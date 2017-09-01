Should-Read: Peter A. Hall and David Soskice, eds. Varieties of Capitalism: The Institutional Foundations of Comparative Advantage: "The institutional differences that characterize the ‘varieties of capitalism’ found among the developed economies... http://www.oxfordscholarship.com/view/10.1093/0199247757.001.0001/acprof-9780199247752
...‘Liberal market economies’ and ‘coordinated market economies’... variations on economic performance and many spheres of policy‐making, including macroeconomic policy, social policy, vocational training, legal decision‐making, and international economic negotiations... institutional complementarities across... labour markets, markets for corporate finance, the system of skill formation, and inter‐firm collaboration on research and development that reinforce national equilibria and give rise to comparative institutional advantages, notably in the sphere of innovation where LMEs are better placed to sponsor radical innovation and CMEs to sponsor incremental innovation....
A firm‐centred comparative political economy that can be used to assess the response of firms and governments to the pressures associated with globalization... the role of business interests and of economic systems built on general or specific skills in the development of social policy....
Relationship between national legal systems, as well as systems of standards setting, and the political economy...