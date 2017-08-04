Ten Years Ago and Seven Days Ago at Grasping Reality: July 28, 2007

Worth Highlighting:
- A Historical Document: Paul Gigot of the Wall Street Journal Predicts the Failure of Clintonomics: One evasion in Ken Auletta's piece on the Wall Street Journal stands out: his quoting without comment of Norman Pearlstine's claim that Paul Gigot “was a first-rate reporter...”. He was not. http://www.bradford-delong.com/2007/07/a-historical--1.html
The Full List:
- Four Links for 2007-07-29 http://www.bradford-delong.com/2007/07/links-for-20-26.html
- Lisa Shiffren Drives Matthew Yglesias and Commentors Shrill! http://www.bradford-delong.com/2007/07/lisa-shiffren-d.html
- Hoisted from Comments: Land Transport in 1776 http://www.bradford-delong.com/2007/07/hoisted-from--2.html
- Petraeus and the American Experience in Iraq http://www.bradford-delong.com/2007/07/petraeus-and-th.html: AP: "All sides spoke with the critical September reports by Crocker and Petraeus to Congress clearly at the front of their minds—the need to make it clear to an increasingly hostile U.S. legislative branch that progress is being made and it would be wrong to start pulling out troops and cutting support now..." Isn't the need to inform the U.S. legislative branch what is really going on? Isn't the need not to claim that "progress is being made" if progress is not being made?...
- Impeach Alberto Gonzales. Impeach Richard Cheney. Impeach George W. Bush. Do It Now http://www.bradford-delong.com/2007/07/impeach-alberto.html
- Tyler Cowen: Underappreciated Economist E. Glen Weyl http://www.bradford-delong.com/2007/07/tyler-cowen-und.html
- Honest Libertarian Jim Henley Is Really Shrill! http://www.bradford-delong.com/2007/07/honest-libertar.html
- A Question for Brookings President Strobe Talbott http://www.bradford-delong.com/2007/07/a-question-for-.html