Procrastination for September 29, 2017

Over at Equitable Growth: Must- and Should-Reads:
- Nick Bunker: Weekend reading: “Triennial data release” edition : "The rise in U.S. income inequality is well known by now... http://equitablegrowth.org/equitablog/weekend-reading-triennial-data-release-edition/
- Nick Bunker: An update on the state of wealth inequality in the United States: "The Federal Reserve yesterday released the 2016 version of its triennial Survey of Consumer Finances... http://equitablegrowth.org/equitablog/value-added/an-update-on-the-state-of-wealth-inequality-in-the-united-states/
- Patrick Nielsen Hayden: "Off the Record": "I have never subscribed to the notion that someone can unilaterally impose an obligation of confidentiality onto me... http://nielsenhayden.com/makinglight/archives/016593.html#4335396
- Atif Mian, Amir Sufi, and Emil Verner: How do Credit Supply Shocks Affect the Real Economy? Evidence from the United States in the 1980s: "Does an expansion in credit supply affect the economy by increasing productive capacity, or by boosting demand?... http://www.nber.org/papers/w23802
- Jake VanderPlas: Reproducible Data Analysis in Jupyter: "Jupyter notebooks provide a useful environment for interactive exploration of data... http://jakevdp.github.io/blog/2017/03/03/reproducible-data-analysis-in-jupyter/
- Carol Christ: Chancellor's Letter to the Berkeley Campus Community on Free Speech: "Dear campus community, The past several weeks have been trying ones for Berkeley...
- William Faulkner (1948): Intruder in the Dust http://amzn.to/2wZt4Ms: "For every Southern boy fourteen years old, not once but whenever he wants it, there is the instant when it's still not yet two o'clock on that July afternoon in 1863...
- Ben Thompson: Defining Aggregators: "Value has shifted away from companies that control the distribution of scarce resources to those that control demand for abundant ones... https://stratechery.com/2017/defining-aggregators/
- Christopher Jeffery: Fed’s [John] Williams floats co-ordinated shift from 2% targets: "Williams... believes 2% inflation targets adopted by most of the developed world’s central banks will prove to be suboptimal over the next 10 years... https://www.centralbanking.com/central-banks/monetary-policy/operating-framework/3301501/feds-williams-floats-co-ordinated-shift-from-2-targets
- Josh Barro: Trump, GOP tax plan is looming political disaster: "President Donald Trump tweeted Wednesday morning, hours before the announcement of the latest Republican tax proposal, that... http://www.businessinsider.com/trump-gop-tax-plan-political-disaster-2017-9
- MEMORANDUM FROM: Steven Law. DATE: .September 26, 2017 SUBJECT: Alabama and the New Republican Primary Battlefield: "Although special elections are notoriously idiosyncratic and difficult to extrapolate from... http://delong.typepad.com/rlc.pdf
Interesting Reads:
- Adam Tooze: Blitzkrieg manqué or a new kind of war? Interpreting the Allied Victory in the Normandy campaign https://www.adamtooze.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/Tooze-D-Day-A-New-Kind-of-War-1-2.pdf
- Bloomberg: The New Republican Tax Plan Still Isn't a Plan: "The so-called 'framework' for tax reform has more gaps than substance.... President Donald Trump and congressional Republicans have once again succeeded in avoiding an actual plan. At best, it's the start of a process that might conceivably lead somewhere..." https://www.bloomberg.com/view/articles/2017-09-27/the-new-republican-tax-plan-still-isn-t-a-plan
- Noah Smith: Economists Have No Use for Republican Tax Cuts: "They don't boost growth; they just add to deficits..." https://www.bloomberg.com/view/articles/2017-09-28/economists-have-no-use-for-republican-tax-cuts
- David Anderson: CHIP reauthorization https://www.balloon-juice.com/2017/09/27/chip-reauthorization/
- Matthew Yglesias: Trump's plan to sell tax cuts for the rich is to pretend they're not happening https://www.vox.com/policy-and-politics/2017/9/27/16368612/trump-tax-cut-principles
- Christopher Jeffery: Eichengreen supports calls for FOMC to hold more press conferences: "Governance expert says Fed is one of the most transparent central banks in the world but improved consistency of format around FOMC meetings 'makes sense'..." https://www.centralbanking.com/central-banks/monetary-policy/operating-framework/3300346/eichengreen-supports-calls-for-fomc-to-hold-more-press-conferences
- Sean Illing: A Stanford psychologist on the art of avoiding assholes: "'Not giving a shit takes the wind out of an asshole's sails,' [says] Robert Sutton... author of... _The Asshole Survival Guide+..." https://www.vox.com/conversations/2017/9/26/16345476/stanford-psychologist-art-of-avoiding-assholes
- Heidi N. Moore: The secret cost of pivoting to video: "A pivot to video is really a 'pivot to declining pageviews', as Digiday noted..." https://www.cjr.org/business_of_news/pivot-to-video.php
- Addy Baird: Graham and Cassidy were asked why they’re defunding Planned Parenthood. Their answers were ridiculous: "Sen. Graham invoked fake Planned Parenthood sting videos during the CNN town hall debate..." https://thinkprogress.org/graham-cassidy-planned-parenthood-d93045a84462/
- Saqib Shah: Twitter workarounds give anyone 280 characters to play with https://www.engadget.com/2017/09/27/twitter-workarounds-280-characters-tweet/
- Josh Barro: Trump tax plan: 'Doubled standard deduction' is misleading http://www.businessinsider.com/trump-tax-plan-doubled-standard-deduction-2017-9
- Tim Duy: "This policy stance looks inconsistent with the downward revisions to projections of inflation and the neutral rate: under the Fed’s earlier reaction function, the combination of the two would drive down rate projections..." https://blogs.uoregon.edu/econforum/files/2017/09/FedWatch092517-28l02hi.pdf
- Carola Conces Binder: Federal Reserve Communication and the Media https://papers.ssrn.com/sol3/papers.cfm?abstract_id=2835574
And Over Here:
- The 17 Berkeley Classes in Our Largest Lecture Hall This Fall... http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/09/highlighted-for-september-18-2017-largest-classes-at-berkeley.html
- HOISTED: FLASHBACK: In 1993, GOP Warned That Clinton’s Tax Plan Would ‘Kill Jobs,’ ‘Kill The Current Recovery’ http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/09/flashback-in-1993-gop-warned-that-clintons-tax-plan-would-kill-jobs-kill-the-current-recovery-thinkprog.html
- Comment of the Day: Graydon: MONDAY DELONG SMACKDOWN: NOAH SMITH: FREE SPEECH ON CAMPUS: "This is one of those moments when I despair of explaining something so basic I don't understand how people can be confused by it..." http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/09/comment-of-the-day-graydon-monday-delong-smackdown-noah-smith-free-speech-on-campus-this-is-one-of-those-moments-wh.html
