The 17 Berkeley Classes in Our Largest Lecture Hall This Fall...

The 17 classes in Berkeley's largest lecture hall: Wheeler Auditorium Classes: Fall 2017:
Computer Science, etc.: 9:
- COMPSCI-STAT C8: Foundations of Data Science
- COMPSCI 61A: The Structure and Interpretation of Computer Programs
- COMPSCI 61B: Data Structures
- COMPSCI 61C: Great Ideas of Computer Architecture (Machine Structures)
- COMPSCI 70: Discrete Mathematics and Probability Theory
- COMPSCI 170: Efficient Algorithms and Intractable Problems
- COMPSCI 186/286: Introduction to Database Systems
- ELENG 16A: Designing Information Devices and Systems I
- ELENG 16B: Designing Information Devices and Systems II
General Education, etc: 4:
- Astronomy:
- ASTRON C10-LS C70U: Introduction to General Astronomy
- Human Biology:
- LS C30T-MCELLBI C62-PSYCH C19: Drugs and the Brain
- INTEGBI 131: General Human Anatomy
- NUSCTX 10: Introduction to Human Nutrition
Social Sciences, etc.: 3:
- ECON 1: Introduction to Economics
- POLSCI 179: Undergraduate Colloquium on Political Science
- UGBA 10: Principles of Business...
Math:
- MATH 54: Linear Algebra and Differential Equations
And the Haas Business School has decided that it can no longer sell its Master of Financial Engineering degree as one leading to a career in finance: it's now, also "FinTech" and "Data Science":