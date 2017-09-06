Live from the Data Science Noösphere: Five this fall that look to me worth going to:
2017-09-12 3:30pm 190 Doe Library Bin Yu: Three principles for data science: predictability, stability, and computability https://bids.berkeley.edu/events/three-principles-data-science-predictability-stability-and-computability
2017-09-19 3:30pm 190 Doe Library Saul Perlmutter: Why determining the fate of the Universe forces you to learn any/every data science tool you can https://bids.berkeley.edu/events/why-determining-fate-universe-forces-you-learn-anyevery-data-science-tool-you-can
2017-09-26 3:30pm 190 Doe Library Michael I. Jordan: Computational Thinking, Inferential Thinking and Data Science https://bids.berkeley.edu/events/computational-thinking-inferential-thinking-and-data-science
2017-11-14 3:30pm 190 Doe Library Jasjeet S. Sekhon: Causal Inference in the Age of Big Data https://bids.berkeley.edu/events/causal-inference-age-big-data
2017-12-05 3:30pm 190 Doe Library Joshua Blumenstock: Fighting Global Poverty with Data Science https://bids.berkeley.edu/events/fighting-global-poverty-data-science