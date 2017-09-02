Should-Read: The argument that the mean and dick-like "Chicago" or "Minnesota" seminar style leads to faster progress in economics falls down in the face of the empirical fact that it has been used to enforce an empirically-falsified research program rather than to challenge received assumptions. There is great value in a "Talmudic" intellectual culture. But "Chicago" and "Minnesota" have never been that...
Joseph E. Stiglitz: Where Modern Macroeconomics Went Wrong: "This paper provides a critique of the DSGE models that have come to dominate macroeconomics during the past quarter-century... http://www.nber.org/papers/w23795
...It argues that at the heart of the failure were the wrong microfoundations, which failed to incorporate key aspects of economic behaviour, e.g. incorporating insights from information economics and behavioural economics. Inadequate modelling of the financial sector meant they were ill-suited for predicting or responding to a financial crisis; and a reliance on representative agent models meant they were ill-suited for analysing either the role of distribution in fluctuations and crises or the consequences of fluctuations on inequality. The paper proposes alternative benchmark models that may be more useful both in understanding deep downturns and responding to them...