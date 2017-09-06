Live from the Orange-Haired Baboon Cage: Anne Laurie: Wednesday Morning Open Thread: Angry Incompetents: "@Rschooley: 'Don't think of it as being ruled by angry, cruel, racist people. Think of it as being ruled by incompetent, angry, cruel, racist people.'... https://www.balloon-juice.com/2017/09/06/wednesday-morning-open-thread-angry-incompetents/
@Bakari_Sellers: "There is a direct correlation between Charlottesville, Arpaio, ending DACA and 'Trumps Base'. It cannot be [over]stated.
Franco Ordoñez and Anita Kumar: How Jeff Sessions got Trump to stop protecting Dreamers http://www.mcclatchydc.com/article171362847.html: "It was last Thursday, and Sessions... tried to get into the Oval Office...
...to see Trump and talk again about their opposition to protections for Dreamers.... Kelly stopped them... had a solution in mind aimed at allowing Trump to fulfill a campaign promise while easing the president’s clear misgivings about ending a program geared toward children—many of whom had no idea they were being brought to the country illegally. Delay the program’s end by six months, Kelly told Trump. There was a practical benefit of this approach too; it would give Congress time to devise a legislative fix....
General Kelly either wants a delay on the decision or to keep DACA, and is very frustrated by the attorney general and his former staffer Stephen Miller’s efforts to pursue their own agenda, given the president told his staff in the past he wants to keep DACA in place....
Kelly used the weekend to call congressional leaders and lock in support. As details leaked, the administration’s decision was now set…
“Former Secretary of Homeland Security” and ICE defender Kelly is hardly a big fan of open borders, but he can spot an oncoming FUBAR with the best of them. Yes, the Malevolent Leprechaun has gotten his perverse jollies by announcing the Trump maladministration’s big plans to punish non-white people. But he clearly didn’t get to enjoy his ‘triumph’ much… the big-business donor base of the GOP are publicly renouncing the “rescission” in all available media. And every pundit with an IQ higher than cottage cheese is pointing out how one more ugly, ultimately unwinnable battle is just what the Repubs needed when they’ve got a heaping platter of legislation to deal with before they can get to the really important goal (more tax cuts for millionaires).
Not to mention that Paul Ryan is already sweating like a cardsharp caught with a fifth ace and a little stash of counterfit chips—anything that makes Paul Ryan miserable has to be good for America.
Now it’s our job (and the Chamber of Commerce’s) to fight this xenophobic bullshit until Jefferson Beauregard Sessions III and his fellow racists are driven back under their white hoods...