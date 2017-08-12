Weekend Reading: Vachel Lindsay: Army of Northern Virginia (From John Brown's Body)

Army of the Potomac, army of brave men,

Beaten again and again but never quite broken,

You are to have the victory in the end

But these bleak months are your anguish.

Your voice dies out.

Let us hear the voice of your steadfast enemy.

Army of Northern Virginia, fabulous army,

Strange army of ragged individualists,

The hunters, the riders, the walkers, the savage pastorals,

The unmachined, the men come out of the ground,

Still for the most part, living close to the ground

As the roots of the cow-pea, the roots of the jessamine,

The lazy scorners, the rebels against the wheels,

The rebels against the steel combustion-chamber

Of the half-born new age of engines and metal hands.

The fighters who fought for themselves in the old clan-fashion.

Army of planters' sons and rusty poor-whites,

Where one man came to war with a haircloth trunk

Full of fine shirts and a body-servant to mend them,

And another came with a rifle used at King's Mountain

And nothing else but his pants and his sun-cracked hands,

Aristo-democracy armed with a forlorn hope,

Where a scholar turned the leaves of an Arabic grammar

By the campfire-glow, and a drawling mountaineer

Told dirty stories old as the bawdy world,

Where one of Lee's sons worked a gun with the Rockbridge Battery

And two were cavalry generals.

Praying army,

Full of revivals, as full of salty jests,

Who debated on God and Darwin and Victor Hugo,

Decided that evolution might do for Yankees

But that Lee never came from anything with a tail,

And called yourselves "Lee's miserables faintin'"

When the book came out that tickled your sense of romance,

Army of improvisators of peanut-coffee

Who baked your bread on a ramrod stuck through the dough,

Swore and laughed and despaired and sang "Lorena,"

Suffered, died, deserted, fought to the end.

Sentimental army, touched by "Lorena,"

Touched by all lace-paper-valentines of sentiment,

Who wept for the mocking-bird on Hallie's grave

When you had better cause to weep for more private griefs,

Touched by women and your tradition-idea of them,

The old, book-fed, half-queen, half-servant idea,

False and true and expiring.

Starving army,

Who, after your best was spent and your Spring lay dead,

Yet held the intolerable lines of Petersburg

With deadly courage.

You too are a legend now

And the legend has made your fame and has dimmed that fame,

--The victor strikes and the beaten man goes down

But the years pass and the legend covers them both,

The beaten cause turns into the magic cause,

The victor has his victory for his pains--

So with you--and the legend has made a stainless host

Out of the dusty columns of footsore men

Who found life sweet and didn't want to be killed,

Grumbled at officers, grumbled at Governments.

That stainless host you were not. You had your cowards,

Your bullies, your fakers, your sneaks, your savages.

You got tired of marching. You cursed the cold and the rain.

You cursed the war and the food--and went on till the end.

And yet, there was something in you that matched your fable.

What was it? What do your dim, faint voices say?

"Will we ever get home? Will we ever lick them for good?

We've got to go on and fight till we lick them for good.

They've got the guns and the money and lots more men

But we've got to lick them now.

We're not fighting for slaves.

Most of us never owned slaves and never expect to,

It takes money to buy a slave and we're most of us poor,

But we won't lie down and let the North walk over us

About slaves or anything else.

We don't know how it started

But they've invaded us now and we're bound to fight

Till every last damn Yankee goes home and quits.

We used to think we could lick them in one hand's turn.

We don't think that any more.

They keep coming and coming.

We haven't got guns that shoot as well as their guns,

We can't get clothes that wear as well as their clothes,

But we've got to keep on till they're licked and we're independent,

It's the only thing we can do.

Though some of us wonder--

Some of us try and puzzle the whole thing through,

Some of us hear about Richmond profiteers,

The bombproofs who get exempted and eat good dinners,

And the rest of it, and say, with a bitter tongue,

'This is the rich man's war and the poor man's fight.'

And more of us, maybe, say that, after a while,

But most of us just keep on till we're plumb worn out,

We just keep on.

We've got the right men to lead us,

It doesn't matter how many the Yankees are,

Marse Robert and Old Jack will take care of that,

We'll have to march like Moses and fight like hell

But we're bound to win unless the two of them die

And God wouldn't be so mean as to take them both,

So we just keep on--and keep on--"

To the Wilderness,

To Appomattox, to the end of the dream.

Army of Northern Virginia, army of legend,

Who were your captains that you could trust them so surely,

Who were your battle-flags?

Call the shapes from the mist,

Call the dead men out of the mist and watch them ride.

Tall the first rider, tall with a laughing mouth,

His long black beard is combed like a beauty's hair,

His slouch hat plumed with a curled black ostrich-feather,

He wears gold spurs and sits his horse with the seat

Of a horseman born.

It is Stuart of Laurel Hill,

"Beauty" Stuart, the genius of cavalry,

Reckless, merry, religious, theatrical,

Lover of gesture, lover of panache,

With all the actor's grace and the quick, light charm

That makes the women adore him--a wild cavalier

Who worships as sober a God as Stonewall Jackson,

A Rupert who seldom drinks, very often prays,

Loves his children, singing, fighting, spurs, and his wife.

Sweeney his banjo-player follows him.

And after them troop the young Virginia counties,

Horses and men, Botetort, Halifax,

Dinwiddie, Prince Edward, Cumberland, Nottoway,

Mecklenburg, Berkeley, Augusta, the Marylanders,

The horsemen never matched till Sheridan came.

Now the phantom guns creak by. They are Pelham's guns.

That quiet boy with the veteran mouth is Pelham.

He is twenty-two. He is to fight sixty battles

And never lose a gun.

The cannon roll past,

The endless lines of the infantry begin.

A. P. Hill leads the van. He is small and spare,

His short, clipped beard is red as his battleshirt,

Jackson and Lee are to call him in their death-hours.

Dutch Longstreet follows, slow, pugnacious and stubborn,

Hard to beat and just as hard to convince,

Fine corps commander, good bulldog for holding on,

But dangerous when he tries to think for himself,

He thinks for himself too much at Gettysburg,

But before and after he grips with tenacious jaws.

There is D. H. Hill--there is Early and Fitzhugh Lee--

Yellow-haired Hood with his wounds and his empty sleeve,

Leading his Texans, a Viking shape of a man,

With the thrust and lack of craft of a berserk sword,

All lion, none of the fox.

When he supersedes

Joe Johnston, he is lost, and his army with him,

But he could lead forlorn hopes with the ghost of Ney.

His bigboned Texans follow him into the mist.

Who follows them?

These are the Virginia faces,

The Virginia speech. It is Jackson's foot-cavalry,

The Army of the Valley,

It is the Stonewall Brigade, it is the streams

Of the Shenandoah, marching.

Ewell goes by,

The little woodpecker, bald and quaint of speech,

With his wooden leg stuck stiffly out from his saddle,

He is muttering, "Sir, I'm a nervous Major-General,

And whenever an aide rides up from General Jackson

I fully expect an order to storm the North Pole."

He chuckles and passes, full of crotchets and courage,

Living on frumenty for imagined dyspepsia,

And ready to storm the North Pole at a Jackson phrase.

Then the staff--then little Sorrel--and the plain

Presbyterian figure in the flat cap,

Throwing his left hand out in the awkward gesture

That caught the bullet out of the air at Bull Run,

Awkward, rugged and dour, the belated Ironside

With the curious, brilliant streak of the cavalier

That made him quote Mercutio in staff instructions,

Love lancet windows, the color of passion-flowers,

Mexican sun and all fierce, taut-looking fine creatures;

Stonewall Jackson, wrapped in his beard and his silence,

Cromwell-eyed and ready with Cromwell's short

Bleak remedy for doubters and fools and enemies,

Hard on his followers, harder on his foes,

An iron sabre vowed to an iron Lord,

And yet the only man of those men who pass

With a strange, secretive grain of harsh poetry

Hidden so deep in the stony sides of his heart

That it shines by flashes only and then is gone.

It glitters in his last words.

He is deeply ambitious,

The skilled man, utterly sure of his own skill

And taking no nonsense about it from the unskilled,

But God is the giver of victory and defeat, And Lee, on earth, vicegerent under the Lord.

Sometimes he differs about the mortal plans

But once the order is given, it is obeyed.

We know what he thought about God. One would like to know

What he thought of the two together, if he so mingled them.

He said two things about Lee it is well to recall.

When he first beheld the man that he served so well,

"I have never seen such a fine-looking human creature."

Then, afterwards, at the height of his own fame,

The skilled man talking of skill, and something more.

"General Lee is a phenomenon,

He is the only man I would follow blindfold."

Think of those two remarks and the man who made them

When you picture Lee as the rigid image in marble.

No man ever knew his own skill better than Jackson

Or was more ready to shatter an empty fame.

He passes now in his dusty uniform.

The Bible jostles a book of Napoleon's Maxims

And a magic lemon deep in his saddlebags.

And now at last,

Comes Traveller and his master. Look at them well.

The horse is an iron-grey, sixteen hands high,

Short back, deep chest, strong haunch, flat legs, small head,

Delicate ear, quick eye, black mane and tail,

Wise brain, obedient mouth.

Such horses are

The jewels of the horseman's hands and thighs,

They go by the word and hardly need the rein.

They bred such horses in Virginia then,

Horses that were remembered after death

And buried not so far from Christian ground

That if their sleeping riders should arise

They could not witch them from the earth again

And ride a printless course along the grass

With the old manage and light ease of hand.

The rider, now.

He too, is iron-grey,

Though the thick hair and thick, blunt-pointed beard

Have frost in them.

Broad-foreheaded, deep-eyed,

Straight-nosed, sweet-mouthed, firm-lipped, head cleanly set,

He and his horse are matches for the strong

Grace of proportion that inhabits both.

They carry nothing that is in excess

And nothing that is less than symmetry,

The strength of Jackson is a hammered strength,

Bearing the tool marks still. This strength was shaped

By as hard arts but does not show the toil

Except as justness, though the toil was there.

--And so we get the marble man again,

The head on the Greek coin, the idol-image,

The shape who stands at Washington's left hand,

Worshipped, uncomprehended and aloof,

A figure lost to flesh and blood and bones,

Frozen into a legend out of life,

A blank-verse statue--

How to humanize

That solitary gentleness and strength

Hidden behind the deadly oratory

Of twenty thousand Lee Memorial days,

How show, in spite of all the rhetoric,

All the sick honey of the speechifiers,

Proportion, not as something calm congealed

From lack of fire, but ruling such a fire

As only such proportion could contain?

The man was loved, the man was idolized,

The man had every just and noble gift.

He took great burdens and he bore them well,

Believed in God but did not preach too much,

Believed and followed duty first and last

With marvellous consistency and force,

Was a great victor, in defeat as great,

No more, no less, always himself in both,

Could make men die for him but saved his men

Whenever he could save them--was most kind

But was not disobeyed--was a good father,

A loving husband, a considerate friend:

Had little humor, but enough to play

Mild jokes that never wounded, but had charm,

Did not seek intimates, yet drew men to him,

Did not seek fame, did not protest against it,

Knew his own value without pomp or jealousy

And died as he preferred to live--sans phrase,

With commonsense, tenacity and courage,

A Greek proportion--and a riddle unread. And everything that we have said is true

And nothing helps us yet to read the man,

Nor will he help us while he has the strength

To keep his heart his own.

For he will smile

And give you, with unflinching courtesy,

Prayers, trappings, letters, uniforms and orders,

Photographs, kindness, valor and advice,

And do it with such grace and gentleness

That you will know you have the whole of him

Pinned down, mapped out, easy to understand--

And so you have.

All things except the heart.

The heart he kept himself, that answers all.

For here was someone who lived all his life

In the most fierce and open light of the sun,

Wrote letters freely, did not guard his speech,

Listened and talked with every sort of man,

And kept his heart a secret to the end

From all the picklocks of biographers.

He was a man, and as a man he knew

Love, separation, sorrow, joy and death.

He was a master of the tricks of war,

He gave great strokes and warded strokes as great.

He was the prop and pillar of a State,

The incarnation of a national dream,

And when the State fell and the dream dissolved

He must have lived with bitterness itself--

But what his sorrow was and what his joy,

And how he felt in the expense of strength,

And how his heart contained its bitterness,

He will not tell us.

We can lie about him,

Dress up a dummy in his uniform

And put our words into the dummy's mouth,

Say "Here Lee must have thought," and "There, no doubt,

By what we know of him, we may suppose

He felt--this pang or that--" but he remains

Beyond our stagecraft, reticent as ice,

Reticent as the fire within the stone.

Yet--look at the face again--look at it well--

This man was not repose, this man was act.

This man who murmured "It is well that war

Should be so terrible, if it were not

We might become too fond of it--" and showed

Himself, for once, completely as he lived

In the laconic balance of that phrase;

This man could reason, but he was a fighter,

Skillful in every weapon of defence

But never defending when he could assault,

Taking enormous risks again and again,

Never retreating while he still could strike,

Dividing a weak force on dangerous ground

And joining it again to beat a strong,

Mocking at chance and all the odds of war

With acts that looked like hairbreadth recklessness

--We do not call them reckless, since they won.

We do not see him reckless for the calm

Proportion that controlled the recklessness--

But that attacking quality was there.

He was not mild with life or drugged with justice,

He gripped life like a wrestler with a bull,

Impetuously. It did not come to him

While he stood waiting in a famous cloud,

He went to it and took it by both horns

And threw it down.

Oh, he could bear the shifts

Of time and play the bitter loser's game,

The slow, unflinching chess of fortitude,

But while he had an opening for attack

He would attack with every ounce of strength.

His heart was not a stone but trumpet-shaped

And a long challenge blew an anger through it

That was more dread for being musical

First, last, and to the end.

Again he said

A curious thing to life.

"I'm always wanting something."

The brief phrase

Slides past us, hardly grasped in the smooth flow

Of the well-balanced, mildly-humorous prose

That goes along to talk of cats and duties,

Maxims of conduct, farming and poor bachelors,

But for a second there, the marble cracked

And a strange man we never saw before

Showed us the face he never showed the world

And wanted something--not the general

Who wanted shoes and food for ragged men,

Not the good father wanting for his children,

The patriot wanting victory--all the Lees

Whom all the world could see and recognize

And hang with gilded laurels--but the man

Who had, you'd say, all things that life can give

Except the last success--and had, for that,

Such glamor as can wear sheer triumph out,

Proportion's son and Duty's eldest sword

And the calm mask who--wanted something still,

Somewhere, somehow and always.

Picklock biographers,

What could he want that he had never had?

He only said it once--the marble closed--

There was a man enclosed within that image.

There was a force that tried Proportion's rule

And died without a legend or a cue

To bring it back. The shadow-Lees still live.

But the first-person and the singular Lee?

The ant finds kingdoms in a foot of ground

But earth's too small for something in our earth,

We'll make a new earth from the summer's cloud,

From the pure summer's cloud.

It was not that,

It was not God or love or mortal fame.

It was not anything he left undone.

--What does Proportion want that it can lack?

--What does the ultimate hunger of the flesh

Want from the sky more than a sky of air?

He wanted something. That must be enough.

Now he rides Traveller back into the mist...