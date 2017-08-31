Ten Years and 29 Days Ago at Grasping Reality: Hoisted from the Archives for August 2, 2007

Four Links for 2007-08-03 http://www.bradford-delong.com/2007/08/links-for-200-1.html: "John Holbo... 'what... could Netflix ask customers, such that genuinely interesting (and predictive) data would potentially result?' Jon Chait on Rudy Giuliani's anti-health plan Ezra Klein on Rudy Giuliani on Health Care: A Man With a (Non-)Plan Lieberman's Losing Battle for Influence: New York Observer..."
The Bushies' Strategy in Iraq http://www.bradford-delong.com/2007/08/the-bushies-str.html: Ioz.... "The United States is supporting: the Shia government, which funnels money and arms to Shia militias, death squads, and insurgent/terrorist groups; the Sunni opposition, which funnels money and arms to the Sunni insurgency; the Sunni insurgency directly, so that they will combat the Shia militias as well as al-Qaeda in Iraq, a group of Sunni terrorists supposedly supported by Shia Iran; the Saudis, who fund Sunni insurgents as well--almost surely--as Sunni terrorist groups; the Iraqi Kurds, who have their sights set on an independent nation that includes a de-Arabized Kirkuk; and the Turks, who have their sights set on never, ever seeing an independent Kurdish entity anywhere, anyhow, anyway, ever, amen..." Impeach George W. Bush. Impeach him now.