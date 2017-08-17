Should-Read: Oliver Kamm: On Twitter: "This is extraordinary. Just yesterday I was asked for recommended reading on Srebrenica... https://twitter.com/OliverKamm/status/898151322712670212
...and here it is. Now, this guyPiers Robinson—a pundit on @RT_com—is, of all things, a prof of journalism at a fine UK university. And he is disseminating an article by a notorious Srebrenica denier, which claims the number of Srebrenica victims is inflated:
Historical and analytical perspective on 'fake news' and propaganda from Ed Herman...
Oliver Kamm: On Twitter: "A few recommendations follow. On the massacre itself, I recommend Endgame: The Betrayal and Fall of Srebrenica by David Rohde of NYT... https://twitter.com/OliverKamm/status/897820073146109953
...On heroic work by @TheICMP locating and identifying the remains of Srebrenica victims, read Bosnia's Million Bones by Christian Jennings. On pursuit of Srebrenica's perpetrators: Julian Borger's The Butcher's Trail. (My family gave evidence for prosecution in Karadzic trial.) A harrowing BBC film called "Srebrenica: A Cry from the Grave" is vital. Please set aside 100 mins to watch it. And please follow the work of @SrebrenicaUK, and @TheICMP & its director-general @KatBomberger...