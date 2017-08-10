« | Main | »

Ten Years and Eleven Days Ago on Grasping Reality: July 31, 2007

Worth Highlighting:

  • Felix Salmon starts to see the train coming: Felix Salmon on Noise--Literally: Noise--Traders http://www.bradford-delong.com/2007/07/felix-salmon-on.html: He watches Jim Cramer, and is scared: "Great Moments in Punditry: Jim Cramer on Housing: Is it worth responding to this as though it's rational? Is this what passes for informed commentary on TV these days? I can see how it gets ratings, in a train-wreck kind of way–hell, I'm blogging it. But the idea that wealthy people will stop paying their mortgages because their houses are 'fungible' (unless we get a 100bp cut in the Fed funds rate, of course)–it's like some kind of incredibly unfunny parody. Nouriel Roubini et al might be shrill, but at least there's coherent logic to their position. What scares me is that this could be a rare and genuine glimpse into how traders actually think. In which case the Great Moderation and decline in volatility of recent years is doomed to die a sudden and extremely unpleasant death..."

  • No, Fox News has always been a slough of iniquity. Why do you ask?: Why Oh Why Can't We Have a Better Press Corps? (Bill O'Reilly Edition) http://www.bradford-delong.com/2007/07/why-oh-why-ca-8.html: Atrios tells us that it is Felafel Day, and provides quotes from noted Fox News journalist Bill O'Reilly: "If any woman ever breathed a word I'll make her pay so dearly that she'll wish she'd never been born. I'll rake her through the mud, bring up things in her life and make her so miserable that she'll be destroyed. And besides, she wouldn't be able to afford the lawyers I can or endure it financially as long as I can. And nobody would believe her, it'd be her word against mine and who are they going to believe? Me or some unstable woman making outrageous accusations. They'd see her as some psycho, someone unstable. Besides, I'd never make the mistake of picking unstable crazy girls like that.... If you cross FOX NEWS CHANNEL, it's not just me, it's [FOX President] Roger Ailes who will go after you. I'm the street guy out front making loud noises about the issues, but Ailes operates behind the scenes, strategizes and makes things happen so that one day BAM! The person gets what's coming to them but never sees it coming. Look at Al Franken, one day he's going to get a knock on his door and life as he's known it will change forever. That day will happen, trust me."

The List:

  • Felix Salmon on Noise--Literally: Noise--Traders http://www.bradford-delong.com/2007/07/felix-salmon-on.html: He watches Jim Cramer, and is scared: "Great Moments in Punditry: Jim Cramer on Housing: Is it worth responding to this as though it's rational? Is this what passes for informed commentary on TV these days? I can see how it gets ratings, in a train-wreck kind of way–hell, I'm blogging it. But the idea that wealthy people will stop paying their mortgages because their houses are 'fungible' (unless we get a 100bp cut in the Fed funds rate, of course)–it's like some kind of incredibly unfunny parody. Nouriel Roubini et al might be shrill, but at least there's coherent logic to their position. What scares me is that this could be a rare and genuine glimpse into how traders actually think. In which case the Great Moderation and decline in volatility of recent years is doomed to die a sudden and extremely unpleasant death..."
  • Why Oh Why Can't We Have a Better Press Corps? (Bill O'Reilly Edition) http://www.bradford-delong.com/2007/07/why-oh-why-ca-8.html: Atrios tells us that it is Felafel Day, and provides quotes from noted Fox News journalist Bill O'Reilly: "If any woman ever breathed a word I'll make her pay so dearly that she'll wish she'd never been born. I'll rake her through the mud, bring up things in her life and make her so miserable that she'll be destroyed. And besides, she wouldn't be able to afford the lawyers I can or endure it financially as long as I can. And nobody would believe her, it'd be her word against mine and who are they going to believe? Me or some unstable woman making outrageous accusations. They'd see her as some psycho, someone unstable. Besides, I'd never make the mistake of picking unstable crazy girls like that.... If you cross FOX NEWS CHANNEL, it's not just me, it's [FOX President] Roger Ailes who will go after you. I'm the street guy out front making loud noises about the issues, but Ailes operates behind the scenes, strategizes and makes things happen so that one day BAM! The person gets what's coming to them but never sees it coming. Look at Al Franken, one day he's going to get a knock on his door and life as he's known it will change forever. That day will happen, trust me."
  • Why Oh Why Can't We Have a Better Press Corps? (Ruth Marcus of the Washington Post Edition) http://www.bradford-delong.com/2007/07/why-oh-why-ca-9.html: Outsourced to Matthew Yglesias, who examines Ruth Marcus's special pleading for Alberto Gonzales.... "The possibility that if the administration continues to dissemble and mislead congress, and is told in advance that it can get off the hook for doing so, it might be difficult to get to the bottom of this matter doesn't seem to have occurred to her. Oh, well." She can't really be that stupid, can she? Anybody think that Ruth Marcus and company "should[n't] have been gone long ago"? Anybody? Anybody? Bueller?
  • James Fallows: Two-Class Voting and the Great Newspaper http://www.bradford-delong.com/2007/07/james-fallows-t.html: James Fallows writes about public trusts and public corporations.... One would think that the Wall Street Journal editorial page since a time before the memory of man, or the Washington Post editorial board since 2000, or the New York Times's Whitewater and Iraq coverage would give Jim a little pause. Freedom from market discipline is not enough; freedom from wingnuttery is needed as well.
  • Three Links for 2007-08-01 http://www.bradford-delong.com/2007/07/links-for-20-29.html
  • David Wessel Sends Us to Bill Poole on Milton Friedman http://www.bradford-delong.com/2007/07/david-wessel-se.html: "William Poole now thinks that Friedman was wrong, and too pessimistic, and that the Fed has done better over the past quarter century than the Friedman rule would allow..."
  • A Real Red-Blue Vote Map http://www.bradford-delong.com/2007/07/a-real-red-blue.html
  • Smoking Gun on Bill O'Reilly http://www.bradford-delong.com/2007/07/smoking-gun-on-.html
  • Tom Slee on Distributed Collaborative Filtering: The Netflix Prize: 300 Days Later http://www.bradford-delong.com/2007/07/tom-slee-on-dis.html
  • Robert Guth on Craig Mundie of Microsoft http://www.bradford-delong.com/2007/07/robert-guth-on-.html

August 10, 2017 at 05:49 PM in Streams: (Tuesday) Hoisted from Archives, Streams: Cycle |

Twitter | Google | Pinterest | Facebook

Comments

Fund "Grasping Reality: The Semi-Daily Journal of Economist Brad DeLong"

Recently...

We Are with Her!

Looking Forward to Four Years During Which Most if Not All of America's Potential for Human Progress Is Likely to Be Wasted

With each passing day Donald Trump looks more and more like Silvio Berlusconi: bunga-bunga governance, with a number of unlikely and unforeseen disasters and a major drag on the country--except in states where his policies are neutralized.

Nevertheless, remember: WE ARE WITH HER!

At My Fingertips...

HIGHLIGHTED ONLY | HIGHLIGHTED LIST | THE HONEST BROKER | EQUITABLE GROWTH | RSS FEED | Short Biography | Talks, Presentations, and Events | Edit Posts | Edit Pages | Edit Content | Berkeley Open Access | Subscribe to Grasping Reality's Feed... | Books Worth Reading | Discussions ||||

AFFILIATIONS: Equitable Growth - Manifesto | Berkeley - Blum Center<.a> | NBER ||||

OTHER STREAMS: Readings and Reviews | DeLong FAQ | The Honest Broker | Ann Marie Marciarille | Across the Wide Missouri... | Liveblogging History | Storify | On Social Media | This.! | Mark Thoma | Paul Krugman | Noah Smith and Steve Randy Waldman | Zeynep Tufekci | Oliver Willis | Marginal Revolution | Cosma Shalizi | Worthwhile Canadian Initiative | Angry Bear | Antonio Fatas |

Definitely Worth Reading...

Probably Worth Reading...

Blogging: What to Expect Here

We are going to need more monkeys blogging Google Search

The purpose of this weblog is to be the best possible portal into what I am thinking, what I am reading, what I think about what I am reading, and what other smart people think about what I am reading...

"Bring expertise, bring a willingness to learn, bring good humor, bring a desire to improve the world—and also bring a low tolerance for lies and bullshit..." — Brad DeLong

"I have never subscribed to the notion that someone can unilaterally impose an obligation of confidentiality onto me simply by sending me an unsolicited letter—or an email..." — Patrick Nielsen Hayden

"I can safely say that I have learned more than I ever would have imagined doing this.... I also have a much better sense of how the public views what we do. Every economist should have to sell ideas to the public once in awhile and listen to what they say. There's a lot to learn..." — Mark Thoma

"Tone, engagement, cooperation, taking an interest in what others are saying, how the other commenters are reacting, the overall health of the conversation, and whether you're being a bore..." — Teresa Nielsen Hayden

"With the arrival of Web logging... my invisible college is paradise squared, for an academic at least. Plus, web logging is an excellent procrastination tool.... Plus, every legitimate economist who has worked in government has left swearing to do everything possible to raise the level of debate and to communicate with a mass audience.... Web logging is a promising way to do that..." — Brad DeLong

"Blogs are an outlet for unexpurgated, unreviewed, and occasionally unprofessional musings.... At Chicago, I found that some of my colleagues overestimated the time and effort I put into my blog—which led them to overestimate lost opportunities for scholarship. Other colleagues maintained that they never read blogs—and yet, without fail, they come into my office once every two weeks to talk about a post of mine..." — Daniel Drezner

J Bradford DeLong s Profile Typepad

Archives

More...

Delong typepad com images 20061030 WTC nysky3 JPG jpg

"I now know it is a rising, not a setting, sun" --Benjamin Franklin, 1787

Economist's View

Vox

Missouri State of Mind