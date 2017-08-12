Weekend Reading: Vachel Lindsay: From John Brown's Body

JOHN BROWN'S PRAYER

Omnipotent and steadfast God,

Who, in Thy mercy, hath

Upheaved in me Jehovah's rod

And his chastising wrath,

For fifty-nine unsparing years

Thy Grace hath worked apart

To mould a man of iron tears

With a bullet for a heart.

Yet, since this body may be weak

With all it has to bear,

Once more, before Thy thunders speak,

Almighty, hear my prayer.

I saw Thee when Thou did display

The black man and his lord

To bid me free the one, and slay

The other with the sword.

I heard Thee when Thou bade me spurn

Destruction from my hand

And, though all Kansas bleed and burn,

It was at Thy command.

I hear the rolling of the wheels,

The chariots of war!

I hear the breaking of the seals

And the opening of the door!

The glorious beasts with many eyes

Exult before the Crowned.

The buried saints arise, arise

Like incense from the ground!

Before them march the martyr-kings,

In bloody sunsets drest,

O, Kansas, bleeding Kansas,

You will not let me rest!

I hear your sighing corn again,

I smell your prairie-sky,

And I remember five dead men

By Pottawattamie.

Lord God it was a work of Thine,

And how might I refrain?

But Kansas, bleeding Kansas,

I hear her in her pain.

Her corn is rustling in the ground,

An arrow in my flesh.

And all night long I staunch a wound

That ever bleeds afresh.

Get up, get up, my hardy sons,

From this time forth we are

No longer men, but pikes and guns

In God's advancing war.

And if we live, we free the slave,

And if we die, we die.

But God has digged His saints a grave

Beyond the western sky.

Oh, fairer than the bugle-call

Its walls of jasper shine!

And Joshua's sword is on the wall

With space beside for mine.

And should the Philistine defend

His strength against our blows,

The God who doth not spare His friend,

Will not forget His foes.