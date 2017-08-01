Should-Read: High on their own supply:
Steve Waldman: The Conservative Media’s Role in Trumpcare’s Flameout: "The conservative media’s post-mortems on the political collapse of Trumpcare have ignored one culprit... http://washingtonmonthly.com/2017/07/29/the-conservative-medias-role-in-trumpcares-flameout/
...the conservative media itself. For years now, the base of the GOP has been told over and over again that: A) Obamacare was destroying America and must therefore be completely repealed. B) That the GOP replacement plan would lower premiums and deductibles. C) This could all be done without having tradeoffs such as tyrannical mandates or taxes. D) The Democrats were so incompetent that it would be easy to come up with something better. E) Democrats were so evil that working with them on a solution would be cause for excommunication. And F) the most important goal was being able to say that Obamacare was repealed.
The conservative echo chamber hit these points repeatedly, for years. It created a electoral base that could not tolerate keeping Obamacare—and could not tolerate any of the alternatives. Trump exacerbated all this by promising that his plan would offer better coverage in addition to lower premiums, and the conservative media almost never challenged that. There was rarely any sense that there were tradeoffs that must be faced, even from a conservative policy point of view. (In fact, the coherent conservative health care plans never really got a full hearing either).
Finally, they believed their own propaganda about Obamacare imploding...