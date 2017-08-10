Ten Years and Eleven Days Ago on Grasping Reality: July 31, 2007

Worth Highlighting:
Felix Salmon starts to see the train coming: Felix Salmon on Noise--Literally: Noise--Traders http://www.bradford-delong.com/2007/07/felix-salmon-on.html: He watches Jim Cramer, and is scared: "Great Moments in Punditry: Jim Cramer on Housing: Is it worth responding to this as though it's rational? Is this what passes for informed commentary on TV these days? I can see how it gets ratings, in a train-wreck kind of way–hell, I'm blogging it. But the idea that wealthy people will stop paying their mortgages because their houses are 'fungible' (unless we get a 100bp cut in the Fed funds rate, of course)–it's like some kind of incredibly unfunny parody. Nouriel Roubini et al might be shrill, but at least there's coherent logic to their position. What scares me is that this could be a rare and genuine glimpse into how traders actually think. In which case the Great Moderation and decline in volatility of recent years is doomed to die a sudden and extremely unpleasant death..."
No, Fox News has always been a slough of iniquity. Why do you ask?: Why Oh Why Can't We Have a Better Press Corps? (Bill O'Reilly Edition) http://www.bradford-delong.com/2007/07/why-oh-why-ca-8.html: Atrios tells us that it is Felafel Day, and provides quotes from noted Fox News journalist Bill O'Reilly: "If any woman ever breathed a word I'll make her pay so dearly that she'll wish she'd never been born. I'll rake her through the mud, bring up things in her life and make her so miserable that she'll be destroyed. And besides, she wouldn't be able to afford the lawyers I can or endure it financially as long as I can. And nobody would believe her, it'd be her word against mine and who are they going to believe? Me or some unstable woman making outrageous accusations. They'd see her as some psycho, someone unstable. Besides, I'd never make the mistake of picking unstable crazy girls like that.... If you cross FOX NEWS CHANNEL, it's not just me, it's [FOX President] Roger Ailes who will go after you. I'm the street guy out front making loud noises about the issues, but Ailes operates behind the scenes, strategizes and makes things happen so that one day BAM! The person gets what's coming to them but never sees it coming. Look at Al Franken, one day he's going to get a knock on his door and life as he's known it will change forever. That day will happen, trust me."
The List:
