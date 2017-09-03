Links and Such for the Week of September 3, 2017

Must-Reads:
- Robert M. Solow (1985): Economic History and Economics: "Economics is a social science... subject to Damon Runyon's Law that nothing between human beings is more than three to one... http://www.jstor.org/stable/pdf/1805620.pdf?seq=1#page_scan_tab_contents
- Ben Thompson: Google and The New America Foundation, Google’s Monopoly, Google’s Stupidity: "From the New York Times... https://stratechery.com/2017/google-and-the-new-america-foundation-googles-monopoly-googles-stupidity/
- Alan J. Auerbach and Yuriy Gorodnichenko: FISCAL STIMULUS AND FISCAL SUSTAINABILITY: "The Great Recession and the Global Financial Crisis have left many developed countries with low interest rates and high levels of public debt... https://www.kansascityfed.org/~/media/files/publicat/sympos/2017/auerbach-gorodnichenko-paper.pdf?la=en
- Samuel Bowles, Alan Kirman, and Rajiv Sethi: Friedrich Hayek and the Market Algorithm: "'[The market is] a system of the utilization of knowledge which nobody can possess as a whole... http://pubs.aeaweb.org/doi/pdfplus/10.1257/jep.31.3.215
- Herbert Hovenkamp (2009): THE COASE THEOREM AND ARTHUR CECIL PIGOU: "In 'The Problem of Social Cost', Ronald Coase was highly critical of... Pigou... http://www.arizonalawreview.org/pdf/51-3/51arizlrev633.pdf
- Cosma Shalizi (2010): The Bootstrap: "That these [statistical] origin myths invoke various limits is no accident... https://web.archive.org/web/20100518171527/http://www.americanscientist.org:80/issues/pub/2010/3/the-bootstrap/2
Should-Reads:
- Noah Smith: Harvey Won't Hold Back Housto: "If economic geography dictates that a city be located in a certain spot, there will be a city there—period... https://www.bloomberg.com/view/articles/2017-08-31/harvey-won-t-hold-back-houston
- Anne-Marie Slaughter: When The Truth is Messy and Hard: "I have racked my brain... as to what I... could or should have done differently about the departure of Barry Lynn and Open Markets from New America.... https://medium.com/@slaughteram/when-the-truth-is-messy-and-hard-1655a36e313f
- Jeffrey T. Denning: Born Under a Lucky Star: Financial Aid, College Completion, Labor Supply, and Credit Constraints: "Financial aid... effects on graduation can be driven either by marginal students induced to enroll by financial aid..." http://ftp.iza.org/dp10913.pdf
- Stephen Cecchetti and Kim Schoenholtz: The financial crisis, ten years on: "The crisis began on 9 August 2007, when BNP Paribas announced they were suspending redemptions... http://voxeu.org/article/financial-crisis-ten-years
- Greg Leiserson: In defense of the statutory U.S. corporate tax rate: "The overwhelming majority of the corporate tax base consists of excess returns... above the risk-free rate such as those due to monopoly pricing power... http://equitablegrowth.org/research-analysis/in-defense-of-the-statutory-u-s-corporate-tax-rate/
- Austin Clemens: No one measure of inequality tells the whole story–income, wealth, and consumption should be considered together: "The Bureau of Labor Statistics, or BLS, releases the results of its annual Consumer Expenditure Survey, or CEX, today... http://equitablegrowth.org/equitablog/value-added/no-one-measure-of-inequality-tells-the-whole-story-income-wealth-and-consumption-should-be-considered-together/
- Charlie Stross: Houston: what are the long-term consequences?: "I'm interested in chewing over... the effect of losing a major city... to a weather event that is already the worst in 800 years... http://www.antipope.org/charlie/blog-static/2017/08/houston-what-are-the-long-term.html
- Noah Smith: There's Something the Matter With Ohio Too: "Like Kansas, the state seems to be making economic and cultural choices that are holding it back... https://www.bloomberg.com/view/articles/2017-08-29/there-s-something-the-matter-with-ohio-too
- Michael Spence: The Global Economy’s New Rule-Maker: "Not too long ago, many pundits doubted that China could make the shift... to a service economy underpinned by domestic demand... https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/china-in-the-global-economy-by-michael-spence-2017-08
- Randall Akee, Maggie R. Jones, and Sonya R. Porter: Race Matters: Income Shares, Income Inequality, and Income Mobility for All U.S. Races: "Income shares, income inequality, and income immobility measures for all race and ethnic groups in the United States... http://www.nber.org/papers/w23733?utm_campaign=ntw&utm_medium=email&utm_source=ntw
- John Quiggin: What’s left of libertarianism?: "Liberaltarianism... the Niskanen Center...Radley Balko, Jacob Levy, Stephen Teles, Jerry Taylor, Will Wilkinson... an important contribution to left-of-centre thinking... http://crookedtimber.org/2017/08/13/whats-left-of-libertarianism-2/
- Peter H. Lindert: The Rise and Future of Progressive Redistribution: "Starting from today’s collection of estimates of fiscal distribution within each of 53 countries, we can begin mapping a history of... redistribution... http://piketty.pse.ens.fr/files/Lindert2017.pdf
- Patti Waldmeir: The gritty truth of life in America’s heartland: "It is hard to see a solution to America’s political crisis until Trump-haters accept that most Trump-lovers are human too... https://www.ft.com/content/b3ec55b0-7dd4-11e7-9108-edda0bcbc928
- Ezra Klein (2007): My Honor...Defended!: "I actually watched a bit of [Mickey] Kaus's Bloggingheads... too petulant to be genuinely offensive... http://ezraklein.typepad.com/blog/2007/03/my_honordefende.html
Links:
- Caroline Freund and Dario Sidhu: : "The share of employment in... manufacturing... and long-run manufacturing job loss.... The change in the Republican vote share is positively correlated with manufacturing in predominantly white counties and negatively correlated... in ethnically diverse counties..." https://piie.com/system/files/documents/wp17-7.pdf
- Scott Lemieux: FDR's Austerity Rhetoric and the Experimentation of the New Deal: "FDR’s 1932 campaign was a contradictory one, hitting Hoover from both right and left.... FDR himself did not know what the New Deal would ultimately consist of in 1932.... I don’t think the austerity rhetoric can just be hand waved away.... He was above all an experimenter, and a bold one, in a period in which this was particularly necessary. Some of his ideas were smashingly successful and some were bad, but he reacted to events; he wasn’t dogmatic..." http://www.lawyersgunsmoneyblog.com/2017/08/fdrs-austerity-rhetoric-experimentation-new-deal
- Malcolm Potts: 110/111: Football, CTE and risk-taking http://blogs.berkeley.edu/2017/08/01/110111/
- Simon Wren-Lewis: mainly macro: Why Brexit has led to falling real wages: "Before Brexit happens we are seeing a distributional shift between wages and profits, but once Brexit happens profits will fall back and we will all be worse off..." https://mainlymacro.blogspot.co.uk/2017/08/why-brexit-has-led-to-falling-real-wages.html
- Carmen Reinhart: The Persistence of Global Imbalances: "It [is] easy for the US to continue to finance current-account deficits. But the fact that it is easy does not make it a good idea..." https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/unbalanced-america-external-deficit-by-carmen-reinhart-2017-08
- Scott Rosenberg (2006): #1: “The Mythical Man-Month” http://www.wordyard.com/2006/10/02/mythical-man-month/ | #2: Dijkstra’s “Go To Statement Considered Harmful” http://www.wordyard.com/2006/10/10/dijkstra-goto/ | #3: Edsger Dijkstra’s “The Humble Programmer” http://www.wordyard.com/2006/10/18/dijkstra-humble/ | #4: Dijkstra’s “Notes on Structured Programming” http://www.wordyard.com/2006/11/06/dijkstra-notes/ | #5: Knuth’s “Structured Programming with go to Statements” http://www.wordyard.com/2006/11/17/knuth-go-to/ | #6: Mitch Kapor’s Software Design Manifesto http://www.wordyard.com/2006/12/08/kapor-design/ | #8: “The Cathedral and the Bazaar” http://www.wordyard.com/2007/03/03/raymond-catb/ | #12: “Big Ball of Mud” http://www.wordyard.com/2007/09/16/mud/
- Paul Krugman: Monopoly Rents and Corporate Taxation: "When someone tells you that changes in the world have made old-style corporate taxes obsolete, be skeptical. Some changes in the world may have made profit taxation a better idea than ever..." https://krugman.blogs.nytimes.com/2017/08/31/monopoly-rents-and-corporate-taxation-wonkish/
- Brink Lindsey: The End of the Working Class https://www.the-american-interest.com/2017/08/30/end-working-class/
- Eric Berger and Matt Lanza,: Space City Weather – Hype-free forecasts for greater Houston https://spacecityweather.com/
- Matej Balog et al.: DEEPCODER: LEARNING TO WRITE PROGRAMS: "Train a neural network to predict properties of the program that generated the outputs from the inputs... able to solve problems of difficulty comparable to the simplest problems on programming competition websites..." https://openreview.net/pdf?id=ByldLrqlx
- Mark Alan Stamaty http://www.stamaty.engelbachdesign.com/index.html
- Edward Luce: Winter is coming in Donald Trump’s Washington: "The administration’s implosion is likely to accelerate amid subpoenas and suspicion..." https://www.ft.com/content/36f263e0-8d5d-11e7-9084-d0c17942ba93
- Gerhard Mensch https://translate.google.com/translate?hl=en&sl=de&u=https://de.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gerhard_Mensch_(Innovationsforscher)&prev=search
- Jason Kottke: To The People I’ve Lost Over This Election: "John Pavlovitz.... 'You may believe this disconnection is about politics.... This simply isn’t true.... This is about fundamental differences in the ways in which we... believe other people should be treated... not political stuff... human being stuff..." http://kottke.org/17/08/to-the-people-ive-lost-over-this-election
Werner Troesken and Randall Walsh: Collective Action, White Flight, and the Origins of Formal Segregation Laws: "prior to these laws cities had created and sustained residential segregation through private norms and vigilante activity. Only when these private arrangements began to break down during the early 1900s did whites start lobbying municipal governments for segregation ordinances...." https://www.nber.org/papers/w23691
James C. Robinson, Christopher M. Whaley, and Timothy T. Brown: Association of Reference Pricing with Drug Selection and Spending: "Implementation of reference pricing was associated with a higher percentage of prescriptions that were filled for the lowest-priced reference drug within its therapeutic class..." http://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMsa1700087?query=featured_home&
- SPUR: Room for More: SPUR’s Housing Agenda for San Jose: "The Silicon Valley economic miracle has become a housing nightmare. We aren’t building enough housing for all the people who want to live here..." http://www.spur.org/sites/default/files/publications_pdfs/SPUR_Room_for_More.pdf
- Alan Downey: Probably Overthinking It http://allendowney.blogspot.com/
- Tim Harford: Trump, Bannon and the lure of zero-sum thinking: "Attacking China, even metaphorically, will do nothing for America’s middle class..." https://www.ft.com/content/381f5888-88b0-11e7-bf50-e1c239b45787
- Larry Summers: Issues under discussion at Jackson Hole https://www.ft.com/content/0dc83a09-e4c4-3382-bc0f-8f19086115c0
<div class="col-xs-12 col-sm-6"><a href="http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/08/the-new-socialism-of-fools-fresh-at-project-syndicate.html"><img style="display:block; margin-left:auto; margin-right:auto;" src="http://delong.typepad.com/.a/6a00e551f08003883401b7c9138636970b-pi" alt="The New Socialism of Fools" title="The_New_Socialism_of_Fools.png" border="0" width="375" height="200" /></a></div>