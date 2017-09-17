But how do I use "$" to denote, say, $50? The markdown/mathJax processors turn this line into:

I understand how to use "$" as delimiters for math expressions in Mathjax. For example:

What happens when I try to write $50? What does markdown/mathJax do to that? Or $1,000?

What if there is only one $50 on a line? Does having only one such dollar sign on a line (or in a paragraph) mean something to markdown/mathJax?

And is it only one $50 on a line that matters and triggers good behavior? Or does there have to be only one such dollar sign in a paragraph, becuase adding a second $50 triggers mathJax?

Is it as simple as putting a space after the "$" in, say, $ 50 and $ 1000? Does that work? It seems not...

Can I escape the "$" signs with \$? Does that work? It seems not...

Can I escape the "\$" signs with \$? Does that work? It seems so... But why?

Could I write \$50 and get away with it?

Could I write \$50 and \$100 and get away with it?

And could I write $50 and get away with it?

And could I write "$50" and get away with it?

But when I add a second dollar sign into a paragraph, then mathJax gets triggered again. So $50 followed in the same paragraph by a $100 will trigger things?

But when I add a second dollar sign into a paragraph, then mathJax gets triggered again. So \$50 followed in the same paragraph by a \$100 will trigger things unless I escape them both with "\"?

And does it go horribly wrong when I add a second dollar sign into a paragraph, without escaping them both with \? So $50 followed in the same paragraph by a $100 will trigger things unless I escape them both with "\"?

