Should-Read: IMHO, the smart PGL does good here...

And, J.W. Mason, please don't say that Coibion et al.'s state-of-the-art potential output estimate "gives a very similar estimate for the output gap as simply looking at the pre-2008 forecasts or extrapolating from the pre-2008 trend". That's not the way to gain a reputation—at least, not they way to get any reputation that you would like to have.

The Blanchard-Quah concept potential output estimates being made by Coibion, Gorodnichenko, and Ulate http://delong.typepad.com/w23580.pdf do not look to me "very similar estimate for the output gap as simply looking at the pre-2008 forecasts or extrapolating from the pre-2008 trend". Look at the gap between the current estimate—the purple line—and the red or dot-dash green line that are the 2007 and 2009 vintage BQ forecasts. Look at the thick blue line that is (my drawing) of the upper hull of real output in this millennium a la Menzie Chinn:

Yes, BQ gives a large current output gap. No, BQ as applied by Coibion et al. does not give a "very similar estimate for the output gap as simply looking at the pre-2008 forecasts or extrapolating from the pre-2008 trend". You should not say it does.

PGL: The Output Gap per the Gerald Friedman Defenders: "Menzie Chinn back on February 20, 2016 had some fun with the defenders of that awful paper by Gerald Friedman... http://econospeak.blogspot.com.br/2017/08/the-output-gap-per-gerald-friedman.html