Procrastination on August 4, 2017

Over at Equitable Growth: Must- and Should-Reads:
- Open Letter from 1,470 Economists on Immigration http://equitablegrowth.org/equitablog/open-letter-from-1470-economists-including-me-on-immigration/
- Yes: The CBO’s Growth Forecasts Are Not Unreasonable… http://equitablegrowth.org/equitablog/yes-the-cbos-growth-forecasts-are-not-unreasonable/
- Jonathan Chait: Australia’s PM Slowly Realizes Trump Is a Complete Idiot: "Trump in his private negotiations is every bit as mentally limited as he appears to be in public... http://nymag.com/daily/intelligencer/2017/08/australias-pm-slowly-realizes-trump-is-a-complete-idiot.html
- Duncan Black: Mama I Don't Want To Die: "I was too pessimistic about Obamacare... http://www.eschatonblog.com/2017/07/mama-i-dont-want-to-die.html
- Kevin Drum: Afghanistan Plan Killed Because ‘21’ Closed For Remodeling 30 Years Ago. This Is Not a Joke: "Consensus reality is that the run-down 21 Club closed for two months after it changed ownership... http://www.motherjones.com/kevin-drum/2017/08/afghanistan-plan-killed-because-21-closed-for-remodeling-30-years-ago-this-is-not-a-joke/
- Caroline Freund and Christine McDaniel: The U.S. Needs to Invest in Minds, Not Miners: "Otherwise the job market will leave a lot of men behind... https://www.bloomberg.com/view/articles/2017-07-06/the-u-s-needs-to-invest-in-minds-not-miners
- Joe Pompeo and Hadas Gold: Gerry Baker to staff: Criticism of Wall Street Journal's Trump coverage is 'fake news': "He said there's been 'a lot of nonsense appearing in the media about how unreliable our reporting is'... http://www.politico.com/media/story/2017/02/gerry-baker-defends-wsj-trump-coverage-004931
- **Steve Horwitz: MacLean on Nutter and Buchanan on Universal Education: "Finding examples of misleading, incorrect, and outright butchered quotes and citations in Nancy MacLean’s new book... http://bleedingheartlibertarians.com/2017/06/maclean-nutter-buchanan-universal-education/
Interesting Reads:
- Firefox Send https://send.firefox.com/
- William J. Baumol (1990): Entrepreneurship: Productive, Unproductive, and Destructive: "The productive contribution of... entrepreneurial activities varies much more ...f their allocation between productive activities such as innovation and largely unproductive activities such as rent seeking or organized crime..." http://www.colorado.edu/ibs/es/alston/econ4504/readings/Baumol%201990.pdf
- Ezra Klein: Trump is losing, and the weakest among us will pay the price: "As Trump’s presidency flails, it becomes more dangerous—perhaps not to the entire country, but to its weakest and most vulnerable members..." https://www.vox.com/policy-and-politics/2017/8/3/16089820/trump-losing-immigrants-police
- Simon Wren-Lewis: Is a flexible labour market a problem for central bankers?: "The ultimate arbiter of whether there is demand deficiency is inflation. If demand is deficient, inflation will be below target..." https://mainlymacro.blogspot.com.br/2017/08/is-flexible-labour-market-problem-for.html
- M. Ayhan Kose et al.: A Cross-Country Database of Fiscal Space http://documents.worldbank.org/curated/en/601211501678994591/pdf/WPS8157.pdf
- NCPA best known for firing Bruce Bartlett for not being politically reliable: Reagan Stewart: Free-Market Public Policy: "The National Center for Policy Analysis (NCPA), a 501c3 public policy research organization, announced this week that its Board of Directors has voted to dissolve the organization effective immediately..." http://www.ncpa.org/
- Benjamin Faber and Thibault Fally: "Moderate trade liberalisation could lead to a 1.5-2.5% lower cost-of-living inflation for the richest 20% of US households compared to the poorest 20%..." http://voxeu.org/article/firm-heterogeneity-consumption-baskets
- Narayana Kocherlakota: The Neglected Lessons of a Lost Decade - Bloomberg: "In some ways, the financial crisis was worse than the Great Depression..." https://www.bloomberg.com/view/articles/2017-08-02/the-neglected-lessons-of-a-lost-decade
- Janet Adamy and Paul Overberg: Struggling Americans Once Sought Greener Pastures—Now They’re Stuck: "The country is the least mobile since after World War II, even in economically depressed rural locales..." https://www.wsj.com/articles/struggling-americans-once-sought-greener-pasturesnow-theyre-stuck-1501686801?mg=prod/accounts-wsj
- Timothy Kane http://www.hoover.org/profiles/timothy-kane
- Tim Harford: We are still waiting for the robot revolution: "The problem is not machines taking our jobs—it is that they are slacking off..." https://www.ft.com/content/4423a404-5c0f-11e7-9bc8-8055f264aa8b
- Cardiff Garcia: Short-termism is as much consequence as cause of weak growth: "If you want companies to return less money to shareholders, then you should be able to defend an alternative choice for what they should do instead with their cash..." https://ftalphaville.ft.com/2017/06/20/2190351/short-termism-is-as-much-consequence-as-cause-of-weak-growth/
- William Dowlong (1982): Burke and the Age of Chivalry on JSTOR https://www.jstor.org/stable/3507401?seq=1#page_scan_tab_contents
- Adam Hochschild: Orwell: Homage to the 'Homage' http://www.nybooks.com/articles/2013/12/19/george-orwell-homage/
- Spying California Condors http://www.visitcalifornia.com/attraction/spying-california-condors
- Li Bai (also Li Bo; cf.: Du Fu) https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Li_Bai
And Over Here:
Perhaps Worth Looking at...