Ten Years and Eight Days Ago at Grasping Reality: July 29, 2007

Worth Highlighting:
The Full List:
- Two Links for 2007-07-30 http://www.bradford-delong.com/2007/07/links-for-20-27.html
- Jim Hoagland's Bad Conscience http://www.bradford-delong.com/2007/07/to-dos.html: Is there any way to read this other than that Hoagland regards himself and his peers as cheaters on the same moral level as Rasmussen and Bonds?...
- Nikola Tesla's Machines Live! http://www.bradford-delong.com/2007/07/nikola-teslas-m.html: Georgetown Energy Museum, 600 Griffith St. Georgetown, CO 80444.A 1.44 MW hydroelectric polyphase AC generating plant, in service since 1900. Nikolai Tesla's machines live!
- New Graduate Student Orientation: Li Hungchang and "Self-Strengthening", and Other Topics http://www.bradford-delong.com/2007/07/new-graduate-st.html: Trying to say the name of the late nineteenth-century Qing statesman "Li Hungchang." There was animated discussion as to what I was trying to say--I suppose I sounded as though I was speaking half-Cantonese, half-duck.... There is as much horror inside as outside the Brookings building that Ken Pollack is still the public face of Brookings Institution foreign policy studies...
- Unusual AP English Summer Reading List http://www.bradford-delong.com/2007/07/unusual-ap-engl.html
- The Newer Face of Air Travel... http://www.bradford-delong.com/2007/07/the-newer-face-.html
- Clueless Delong continues to be clueless: Still fearing a financial crisis brought on by a dollar crash rather than looking at suprime mortgages Risk and the Dollar: Brad Setser Muses http://www.bradford-delong.com/2007/07/risk-and-the-do.html