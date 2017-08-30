Procrastination on August 30, 2017

Over at Equitable Growth: Must- and Should-Reads:
- Alan J. Auerbach and Yuriy Gorodnichenko: FISCAL STIMULUS AND FISCAL SUSTAINABILITY: "The Great Recession and the Global Financial Crisis have left many developed countries with low interest rates and high levels of public debt... https://www.kansascityfed.org/~/media/files/publicat/sympos/2017/auerbach-gorodnichenko-paper.pdf?la=en
- Michael Spence: The Global Economy’s New Rule-Maker: "Not too long ago, many pundits doubted that China could make the shift... to a service economy underpinned by domestic demand... https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/china-in-the-global-economy-by-michael-spence-2017-08
- Samuel Bowles, Alan Kirman, and Rajiv Sethi: Friedrich Hayek and the Market Algorithm: "'[The market is] a system of the utilization of knowledge which nobody can possess as a whole... http://pubs.aeaweb.org/doi/pdfplus/10.1257/jep.31.3.215
- Randall Akee, Maggie R. Jones, and Sonya R. Porter: Race Matters: Income Shares, Income Inequality, and Income Mobility for All U.S. Races: "Income shares, income inequality, and income immobility measures for all race and ethnic groups in the United States... http://www.nber.org/papers/w23733?utm_campaign=ntw&utm_medium=email&utm_source=ntw
- John Quiggin: What’s left of libertarianism?: "Liberaltarianism... the Niskanen Center...Radley Balko, Jacob Levy, Stephen Teles, Jerry Taylor, Will Wilkinson... an important contribution to left-of-centre thinking... http://crookedtimber.org/2017/08/13/whats-left-of-libertarianism-2/
- Herbert Hovenkamp (2009): THE COASE THEOREM AND ARTHUR CECIL PIGOU: "In 'The Problem of Social Cost', Ronald Coase was highly critical of... Pigou... http://www.arizonalawreview.org/pdf/51-3/51arizlrev633.pdf
- Peter H. Lindert: The Rise and Future of Progressive Redistribution: "Starting from today’s collection of estimates of fiscal distribution within each of 53 countries, we can begin mapping a history of... redistribution... http://piketty.pse.ens.fr/files/Lindert2017.pdf
- Patti Waldmeir: The gritty truth of life in America’s heartland: "It is hard to see a solution to America’s political crisis until Trump-haters accept that most Trump-lovers are human too... https://www.ft.com/content/b3ec55b0-7dd4-11e7-9108-edda0bcbc928
- Ezra Klein (2007): My Honor...Defended!: "I actually watched a bit of [Mickey] Kaus's Bloggingheads... too petulant to be genuinely offensive... http://ezraklein.typepad.com/blog/2007/03/my_honordefende.html
- Cosma Shalizi (2010): The Bootstrap: "That these [statistical] origin myths invoke various limits is no accident... https://web.archive.org/web/20100518171527/http://www.americanscientist.org:80/issues/pub/2010/3/the-bootstrap/2
Interesting Reads:
- Jason Kottke: To The People I’ve Lost Over This Election: "John Pavlovitz.... 'You may believe this disconnection is about politics.... This simply isn’t true.... This is about fundamental differences in the ways in which we... believe other people should be treated... not political stuff... human being stuff..." http://kottke.org/17/08/to-the-people-ive-lost-over-this-election
- Werner Troesken and Randall Walsh: Collective Action, White Flight, and the Origins of Formal Segregation Laws: "prior to these laws cities had created and sustained residential segregation through private norms and vigilante activity. Only when these private arrangements began to break down during the early 1900s did whites start lobbying municipal governments for segregation ordinances...." https://www.nber.org/papers/w23691
And Over Here:
