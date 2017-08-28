Procrastination on August 28, 2017

Over at Equitable Growth: Must- and Should-Reads:
- George W. Evans, Seppo Honkapohja, and Kaushik Mitra: Expectations, Stagnation and Fiscal Policy: "Persistent stagnation and fiscal policy are examined in a New Keynesian model with adaptive learning determining expectations... http://www.bankofengland.co.uk/research/Documents/conferences/conference03040717/expectationspolicy.pdf
- Larry Summers: Mexico isn’t taking Trump’s threats seriously now: "Relative to my last visit to Mexico in March, leaders have moved from being appalled and alarmed by the Trump administration to being appalled and bemused... https://www.ft.com/content/4b33f856-69fa-3e4d-b3bd-cb8a69648a68
- Mary Eschelbach Hansen and Nicolas L. Ziebarth: Credit Relationships and Business Bankruptcy during the Great Depression: "Stickiness makes relationships beneficial to borrowers in times of their own distress but makes them potentially problematic when lenders themselves face hardship... http://pubs.aeaweb.org/doi/pdfplus/10.1257/mac.20150218
- Michael J. Boskin: Can Trump Turn His Presidency Around?: "Bill Clinton’s administration began with a lack of discipline... https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/can-trump-turn-his-presidency-around-by-michael-boskin-2017-08
- Simon Wren-Lewis: Japan and the burden of government debt: "There is currently a very good reason to write about the Japanese economy... https://mainlymacro.blogspot.co.uk/2017/08/japan-and-burden-of-government-debt.html
Interesting Reads:
- James C. Robinson, Christopher M. Whaley, and Timothy T. Brown: Association of Reference Pricing with Drug Selection and Spending: "Implementation of reference pricing was associated with a higher percentage of prescriptions that were filled for the lowest-priced reference drug within its therapeutic class..." http://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMsa1700087?query=featured_home&
- SPUR: Room for More: SPUR’s Housing Agenda for San Jose: "The Silicon Valley economic miracle has become a housing nightmare. We aren’t building enough housing for all the people who want to live here..." http://www.spur.org/sites/default/files/publications_pdfs/SPUR_Room_for_More.pdf
- Alan Downey: Probably Overthinking It http://allendowney.blogspot.com/
- Tim Harford: Trump, Bannon and the lure of zero-sum thinking: "Attacking China, even metaphorically, will do nothing for America’s middle class..." https://www.ft.com/content/381f5888-88b0-11e7-bf50-e1c239b45787
- Larry Summers: Issues under discussion at Jackson Hole https://www.ft.com/content/0dc83a09-e4c4-3382-bc0f-8f19086115c0
And Over Here:
- Links and Such for the Week of August 28, 2017 http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/08/links-and-such-for-the-week-of-august-28-2017.html
- Weekend Reading: Matthew Yglesias: Trump’s big mistake on health care was not realizing Republicans were lying http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/08/weekend-reading-matthew-yglesias-trumps-big-mistake-on-health-care-was-not-realizing-republicans-were-lying.html
- Weekend Reading: David Glasner Sends Us to von Hayek: Wherein von Hayek Agrees with DeLong that Just Because You’re Rich, It Doesn’t Mean You Deserve to Be http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/08/weekend-reading-david-glasner-sends-us-to-hayek-wherein-hayek-agrees-with-delong-that-just-because-youre-rich-it-doesn.html
- Weekend Reading: James Buchanan: Has Economics Lost Its Way? http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/08/weekend-reading-james-buchanan-1997-has-economics-lost-its-way-iv-the-keynesian-aberration-the-keynes.html
- Weekend Reading: Daniel Davies: One-Minute MBA http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/08/daniel-daviess-one-minute-mba.html
- Weekend Reading: Francis Cornford: From Microcosmographia Academica: Argument http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/08/weekend-reading-john-cornford-from-microcosmographia-academica-argument.html
- Live from Berkeley: MAKING TEXTBOOKS & COURSE READERS AFFORDABLE: BERKELEY ON THE LEADING EDGE: "Friday, October 27, 2017 :: 11:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. :: Environmental Design Library Atrium http://www.lib.berkeley.edu/libraries/environmental-design-library: Can students afford to take your class?..." http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/08/live-from-berkeley-making-textbooks-course-readers-affordable-berkeley-on-the-leading-edge-friday-october-27-20.html
- Live from Roma Aeterna: Marcus Tullius Cicero asks: Who is the Aeschylus of the Britons worth the trouble of enslaving?: Marcus Tullius Cicero (54 BC): SCR. ROMAE K. OCT. A. 700: CICERO ATTICO SAL.: "Britannici belli exitus exspectatur..." http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/08/live-from-roma-aeterna-marcus-tullius-cicero-asks-who-is-the-aeschylus-of-the-britons-worth-the-trouble-of-enslaving.html
- Should-Read: George W. Evans, Seppo Honkapohja, and Kaushik Mitra: EXPECTATIONS, STAGNATION AND FISCAL POLICY: "Persistent stagnation and fiscal policy are examined in a New Keynesian model with adaptive learning determining expectations..." http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/08/should-read-george-w-evans-seppo-honkapohja-and-kaushik-mitra-expectations-stagnation-and-fiscal-policy-persisten.html
- Must-Read: Larry Summers: MEXICO ISN’T TAKING TRUMP’S THREATS SERIOUSLY NOW: "Relative to my last visit to Mexico in March, leaders have moved from being appalled and alarmed by the Trump administration to being appalled and bemused..." http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/08/must-read-some-wishful-thinking-from-larry-summers-no-it-is-not-true-that-the-united-states-does-the-right-thing-no.html
- Should-Read: Mary Eschelbach Hansen and Nicolas L. Ziebarth: CREDIT RELATIONSHIPS AND BUSINESS BANKRUPTCY DURING THE GREAT DEPRESSION: "Stickiness makes relationships beneficial to borrowers in times of their own distress but makes them potentially problematic when lenders themselves face hardship..." http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/08/credit-relationships-and-business-bankruptcy-during-the-great-depression-by-mary-eschelbach-hansen-and-nicolas.html
- Should-Read: Michael J. Boskin: CAN TRUMP TURN HIS PRESIDENCY AROUND?: "Bill Clinton’s administration began with a lack of discipline..." http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/08/must-read-naughty-naughty-mike-boskin-bill-clintons-presidency-began-not-with-lack-of-discipline-and-a-failed-heal.html
- Should-Read: Simon Wren-Lewis: JAPAN AND THE BURDEN OF GOVERNMENT DEBT: "There is currently a very good reason to write about the Japanese economy..." http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/08/should-read-simon-wren-lewis-mainly-macro-japan-and-the-burden-of-government-debt-japan-and-the-burden-of-government.html
Perhaps Worth Looking at...