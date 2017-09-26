Procrastination for September 26, 2017

Over at Equitable Growth: Must- and Should-Reads:
- Danny Yagan: : Employment hysteresis from the great recession: "This paper uses U.S. local areas as a laboratory to test whether the Great Recession depressed 2015 employment... http://equitablegrowth.org/working-papers/employment-hysteresis-great-recession/
- Jessica Fulton: Income inequality and economic mobility remain defined largely by race and ethnicity in the United States/span>: "The Congressional Black Caucus held its Annual Legislative Conference... http://equitablegrowth.org/equitablog/value-added/income-inequality-and-economic-mobility-remain-defined-largely-by-race-and-ethnicity-in-the-united-states/
- Michael Jordan: On Computational Thinking, Inferential Thinking and Data Science: "The rapid growth in the size and scope of datasets in science and technology has created a need for novel foundational perspectives on data analysis that blend the inferential and computational sciences... https://bids.berkeley.edu/resources/videos/computational-thinking-inferential-thinking-and-data-science
- CBPP: Tax Reform Briefs: "Congress is expected to consider legislation to make major changes to the tax code this year. Here is a series of two-page explanations of key issues in tax reform... https://www.cbpp.org/tax-reform-briefs
- Robert C. Feenstra and Akira Sasaharab: The “China Shock”, Exports and U.S. Employment: A Global Input-Output Analysis: "We quantify the impact on U.S. employment from imports and exports during 1995-2011, using the World Input-Output Database... http://cid.econ.ucdavis.edu/Papers/Feenstra_Sasahara.pdf
- Rachel Gillett and Anaele Pelisson: 12 jobs robots are already taking over: "Talk to any futurist, and they'll tell you that robots are coming for our jobs... http://www.businessinsider.fr/us/jobs-replaced-by-robots-2017-9/
- Kieran Healy (2015): America's Ur-Choropleths: "Choropleth maps... showing various distributions geographically... make it easy to present a geographical distribution to insinuate an explanation... https://kieranhealy.org/blog/archives/2015/06/12/americas-ur-choropleths/
- Noah Smith: The Racism of the Rust Belt: "Wow. This article about the Rust Belt is amazing... https://twitter.com/Noahpinion/status/911318880500408320
- Carmen Reinhart and Vincent Reinhart: The Fear Factor in Today’s Interest Rates: "The theory of “rare disaster risk” has progressed considerably in recent years, owing to the work of the Harvard economist Robert Barro... https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/north-korea-fear-drives-low-interest-rates-by-carmen-reinhart-and-vincent-reinhart-2017-09
- Alan Beattie: As they unwind QE, central banks must come clean about inflation: "The Fed has tightened policy and the BoE is now prefiguring a rise. Neither can point at serious signs of inflationary pressure... https://www.ft.com/content/a5dbddfa-9ebe-11e7-9a86-4d5a475ba4c5
- Blakeley B. McShane et al.: Abandon Statistical Significance: "The status quo is a lexicographic decision rule in which any result is first required to have a p-value that surpasses the 0.05 threshold... http://www.stat.columbia.edu/~gelman/research/unpublished/abandon.pdf
- Matt Yglesias: The staggering hypocrisy of Bill Cassidy and Lindsey GrahamVox: "Bill Cassidy... safe seat in Louisiana, could... have spent the past six months... https://www.vox.com/policy-and-politics/2017/9/19/16330094/cassidy-graham-hypocrisy
Interesting Reads:
- Cathy O'Neil: My TED talk is live! https://mathbabe.org/2017/08/22/my-ted-talk-is-live/
- Dylan Scott: Graham-Cassidy now guts Obamacare even more: "Senate Republicans are desperately hunting for votes for repeal..." https://www.vox.com/policy-and-politics/2017/9/25/16360550/graham-cassidy-revised-explained
- Charlie Warzel: Mark Zuckerberg Can’t Stop You From Reading This Because The Algorithms Have Already Won: "And the machines are running the asylum..." https://www.buzzfeed.com/charliewarzel/mark-zuckerberg-cant-stop-you-from-reading-this-because-the
- Òscar Jordà, Moritz Schularick, and Alan M. Taylor et al.: JORDÀ-SCHULARICK-TAYLOR MACROHISTORY DATABASE http://www.macrohistory.net/data/#DownloadData | http://www.macrohistory.net/JST/JSTdocumentationR2.pdf | http://delong.typepad.com/data-table-1-1.csv | http://delong.typepad.com/variable-description-table-1.csv | http://delong.typepad.com/creative-commons-license-table-1.csv
- Economist: Psychology beats business training when it comes to entrepreneurship: "Among small-business owners in Togo, at least..." https://www.economist.com/news/business/21729454-among-small-business-owners-togo-least-psychology-beats-business-training-when-it-comes
- Andrew Gelman: Statistical Modeling, Causal Inference, and Social Science http://andrewgelman.com/
- American Medical Association, American Academy of Family Physicians, American Hospital Association, Federation of American Hospitals, America’s Health Insurance Plans, and the BlueCross BlueShield Association: Regarding the Graham-Cassidy-Heller-Johnson legislation https://www.ahip.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/Joint-statement-AMA-AAFP-AHA-FAH-AHIP-BCBSA-9.23.17.pdf
- Quonset Point Capital L.P.: Unlocking Braden’s Potential: "• Braden R: 3 years old; • Loves trucks; • Favorite color: Red..." http://zoepiel.com/unlocking-bradens-potential.pdf
- Caroline Freund: We Need to Talk About How Female Economists Are Treated: ""If economists are mostly men, women’s economic concerns get overlooked..." https://www.teenvogue.com/story/we-need-to-talk-about-how-female-economists-are-treated
- Francis Wilkinson: Conservatives and the Rotten Smell of States' Rights: "CThe roots of the Graham-Cassidy bill are deep and poisonous..." https://www.bloomberg.com/view/articles/2017-09-23/conservatives-and-the-rotten-smell-of-states-rights
- Lee Drutman: Yes, the Republican Party has become pathological. But why?: "We’re not going to fix American democracy until we can explain why the GOP went crazy... the design flaws of American political institutions... winner-take-all single-member... districts... private money... presidentialist system..." https://www.vox.com/polyarchy/2017/9/22/16345194/republican-party-pathological
And Over Here:
- What Is the Trump Administration's U.S. Tax Cut Plan Likely to Look Like?: Not So Fresh at Project Syndicate http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/09/what-is-the-us-tax-cut-plan-likely-to-look-like-live-at-project-syndicate.html
- Monday DeLong Smackdown: Noah Smith: Free Speech on Campus http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/09/monday-delong-smackdown-noah-smith-free-speech-on-campus.html
- Links for the Week of September 24, 2017 http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/09/links-for-the-week-of-september-24-2017.html
- For the Weekend: Stephen Vincent Benet: The Devil and Daniel Webster V http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/09/for-the-weekend-stephen-vincent-benet-the-devil-and-daniel-webster-v.html
- Live from the Old New Republic: Alex Pareene, has, I think, gotten it right here... Alex Pareene: YOU ARE JONATHAN CHAIT'S ENEMY: "New York’s Jonathan Chait writes today about the 'dangerous consequences' of the left’s use of the label 'white supremacist' to describe Donald Trump, the alt-right, and American conservatism in general..." http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/09/live-from-the-old-new-republic-alex-pareene-has-i-think-gotten-it-right-here-alex-pareene-you-are-jonathan-c.html
- Live from Sproul Plaza: I was never convinced that Nazi salutes belonged on the streets of Skokie, IL—I thought that that was neither the time, the place, nor the manner for 1st Amendment expression of those ideas. And I am pretty strongly convinced that Nazi salutes do not belong on my campus..." http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/09/live-from-sproul-plaza-i-was-never-convinced-that-nazi-salutes-belonged-on-the-streets-of-skokie-ili-thought-that-th.html
- Should-Read: Jessica Fulton: INCOME INEQUALITY AND ECONOMIC MOBILITY REMAIN DEFINED LARGELY BY RACE AND ETHNICITY IN THE UNITED STATES: "The Congressional Black Caucus held its Annual Legislative Conference..." http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/09/should-read-jessica-fulton-income-inequality-and-economic-mobility-remain-defined-largely-by-race-and-ethnicity-in-the.html
- Should-Read: CBPP: TAX REFORM BRIEFS: "Congress is expected to consider legislation to make major changes to the tax code this year. Here is a series of two-page explanations of key issues in tax reform..." http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/09/3-should-reads-cbpp-tax-reform-briefs-congress-is-expected-to-consider-legislation-to-make-major-changes-to-the-tax.html
- Should-Read: Rachel Gillett and Anaele Pelisson: 12 JOBS ROBOTS ARE ALREADY TAKING OVER: "Talk to any futurist, and they'll tell you that robots are coming for our jobs..." http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/09/should-read-it-is-i-must-say-rather-delicious-that-one-of-the-twelve-job-categories-that-robots-are-supposed-to-intrud.html
- Should-Read: Robert C. Feenstra and Akira Sasaharab: THE “CHINA SHOCK”, EXPORTS AND U.S. EMPLOYMENT: A GLOBAL INPUT-OUTPUT ANALYSIS: "We quantify the impact on U.S. employment from imports and exports during 1995-2011, using the World Input-Output Database..." http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/09/should-read-robert-c-feenstra-and-akira-sasaharab-the-china-shock-exports-and-us-employment-a-global-input-o.html
- Should-Read: Michael Jordan: ON COMPUTATIONAL THINKING, INFERENTIAL THINKING AND DATA SCIENCE: "The rapid growth in the size and scope of datasets in science and technology has created a need for novel foundational perspectives on data analysis that blend the inferential and computational sciences..." http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/09/should-see-michael-jordan-on-computational-thinking-inferential-thinking-and-data-science-the-rapid-growth-in-the.html
- Must-Read: Kieran Healy (2015): AMERICA'S UR-CHOROPLETHS: "Choropleth maps... showing various distributions geographically... make it easy to present a geographical distribution to insinuate an explanation..." http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/09/must-read-kieran-healy-2015-americas-ur-choropleths-choropleth-maps-showing-various-distributions-geographicall.html
- Should-Read: Carmen Reinhart and Vincent Reinhart: THE FEAR FACTOR IN TODAY’S INTEREST RATES: "The theory of “rare disaster risk” has progressed considerably in recent years, owing to the work of the Harvard economist Robert Barro..." http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/09/should-read-both-carmen-reinhart-and-vincent-reinhart-are-very-smart-and-very-much-worth-listening-to-but-this-is-simpl.html
- Should-Read: Alan Beattie: AS THEY UNWIND QE, CENTRAL BANKS MUST COME CLEAN ABOUT INFLATION: "The Fed has tightened policy and the BoE is now prefiguring a rise. Neither can point at serious signs of inflationary pressure..." http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/09/should-read-alan-beattie-as-they-unwind-qe-central-banks-must-come-clean-about-inflation-the-fed-has-tightened-polic.html
- Should-Read: Noah Smith: THE RACISM OF THE RUST BELT: "Wow. This article about the Rust Belt is amazing..." http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/09/should-read-noah-smith-the-racism-of-the-rust-belt-wow-this-article-about-the-rust-belt-is-amazing.html
- Should-Read: Blakeley B. McShane et al.: ABANDON STATISTICAL SIGNIFICANCE: "The status quo is a lexicographic decision rule in which any result is first required to have a p-value that surpasses the 0.05 threshold..." http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/09/1-should-read-abandon-statistical-significance-blakeley-b-mcshane1-david-gal2-andrew-gelman3-christian.html
- Comment of the Day: Kansas Jack: MONDAY DELONG SMACKDOWN: NOAH SMITH: FREE SPEECH ON CAMPUS: "NS. I am unconvinced..." http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/09/kansas-jack-monday-delong-smackdown-noah-smith-free-speech-on-campus-ns-i-am-unconvinced.html
- Should-Read: Matt Yglesias: THE STAGGERING HYPOCRISY OF BILL CASSIDY AND LINDSEY GRAHAM: "Bill Cassidy... safe seat in Louisiana, could... have spent the past six months..." http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/09/should-read-im-just-glad-for-the-sake-of-his-coworkers-and-innocent-bystanders-that-matt-yglesias-did-not-have-the-wo.html
- Should-Read: Danny Yagan: Employment hysteresis from the great recession: "This paper uses U.S. local areas as a laboratory to test whether the Great Recession depressed 2015 employment... http://equitablegrowth.org/working-papers/employment-hysteresis-great-recession/
Perhaps Worth Looking at...