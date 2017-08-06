Procrastination on August 6, 2017

Over at Equitable Growth: Must- and Should-Reads:
- Nick Bunker: Weekend reading: “Watching the labor market flows go” edition: "Liz Hipple summarizes some of the key points from a new report by antitrust expert James Kwoka... http://equitablegrowth.org/equitablog/weekend-reading-watching-the-labor-market-flows-go-edition/
- Gérard Roland and David Yang: Cultural change and intergenerational transmission: Some lessons from China’s Cultural Revolution: "The Cultural Revolution... the shutdown of the Chinese university system between 1966 and 1976... http://voxeu.org/article/cultural-change-and-intergenerational-transmission
- Fatih Guvenen, Greg Kaplan, Jae Song, and Justin Weidner: Lifetime Incomes in the United States over Six Decades: "From the cohort that entered the labor market in 1967 to the cohort that entered in 1983... http://www.nber.org/papers/w23371
- Equitable Growth: Jobs Day Graphs: July 2017 Report Edition: "Earlier this morning, The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics released new data on the U.S. labor market during the month of July... http://equitablegrowth.org/equitablog/equitable-growths-jobs-day-graphs-july-2017-report-edition-2/
- Paul Krugman: Obamacare Rage in Retrospect: "Why did Obamacare survive? The shocking answer: It’s still here because it does so much good... https://www.nytimes.com/2017/08/04/opinion/obamacare-rage-in-retrospect.html
Interesting Reads:
- BBC: Brazil corruption scandals: All you need to know - BBC News http://www.bbc.com/news/world-latin-america-35810578
- Patrick Gillespie: Brazil is still in its worst recession in history http://money.cnn.com/2017/03/07/news/economy/brazil-gdp-2016/index.html
- PETER PRENGAMAN: Weary from scandals, Brazilians shrug at probe of President Michel Temer | Pittsburgh Post-Gazette http://www.post-gazette.com/news/world/2017/08/03/Weary-from-scandals-Brazilians-shrug-at-probe-of-President-Michel-Temer/stories/201708030199
- Harold Pollack (20120: Health reform: it’s having each other’s back: "Obamacare-related increase in price of Papa John's pizza ? 11 cents. Ensuring working Americans have a health care safety net? Priceless..." https://www.healthinsurance.org/blog/2012/08/17/health-reform-its-about-having-each-others-back/
- Makes it clear to me that Seth Lloyd and the "decoherent histories" crowd still cling (or clung: this is from 1997) to the Reduction of the Wave Packet—only for them it is not a physical process: rather it is a metaphysical process: Seth Lloyd and David Deutsch: Are parallel universes equally real? https://www.wired.com/1997/07/parallel-universes-equally-real/
- Richard Feynman QED: "Keeping this principle in mind should help the student avoid being confused by things such as the 'reduction of the wave packet' and similar magic..."
- Andrew May: Spooky Action at a Distance: "Einstein... originally wrote... not 'spooky action at a distance' but 'spukhafte Fernwirkung'. The Ngram stats for spukhafte (or spukhaft) are different from spooky..." http://forteana-blog.blogspot.com/2013/05/spooky-action-at-distance.html?m=1
- Zeeshan Aleem: Trump’s phone call with the Mexican president shows that he's terrible at making deals: "'I have to have Mexico pay for the wall—I have to', Trump pleads..." https://www.vox.com/platform/amp/policy-and-politics/2017/8/3/16089160/trump-nieto-call-mexico-wall
- Erin Beck: WV Gov. Justice: AHCA would ‘cripple’ WV: "Justice said Thursday that congressional Republican leaders’ plan to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act 'would cripple us beyond belief.'..." http://www.wvgazettemail.com/news-health/20170629/gov-justice-ahca-would-cripple-wv
And Over Here:
- Who Gets a Seat at the Table?: More Dred Scott v. Sanford Blogging: Hoisted from the Archives from 2007 http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/08/more-dred-scott-v-sanford-blogging-hoisted-from-the-archives-from-2007.html
- Paul Gigot of the Wall Street Journal Predicts the Failure of Clintonomics: A Historical Document from 1993 http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/08/paul-gigot-of-the-wall-street-journal-predicts-the-failure-of-clintonomics-a-historical-document-from-1993.html
- Ten Years Ago and Seven Days Ago at Grasping Reality: July 28, 2007 http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/08/ten-years-ago-and-seven-days-ago-at-grasping-reality-july-28-2007.html
- Links, etc., for the Week of August 6, 2017 http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/08/links-etc-for-the-week-of-august-6-2017.html
- Comment of the Day: Sans Souci: THEY HAVE BEEN ATTACKING NANCY PELOSI FOR AN AWFULLY LONG TIME, HAVEN'T THEY? http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/08/comment-of-the-day-sans-souci-they-have-been-attacking-nancy-pelosi-for-an-awfully-long-time-havent-they-yespel.html: ": : "Yes...Pelosi...and that hippie Comrade V.I. Krugman!...here's a classic Brooks oldie from the back rack: http://www.weeklystandard.com/the-pelosi-democrats/article/3168..."
- They Have Been Attacking Nancy Pelosi for an Awfully Long Time, Haven't They? http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/08/they-have-been-attacking-nancy-pelosi-for-an-awfully-long-time-havent-they.html: Hoisted from 2007: WHY OH WHY CAN'T WE HAVE A BETTER PRESS CORPS? (YET ANOTHER NEW YORK TIMES EDITION) http://www.bradford-delong.com/2007/01/why_oh_why_cant_3.html: David Brooks says Nanci Pelosi is some kind of hereditary plutocrat, like George W. Bush...
- Worth Highlighting from January 2007 at Grasping Reality http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/08/worth-highlighting-from-january-2007-at-grasping-reality.html
- Weekend Reading: Eric Loomis: The Left and Venezuela http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/08/weekend-reading-eric-loomis-the-left-and-venezuela.html
