One Year and Twenty-Five Days Ago at Grasping Reality: August 9, 2016

Worth Highlighting:

  • Must-Read: This, from Paul Krugman, is 100% correct: The last eight years have taught us that as long as the distribution of near-term possible outcomes includes at least a 10% or so chance of landing back at the zero nominal safe interest rate lower bound, the policies we should follow now are pretty much the policies we ought to follow at the bound. Of course, this is the situation we will be in until the trend and expected inflation rate hits 4%/year: we are going to be in this situation for a looooooonnnngggg time... http://www.bradford-delong.com/2016/08/must-read-this-from-paul-krugman-is-100-correct-the-last-eight-years-have-taught-us-that-as-long-as-the-distribution.html

  • The Heritage Foundation, the Club for Growth, and Stephen Moore Have No Principles Whatsoever. Why Do You Ask? http://www.bradford-delong.com/2016/08/the-heritage-foundation-the-club-for-growth-and-stephen-moore-have-no-principles-whatsoever-why-do-you-ask.html: Now that Stephen Moore has signed up with Donald Trump, he is opposed to the Trans Pacific Partnership. Why? When I was on Trish Regan's show with him, he [said].... (1) The agreement is long, and has lots of pages in it. (2)The agreement does not commit the Asians to stop copying our intellectual property. (3) The agreement does allow the U.S. to impose retaliatory penalties on other signatories if they do copy our intellectual property, but they will copy anyway. (4) The agreement is unlike NAFTA, which is a good thing. But only six short months ago... No intellectual principles whatsoever. None: Larry Kudlow, Arthur Laffer, and Stephen Moore (2015): TPP Good For Both Sides Of The Pacific...

  • Comment of the Day: Shame on the editors of Vanity Fair http://www.bradford-delong.com/2016/08/comment-of-the-day-_shame-on-the-editors-of-vanity-fair_-rw-its-been-a-long-time-many-years-in-fact-s.html: RW: "It's been a long time, many years... but I do seem to recall a version of Michael Kinsley capable of writing cogent and, yes, even generous pieces; his long descent into incoherent, petty sniping has not been pretty."... Michael Kinsley at his best was always... close to the edge: very smart but close to the edge of not being wise.... When Vanity Fair's editors publish something like this, they are, I think, being rather cruel...

We Are with Her!

Looking Forward to Four Years During Which Most if Not All of America's Potential for Human Progress Is Likely to Be Wasted

With each passing day Donald Trump looks more and more like Silvio Berlusconi: bunga-bunga governance, with a number of unlikely and unforeseen disasters and a major drag on the country--except in states where his policies are neutralized.

Nevertheless, remember: WE ARE WITH HER!

"I now know it is a rising, not a setting, sun" --Benjamin Franklin, 1787

