Procrastination on August 2, 2017

Over at Equitable Growth: Must- and Should-Reads:
- Michael Strain: Stop Bashing the CBO, Republicans: "A word to the wise from a fellow conservative: Expert analysis isn't your problem; bad legislation is... https://www.bloomberg.com/view/articles/2017-08-01/stop-bashing-the-cbo-republicans
- Steve Waldman: The Conservative Media’s Role in Trumpcare’s Flameout: "The conservative media’s post-mortems on the political collapse of Trumpcare have ignored one culprit... http://washingtonmonthly.com/2017/07/29/the-conservative-medias-role-in-trumpcares-flameout/
- Miles Kimball: Contra Randal Quarles: "my criticisms of Randal Quarles' views above are not criticisms directed at Randal personally... https://blog.supplysideliberal.com/post/2017/7/30/contra-randal-quarles
- Erik Loomis: The Jobless Future is Going to Be Great: "If Democrats are going to start articulating pro-worker policies again as central platform planks, they need to get on board real fast to the problems that automation is already causing... http://www.lawyersgunsmoneyblog.com/2017/07/jobless-future-going-great
- Andrea Contino: Blog, people: "Jeff Jarvis synthesizes in the following tweet what I posted last week in my entry in Italian, here translated... https://andrea.co/blog/2017/7/31/blog-people
- Kevin Drum: Donald Trump Is Constitutionally Incapable of Telling the Truth: "A few weeks ago, the press got wind of the fact that Donald Trump Jr. had met with a Russian attorney... http://www.motherjones.com/kevin-drum/2017/07/donald-trump-is-constitutionally-incapable-of-telling-the-truth/
Interesting Reads:
- Mark Buchanan: Economists Are Cheating Their Profession: "Motivated reasoning in the article, penned by a team of conservative economists including R. Glenn Hubbard... and John Taylor... a conveniently biased selection of data.... projects a completely unjustified sense of certainty.... The question, then, is what, if anything, the profession will do about it. Does it have standards?... They shouldn’t get away with it...." https://www.bloomberg.com/view/articles/2017-08-01/economists-are-cheating-their-profession
- Noah Smith: Supply-Siders Still Push What Doesn't Work: "Relatively few critics have focused on what I see as the weakest part of Cogan et al.’s essay_the claim that lower taxes, deregulation and reduced government spending can boost growth significantly..."
- Jonathan Chait: "Amazing Portman says that when Ohio just filled all its empty counties. Either not following his own state or lying." https://twitter.com/jonathanchait/status/892418013269553157
- The Hamilton Project: The Hamilton Project at Brookings Appoints Jay Shambaugh as New Director http://www.hamiltonproject.org/releases/the_hamilton_project_at_brookings_appoints_jay_shambaugh_as_new_director
- Jack Goldsmith: Our Non-Unitary Executive: "The fractured executive branch is partly a result of terrible executive organization but mainly the product of an incompetent, mendacious president interacting with appointed or inherited executive branch officials who possess integrity..." https://www.lawfareblog.com/our-non-unitary-executive
- Nicholas Bagley: Taking the Nuclear Option Off the Table http://theincidentaleconomist.com/wordpress/taking-the-nuclear-option-off-the-table/
- Sarah Kliff: Obamacare keeps refusing to implode: "The actual landscape... is a mostly functional marketplace with a few trouble spots. Those trouble spots are increasingly few and far between..." https://www.vox.com/policy-and-politics/2017/7/31/16071678/voxcare-obamacare-refuses-implode
- Sarah Kliff: The last GOP health plan left standing, explained: "States have experimented with this combination of policies before. In the 1990s, Washington state... 'companies pulled out of the individual market and almost no one in Washington could buy an individual policy for any price'..." https://www.vox.com/policy-and-politics/2017/8/1/16074746/cassidy-graham-obamacare-repeal
- Rob Stavins: Environmental Economics–A Personal Perspective http://www.robertstavinsblog.org/2017/07/31/environmental-economics-personal-perspective/
- David Anderson: Too many choices?: "We have good evidence that increased insurer competition leads to lower premiums. Do we have good evidence that the increased competition leads to lower spending when compared to the counterfactual of optimal plan choosing?..." https://www.balloon-juice.com/2017/08/01/too-many-choices-to-satisfice/
- Joji Sakurai: Abe finds formidable foe in Tokyo’s first female governor: "Yuriko Koike presents herself as a crusader on a mission to overturn the status quo..." https://www.ft.com/content/98f8000e-72f5-11e7-93ff-99f383b09ff9
- David Leonhardt: The Americans Who Saved Health Insurance: "the people who have helped save decent medical care for their fellow citizens. They are an antidote to cynicism in this often cynical time..." https://www.nytimes.com/2017/08/01/opinion/obamacare-trumpcare-citizen.html
