Here:
