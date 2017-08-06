Slavery and Capitalism Reading List...

Gavin Wright: Review of "Slavery’s Capitalism: A New History of American Economic Development": https://eh.net/book_reviews/slaverys-capitalism-a-new-history-of-american-economic-development/
Stephanie McCurry: Slavery and economics http://www.the-tls.co.uk/articles/private/slavery-economics/
Alan L. Olmstead and Paul W. Rhode: Cotton, Slavery, and the New History of Capitalism http://www.law.columbia.edu/sites/default/files/microsites/law-economics-studies/olmstead_-_cotton_slavery_and_history_of_new_capitalism_131_nhc_28_sept_2016.pdf
Bradley Hansen: McCurry on Slavery's Capitalism http://bradleyahansen.blogspot.nl/2017/06/mccurry-on-slaverys-capitalism.html | Some Recent Economic History of Slavery http://bradleyahansen.blogspot.nl/2017/03/some-recent-economic-history-of-slavery.html
Trevor Burnard: The Righteous Will Shine Like the Sun’: Writing an Evocative History of Antebellum American Slavery http://www.tandfonline.com/doi/pdf/10.1080/0144039X.2015.1009239
Trevon D. Logan & Caitlin Rosenthal: Chandler Lecture: Slavery and Capitalism http://south.unc.edu/event/chandler-logan-rosenthal/ https://vimeo.com/207241424
Marc Parry: Shackles and Dollars: Historians and economists clash over slavery http://www.chronicle.com/article/ShacklesDollars/238598?cid=wsinglestory
Caitlin C. Rosenthal: Slavery's Scientific Management: Quantification on Plantations https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QCEMX-taaZI&ab_channel=CSTMSBerkeley
Tyler Beck Goodspeed: Slavery, Path Dependence, and Development: Evidence from the Georgia Experiment http://scholar.harvard.edu/files/goodspeed/files/goodspeed_-_georgia_experiment.pdf