Latter-Day Deipnosophists Watch...

Latter-Day Deipnosophists: Lunch at the Slanted Door: with Charlie Jane Anders, Annalee Newitz, and Noah Smith: Links relevant to what I remember of the conversation:
- Neanderthals and tar https://arstechnica.com/science/2017/09/neanderthals-were-distilling-tar-200-thousand-years-ago-in-europe/
- Lagomorpha Leporidae https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Leporidae
- Daniel Abraham: The Cambist and Lord Iron http://podcastle.org/2009/05/06/pc051-the-cambist-and-lord-iron/
- Graydon Saunders:
- The March North https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/21801573-the-march-north
- A Succession Of Bad Days https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/25635541-a-succession-of-bad-days
- Safely You Deliver https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/29418615-safely-you-deliver
- N. K. Jemisin:
- The Hundred Thousand Kingdoms http://amzn.to/2jpYdHu: The damnedest riff on Jane Eyre that I have ever read: "Mr. Rochester has a wife yet living"; but it's a three-way; only she isn't; living, that is; or maybe she is; and you are her!
- The Broken Earth: The Fifth Season http://amzn.to/2w9X8tl | The Obelisk Gate http://amzn.to/2xxQX2J | The Stone Sky http://amzn.to/2wqrP97
- Robin Sloan: Sourdough http://amzn.to/2wr2LhT
- Carlo Ginsberg: The Night Battles: Witchcraft and Agrarian Cults in the Sixteenth and Seventeenth Centuries http://amzn.to/2wq4mF0
- Psilopsybin https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Psilocybin_mushroom
- Caffeine https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Caffeine
- Nicotine https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nicotine
- Alcohol https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Alcohol
- Theobromine https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Theobromine
- Lysergic acid diethylamide https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lysergic_acid_diethylamide
- Tetrahydrocannabinol https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tetrahydrocannabinol
- Joseph Cummins et al.: Month of Birth and Child Height in 40 Countries http://economics.ucr.edu/repec/ucr/wpaper/201703.pdf: replication crisis...
- Phil Hoffman: Why Did Europe Conquer the World? http://amzn.to/2jrff83
- Aldo Schiavone: The End of the Past: Ancient Rome and the Modern West http://amzn.to/2jsp2Lp
- Peter Heather: The Fall of the Roman Empire: A New History of Rome and the Barbarians http://amzn.to/2y6FGTV
- Chris Wickham: The Inheritance of Rome: Illuminating the Dark Ages 400-1000 http://amzn.to/2h4kzKq
- Bryan Ward-Perkins: The Fall of Rome: And the End of Civilization http://amzn.to/2wqfBNw
- William Rosen: Justinian's Flea: The First Great Plague and the End of the Roman Empire http://amzn.to/2jprWjV
- Peter Sarris: Economy and Society in the Age of Justinian http://amzn.to/2xz5Gu1
- Michael Kremer: Population Growth and Technological Change: One Million B.C. to 1990 http://www.jstor.org/stable/2118405
- Census: Income, Poverty and Health Insurance Coverage in the United States: 2016 https://www.census.gov/newsroom/press-releases/2017/income-povery.html
- Robert J. Gordon: The Rise and Fall of American Growth: The U.S. Standard of Living since the Civil War http://amzn.to/2y6v2wl
- Fernando Perez http://fperez.org:
- Jupyter Notebook https://jupyter.org
- D-Lab http://dlab.berkeley.edu
- BIDS https://bids.berkeley.edu
- Berkeley http://berkeley.edu
- Campus Shared Services http://blogs.berkeley.edu/2015/11/10/the-errors-of-campus-shared-services-were-not-making-widgets/
- Cal Bears Stadium https://deadspin.com/cal-is-fucked-because-of-its-stupid-stadium-deal-1795896858
- Chronic traumatic encephalopathy https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Chronic_traumatic_encephalopathy
- Ursula K Le Guin:
- The Dispossessed: An Ambiguous Utopia http://amzn.to/2jq6viA
- The Left Hand Of Darkness http://amzn.to/2f5SdCn
- Poul Andersen:
- Tau Zero http://amzn.to/2x2msjW
- The Broken Sword http://amzn.to/2f6bWly
- Three Hearts And Three Lions http://amzn.to/2x2zf5M
- Vernor Vinge:
- A Deepness in the Sky http://amzn.to/2y7leSG
- Rainbow's End http://amzn.to/2x2INOn
- J.R.R. Tolkien: The Lord of the Rings http://amzn.to/2h3rDa9
- Seth Dickinson: The Traitor Baru Cormorant http://amzn.to/2h4l0o2: So what you are saying is that the racism and fascism of Ludwig von Mises leaked over and poisoned this book for you?
- Ann Leckie: Ancillary Justice http://amzn.to/2x1oxea
- Richard Morgan: The Steel Remains http://amzn.to/2jp3mQ1
- George R.R. Martin: Game Of Thrones http://www.hbo.com/game-of-thrones
- James R. Corey: The Expanse http://www.syfy.com/theexpanse
- Max Gladstone:
- Steven Pinker The Better Angels of Our Nature: Why Violence Has Declined http://amzn.to/2h3iu13
- Robert Heinlein: Starman Jones http://amzn.to/2y6kqh9
- Paul Seabright: The Company of Strangers: A Natural History of Economic Life http://amzn.to/2h3iqyl
- Gary Gorton: Slapped by the Invisible Hand: The Panic of 2007 http://amzn.to/2x1SH2r
- Branko Milanovic: Global Inequality: A New Approach for the Age of Globalization http://amzn.to/2h3U7QU
- Writers with Drinks http://www.writerswithdrinks.com
- Cahokia https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cahokia
- Bloomberg View https://www.bloomberg.com/view/
- ok.py automates grading and personalizes feedback https://okpy.org
- Python https://www.python.org
- Ars Technica http:arstechnica.com
- Vietnamese Crepes https://alittleyum.com/2016/05/19/having-fun-with-charles-phans-banh-xeo-vietnamese-style-crepes/
- Spring Rolls
- Spare Ribs https://www.pinterest.com/pin/242350023673337268/?lp=true
- Broccoli ??
- Shrimp https://gourmandj.com/caramelized-wild-gulf-shrimp-garlic-yellow-onion-caramel-chili-sauce/
- Cellophane Noodles With Crab https://www.seafoodwatch.org/consumers/sustainable-recipes/dungeness-crab-with-cellophane-noodles
- Teas: green monkey (green), little melon seed "lu an gua pian" (green), hong kong milk tea (black), wild yellow chrysanthemum (herbal), herbal blend (herbal), fresh spearmint tea, dehong mao cha (pu-erh), spring herbal (herbal), black fragrance (black), orchid fragrance (oolong)
- Vietnamese coffee
Outstanding Questions:
Is The Broken Sword http://amzn.to/2f6bWly grimmer or less grim than The Steel Remains http://amzn.to/2jp3mQ1?
Why does "bad physics"—bad relativity or bad quantum mechanics—destroy Brad's willing suspension of disbelief while "bad economics" does not?
And why don't wormhole or warp drives count as "bad physics"?