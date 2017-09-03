« | Main | »

Comment of the Day: Longtooth: For the Filing Cabinet: Using Computers and Data Science Here in the Twenty-First Century...: "I got curious to see how fast a standard vba program could do the monte-carlo simulation with my laptop and unoptimized code... http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/08/for-the-filing-cabinet-using-computers-and-data-science-here-in-the-twenty-first-century.html?cid=6a00e551f08003883401b7c91c51e5970b#comment-6a00e551f08003883401b7c91c51e5970b

...5e6 iterations averaging 4.6e-5c percentage points deviation from theoretical values... 11.94 sec's.... The theoretical case to produce the same 2D array output. That program takes an average of 7.73e-4 secs....

What's interesting is that my son's a programmer (Masters in Comp Sci) and he doesn't know a thing about what goes on under the high level code they use now.... I'm not even sure he would understand the low level code if he did look underneath. So computer programming has come all the way or nearly all the way from a tool to control a semi-conductor logic system, ports, and registers to get it to do something constructive for you, to being fully isolated from the thing that does the work. That's a huge (YUGE)productive advance... a good thing but only because the cost of the guts of the machine are now so low that you can have 16GB of memory for a song, and my I7 4-core processor (2.2GHz now up to or over 3 GHz) and it isn't even taking advantage of the 4 cores yet in most commercial software....

More importantly is the time to program and debug in present day objectives, so programming languages seem to be splitting now... some shifted so heavily to programing simplicity but limited capabilities for (I'm guessing) the masses in colleges and much of employment to be able to do it—like writing long-hand perhaps but with a few twists. The other direction seems to be having massive capabilities for the most demanding of communications and computational complexities, but requiring far more effort to learn how to use it... what I might refer to as the professional grades.

Finally, commercial programs and even easily learned programs (Python, etc) have been producing junk data analysis since I can remember ... I'll never forget when "StatPak" came out and every tom, dick, and harry were suddenly citing "statistical analysis" terms they didn't have a clue what they meant. Central Limit Theorum: What's that?. That and spreadsheets like 1-2-3 and Excel set things back for awhile because the "answers" came out of a "computer"! instead of a slide-rule pencil, and paper or a hand calculator (even a TI scientific RPN version) which were 'human error' prone‚go figure—as if the programing and data were not error prone in a computer spread-sheet or data analyzed by StatPak after removing any data that made the output look like it wasn't "significant" enough. That was in the late 1970's already.

It's still going on. How to deal with it is the primary issue since it's not going to go away. Shysters and cheats and cons will use the computer to do what they do best... just faster and with better "cover".

One commenter made the best point: Check your computed answers with a pen and paper and hand calculator to see it you're instructions to the computer are doing what you thought they were supposed to do—and you were probably sure of it in fact. But how would you know? A recommendation along that line is to structure your code so that you can get intermediate answers and see it those make sense along the way. Writing code to get the "answer" directly is probably the single biggest error producing part of programming, imo.

Debugging today consists of letting the compiler tell you of syntax errors, or undefined data types or illegal indeces and the like. Debug isn't a tool to make your code give you the right answers... it just lets the computer give you any old answer as output... e.g. your code "runs" but that's about all it does for sure...

September 03, 2017 at 10:40 AM in Streams: Comment of the Day |

Comments

