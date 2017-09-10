Links and Such for the Week of September 10, 2017

Must-Reads:
- Amanda Bayer and Cecilia Elena Rouse: Diversity in the Economics Profession: A New Attack on an Old Problem: "The economics profession includes disproportionately few women and members of historically underrepresented racial and ethnic minority groups... https://www.aeaweb.org/articles?id=10.1257/jep.30.4.221
- Frank Pasquale (2011): Economic Policy for the Worried Wealthy: "Why is the austerity movement so powerful in the US?... https://concurringopinions.com/archives/2011/04/economic-policy-for-the-worried-wealthy.html
- Austin Clemens: New report on evidenced-based policymaking boasts recommendations that Congress must take seriously: "The Commission’s report does not address funding levels for existing statistical agencies, but funding for these agencies is not a luxury... http://equitablegrowth.org/equitablog/new-report-on-evidenced-based-policymaking-boasts-recommendations-that-congress-must-take-seriously/
- Cardiff Garcia: Brainard’s framing challenge: "Tim Duy has the right response to Lael Brainard’s speech today... https://ftalphaville.ft.com/2017/09/05/2193262/brainards-framing-challenge/
- Chang-Tai Hsieh and Enrico Moretti: How Local Housing Regulations Smother the U.S. Economy: "For most of the 20th century, workers moved to areas where new industries and opportunities were emerging... https://www.nytimes.com/2017/09/06/opinion/housing-regulations-us-economy.html
- Forecaster Beven: Hurricane Irma Forecast Discussion: "The hurricane is currently being steered by the subtropical ridge to the north.... After 48 h, a mid- to upper-level trough digging into the eastern United States is expected to create a break in the ridge and allow Irma to turn northward... http://www.nhc.noaa.gov/text/refresh/MIATCDAT1+shtml/070257.shtml?
- Jennifer Rubin: Ending DACA would be Trump’s most evil act: "the GOP under Trump has defined itself as the white grievance party... https://www.washingtonpost.com/blogs/right-turn/wp/2017/09/04/trump-ending-daca-would-be-cruelty-wrapped-in-a-web-of-lies/
- Paul Krugman: Why Can’t We Get Cities Right?: "Greater Houston still has less than a third as many people as greater New York... https://www.nytimes.com/2017/09/04/opinion/houston-harvey-infrastructure-development.html
- Brink Lindsey: The End of the Working Class: "The nightmare of the industrial age was that the dependence of technological civilization on brute labor was never-ending... https://www.the-american-interest.com/2017/08/30/end-working-class/
Should-Reads:
- Noah Smith: Realism in macroeconomic modeling: "Ljungqvist and Sargent are trying to solve the Shimer Puzzle... http://noahpinionblog.blogspot.com/2017/09/realism-in-macroeconomic-modeling.html
- Ann Marie Marciarille: Men First: "The New York Times had quite an interesting article... on cancer biopsy laboratory error rates... http://www.marciarille.com/2017/06/men-first.html
- Paul Krugman: The Political Failure of Trickle-Down Economics: "We tend to think of the period since Reagan’s election as a conservative era... https://krugman.blogs.nytimes.com/2017/08/20/the-political-failure-of-trickle-down-economics/
- Sam Bowles and Wendy Carlin: A new paradigm for the introductory course in economics: "The contributions of Keynes, Hayek, and Nash–aggregate demand, the central economic role of limited information, and strategic interactions modelled by game theory... http://voxeu.org/article/new-paradigm-introductory-course-economics
- German Gutierrez and Thomas Philippon: Investment-less growth: An empirical investigation: "Business investment remains low despite high profits, low funding costs, and high asset values... https://www.brookings.edu/bpea-articles/investment-less-growth-an-empirical-investigation/
- Teresa Nielson Hayden: Rules for Commenters: "What's striking about this fictional rule set is the issues it doesn't recognize... http://nielsenhayden.com/makinglight/archives/016593.html#4335396
- Eve Fairbanks: Can Your Best Friends Be Books?: "I, too, had book friends as a child, and at a time when making real friends could fee
- Yonatan Zunger: What can be Pardoned?: "This [Arpaio] pardon is now being challenged in court as being unconstitutional... https://medium.com/@yonatanzunger/what-can-be-pardoned-bd113749898a
- Bridget Ansel: Pay transparency is good for employees but can also benefit businesses: "The Trump administration announced this past week that it is halting the implementation of an Obama-era rule... http://equitablegrowth.org/equitablog/value-added/pay-transparency-is-good-for-employees-but-can-also-benefit-businesses/
- Etsy NY: Winning Change for Women and Families: An Evening with Heather Boushey: "Tue, September 12, 2017, 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM EDT... https://www.eventbrite.com/e/winning-change-for-women-and-families-an-evening-with-heather-boushey-tickets-36910118157
- David Glasner: In the General Theory Keynes First Trashed and then Restated the Fisher Equation: "I will not offer a detailed explanation here of the basis on which Keynes criticized the Fisher equation in the General Theory... https://uneasymoney.com/2017/09/05/in-the-general-theory-keynes-first-trashed-and-then-restated-the-fisher-equation/
- A Professional Memoir: "There was nothing spooky about Mendel’s genetic theories... :
- Ricardo Caballero and Alp Simsek: Risk intolerance and the global economy: A new macroeconomic framework: "Interest rates continue to decline across the globe, while returns to capital remain constant or increasing...
- Nisha Chikhale: How would homebuyers respond to a less generous U.S. mortgage interest deduction?: "Jonathan Gruber of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology... http://equitablegrowth.org/equitablog/value-added/how-would-homebuyers-respond-to-a-less-generous-u-s-mortgage-interest-deduction/
- Nick Bunker: When the next recession hits, how will fiscal stimulus affect government debt sustainability?: "Alan J. Auerbach and Yuriy Gorodnichenko... investigate how much of an impact a stimulus program would have... http://equitablegrowth.org/equitablog/value-added/when-the-next-recession-hits-how-will-fiscal-stimulus-affect-government-debt-sustainability/
- Nick Bunker: Weekend reading: “One inequality measure to rule them all?” edition: "There is no single best measure of inequality, argues Austin Clemens... http://equitablegrowth.org/equitablog/weekend-reading-one-inequality-measure-to-rule-them-all-edition/
- Equitable Growth: Jobs Day Graphs: August 2017 Report Edition: "The 0.3 point drop in the prime-age employment rate to 78.4 percent in August is a troubling sign... http://equitablegrowth.org/equitablog/equitable-growths-jobs-day-graphs-august-2017-report-edition/
- Mark Thoma: Economist's View: Links for 09-04-17: "America needs its unions more than ever - Larry Summers... http://economistsview.typepad.com/economistsview/2017/09/links-for-09-04-17.html
- Nicole Belle: Sunday Morning Bobblehead Thread: "It is a sad statement on the state of cable news today that a smarter conversation on climate change can be had in Teen Vogue than on any one of the shows... http://crooksandliars.com/2017/09/sunday-morning-bobblehead-thread
- Larry Summers: America needs its unions more than ever: "I suspect the most important factor... is that the bargaining power of... workers has decreased... https://www.ft.com/content/180127da-8e59-11e7-9580-c651950d3672
- Paul Krugman: @paulkrugman on Twitter: "Thinking more about why we mess up urban land use. Background: population-weighted density, from Census..." https://twitter.com/paulkrugman/status/904348528700530688 https://t.co/Up40gCypzw
Links:
- Dani Rodrik: POPULISM AND THE ECONOMICS OF GLOBALIZATION https://drodrik.scholar.harvard.edu/files/dani-rodrik/files/populism_and_the_economics_of_globalization.pdf
- David Roberts: As hurricanes and wildfires rage, US climate politics enters the realm of farce: "Conservative opinion is responsive to... the cues of conservative elites. People don’t have strong opinions.... They take their cues on that from trusted tribal leaders.... Conservatives will tend to believe on climate change whatever people on Fox (or talk radio) tell them about climate change. It is conservative elites, and only conservative elites, who have the power to end this surreal farce. Judging from Rush Limbaugh’s take on hurricanes, they do not yet feel any pressure to do so." https://www.vox.com/energy-and-environment/2017/9/7/16258848/us-climate-politics-farce
- George Dotsis: Option Pricing Methods in the Late 19th Century: "In the late 19th century... investors... had... sophisticated option pricing techniques for determining the prices of at-the-money and slightly out-of-the-money and in-the-money short-term calls and puts... viewed options mainly as instruments to trade volatility..." https://papers.ssrn.com/sol3/papers.cfm?abstract_id=2831362
- Claudia Sahm: if the shoe fits… http://macromomblog.com/2017/09/10/if-the-shoe-fits/
- Peter Temin: The best books on economic history https://fivebooks.com/interview/peter-temin-favourite-books/
- Adair Turner: Is Productivity Growth Becoming Irrelevant?: "Our standard mental model of productivity growth reflects the transition from agriculture to industry.... Much design, branding, and advertising activity is also essentially zero-sum.... Choice and human creativity are valuable per se. But we have no reason to believe that 2050’s designs and brands will make us any happier than those of 2017..." https://www.ineteconomics.org/perspectives/blog/is-productivity-growth-becoming-irrelevant
- Ta-Nehisi Coates: Donald Trump Is the First White President: "With one immediate exception, Trump’s predecessors made their way to high office through the passive power of whiteness—that bloody heirloom which cannot ensure mastery of all events but can conjure a tailwind for most of them.... No such elegant detachment can be attributed to Donald Trump—a president who, more than any other, has made the awful inheritance explicit..." https://www.theatlantic.com/magazine/archive/2017/10/the-first-white-president-ta-nehisi-coates/537909/
- NHC: Atlantic 2-Day Graphical Tropical Weather Outlook http://www.nhc.noaa.gov/gtwo.php?basin=atlc&fdays=2
- Hoisted from 2013: There Is Neither Coast Nor Interior, Nor Border, Nor Breed, Nor Birth: Live from the Roasterie http://delong.typepad.com/sdj/2013/12/americas-coastal-royalty-realclearpolitics-live-from-the-roasterie-xlvi-december-3-2013.html
- Hoisted from 2016: Nimbyism in America: A Back-of-the-Envelope Finger-Exercise Calculation http://www.bradford-delong.com/2016/08/nimbyism-in-america-a-back-of-the-envelope-finger-exercise-calculation.html
- Lael Brainard: Understanding the Disconnect between Employment and Inflation with a Low Neutral Rate https://www.federalreserve.gov/newsevents/speech/brainard20170905a.htm
- Jodi Beggs: For the (Probably Not) Last Time, the DREAMers Are Not Taking Your Jobs https://medium.com/@jodiecongirl/for-the-probably-not-last-time-the-dreamers-are-not-taking-your-jobs-e41bcee24414
- Tim Duy: Mediocre To Solid Data Flow, But Weak Inflation Still Key http://economistsview.typepad.com/timduy/2017/09/mediocre-to-solid-data-flow-but-weak-inflation-still-key.html
- Adair Turner: The Normalization Delusion: "The drivers of post-crisis economic performance are so deep that no return to normality is likely any time soon..." https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/normalization-delusion-global-recovery-by-adair-turner-2017-09 Ned Phelps: This Thing Called the American Dream: "What made the American Dream distinctive was... the hope of achieving... the deep need... to have the experience of succeeding.... And the process may have mattered more than the success...." https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/recalling-the-american-dream-by-edmund-s--phelps-2017-08
- Jim Campbell: Killing EJMR https://jimdcampbell.com/2017/08/28/killing-ejmr/
- Beatrice Cherrier: On sexism in economics https://beatricecherrier.wordpress.com/2017/08/20/on-sexism-in-economics/
- John Cawley: A GUIDE AND ADVICE FOR ECONOMISTS ON THE U.S. JUNIOR ACADEMIC JOB MARKET: "Data... findings from published papers... practical details... links to online resources..." https://www.aeaweb.org/content/file?id=869
- Emily Eisner, Fiona Burlig and Aluma Dembo: On sexism in economics http://blogs.berkeley.edu/2017/08/24/on-sexism-in-economics/