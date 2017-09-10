One Year and One Month Ago at Grasping Reality: August 10, 2016

Two Things Worth Highlighting:
Must-Read: Nikola Koepka and Joerg Baten (2005): The biological standard of living in Europe during the last two millennia http://www.bradford-delong.com/2016/08/must-read-nikola-koepka-and-joerg-baten-2005-the-biological-standard-of-living-in-europe-during-the-last-two-millen.html
Comment of the Day: Charles Steindel: Olivier Blanchard on Role of DSGE: "On the whole... masterful. The rub is, as you say, at the end. What are good microfoundations? As he notes, information asymmetries, behavioral economics considerations, and the like, make the crude 'micro' backbones of standard DSGE models laughably at odds with reality. But these same considerations pose serious problems for regular old microeconomic analysis.... It may be the real intellectual crisis is micro, but since microeconomists don't seem ever to be asked to make forecasts with a date attached there isn't the same visible angst..." http://www.bradford-delong.com/2016/08/comment-of-the-day-charles-steindel-_olivier-blanchard-on-role-of-dsge_-on-the-whole-as-one-would-expect-oliv.html
The Full Stack:
- Must-Read: S. Dorn and M. Buettgens: The Cost to States of Not Expanding Medicaid http://www.bradford-delong.com/2016/08/must-read-s-dorn-and-m-buettgens-_the-cost-to-states-of-not-expanding-medicaid_-if-the-nineteen-nonexpansion.html
- Live from the Republicans' Self-Made Gehenna: Scott Lemieux: Quotes Brian Buetler: "GOP leaders tolerate Trump so long as he promises huge tax cuts, GOP voters tolerate him so long as he's a bigot..." http://www.bradford-delong.com/2016/08/live-from-the-republicans-self-made-gehenna-scott-lemieux-_quotes-brian-buetler_-gop-leaders-tolerate-trump-s.html
- Live from the Republicans' Self-Made Gehenna: Scott Lemieux: The Five Worst Roberts Court Rulings: "Most progressives would rank Citizens United v. FEC as the worst ruling ever handed down by the Supreme Court under Chief Justice John Roberts. But five other rulings are... even more disastrous..." http://www.bradford-delong.com/2016/08/live-from-the-republicans-self-made-gehenna-remember-the-barrel-of-what-passes-for-moderate-republicans-these-days-i.html
- Procrastinating on August 12, 2016 http://www.bradford-delong.com/2016/08/procrastinating-on-over-at-equitable-growthhttpequitablegrowthorg-must-reads-josh-brown-_react.html
- Must-Read: Josh Brown: Reaction: Jesse Livermore--Boy Plunger http://www.bradford-delong.com/2016/08/must-read-josh-brown-_reaction-jesse-livermore-boy-plunger_-_reminiscences_-may-no-longer-be-the-quintesse.html
- Procrastinating on August 11, 2016 http://www.bradford-delong.com/2016/08/procrastinating-on-august-11-2016.html
