Procrastination on September 19, 2017

Over at Equitable Growth: Must- and Should-Reads:
- Ann Marie Marciarille: Patent Transfer to Trigger Sovereign Immunity Defense: "It is absolutely fascinating to read that that Allergan and the St. Regis Mohawk Tribe have reportedly made arrangements for transfer of certain patent rights... http://www.marciarille.com/2017/09/patent-transfer-to-trigger-state-action-immunity-defense.html
- George Akerlof (1979): The Case against Conservative Macroeconomics: An Inaugural Lecture: "The old classical economics bases its case against the efficacy of fiscal policy on the low interest elasticity of money demand... http://delong.typepad.com/2553741.pdf
- Santiago Perez: Railroads and the Rural to Urban Transition: Evidence from 19th Century Argentina: "Seminar 211, Economic History: Seminar: Economic History | September 18 | 2-4 p.m. | 597 Evans Hall... http://events.berkeley.edu/index.php/calendar/sn/econ.html?view=summary&timeframe=range&startdate=2017-08-01&enddate=2017-12-31&filter=Secondary%20Event%20Type&filtersel=1057
- Josh Bivens and Dean Baker (2016): The Wrong Tool for the Right Job: "Raising interest rates is a poor strategy for managing asset bubbles... http://cepr.net/images/stories/reports/bubbles-2016-05.pdf
- Jeffrey Friedman: TRUMP VOTERS AND ECONOMIC GRIEVANCES (IT'S THE MEDIA, STUPID): "This economic theory of Trump’s victory is attractive because it tracks many Trump voters’ words... https://niskanencenter.org/blog/trump-voters-economic-grievances-media-stupid/
- Jay Nordlinger: Seeing the Confederacy Clear: On the terrible issue of monuments and all that: "Ed Gillespie... is running for governor of Virginia... http://www.nationalreview.com/article/451399/seeing-confederacy-clear-terrible-issue-monuments-and-all
- Charlie Stross (2015): The Present in Deep History: "Assume you are a historian in the 30th century, compiling a pop history text about the period 1700-2300AD. What are the five most influential factors in that period of history?... http://www.antipope.org/charlie/blog-static/2015/09/the-present-in-deep-history.html
- Liz Hipple: Weekend reading: “labor markets and income” edition: "Tax reform is unlikely to benefit workers, argues Kimberly Clausing... http://equitablegrowth.org/equitablog/weekend-reading-labor-markets-and-income-edition/
- Jerry Taylor: How to Change Public Opinion: "Political scientists... offer a pretty good road map for those who want to effectively go about “waging and winning the war of ideas”... https://niskanencenter.org/blog/how-to-change-public-opinion/
- David Card and A. Abigail Payne: High School Choices and the Gender Gap in STEM: "Women who graduate from university are less likely than men to specialize in science, technology, engineering, or math (STEM)... http://www.nber.org/papers/w23769.pdf
Interesting Reads:
- Adrianna McIntyre et al.: Small Change, Big Consequences — Partial Medicaid Expansions under the ACA http://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMp1710265
- Niskanen Center: The Niskanen Center supports the Grow American Incomes Now (GAIN) Act: "Sherrod Brown... and... Ro Khanna... Grow American Incomes Now... joined by 50 cosponsors. The legislation doubles the Earned Income Tax Credit for working families, and more than doubles the maximum credit for childless adults..." https://niskanencenter.org/blog/press-release-niskanen-center-supports-grow-american-incomes-now-gain-act/
- Economic History Association: Macroeconomic Regimes and Policies: the Quest for Economic and Financial Stability and Growth: "77th Annual Meeting ● September 15-17, 2017 San Jose, California..." http://eh.net/eha/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/EHA-2017-BrochureFinal1.pdf
- The People History: Electrical goods and appliances in the 1950's: "Imagine You Could Go Shopping For Electrical Goods And Appliances In The 1950'S..." http://www.thepeoplehistory.com/50selectrical.html
- Nora Ellingsen: What Are ‘Juggalos’ and Why Are They Marching Against the FBI? https://www.lawfareblog.com/what-are-juggalos-and-why-are-they-marching-against-fbi
- Charles Petzold: The Annotated Turing: A Guided Tour Through Alan Turing's Historic Paper on Computability and the Turing Machine http://amzn.to/2vYkkXk
- Eric Loomis: Evil, Meet Evil: "the time in 1968 that George Wallace appeared on William F. Buckley’s TV show. Root for injuries..." http://www.lawyersgunsmoneyblog.com/2017/09/evil-meet-evil
- Matthew Yglesias: @mattyglesias on Twitter:: "Rand Paul fighting for Kentucky’s Medicaid funding while pretending to be an ideological purist is a fascinating dynamic...." https://twitter.com/mattyglesias/status/908689977147568128
And Over Here:
- (LATE) MONDAY SMACKDOWN: RELIABLE REPUBLICAN AVIK ROY SAYS: CBO'S SCORE OF GRAHAM-CASSIDY WILL BE THE SAME AS ITS SCORE OF BCRA: "Sigh: See what I meant http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/09/monday-smackdown-smackdown.html about Monday Smackdowns? Such a target-rich environment..." http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/09/late-monday-smackdown-reliable-republican-avik-roy-says-cbos-score-of-graham-cassidy-will-be-the-same-as-its-score-of-bc.html
- MONDAY SMACKDOWN SMACKDOWN... http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/09/monday-smackdown-smackdown.html
- ARSHAMA THE BOSS FROM HELL; OR, "QUESTIONED FORCEFULLY, AND A SEVERE SENTENCE WILL BE PRODUCED FOR YOU..." http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/09/arshama-the-boss-from-hell-or-questioned-forcefully-and-a-severe-sentence-will-be-produced-for-you.html
- DO "THEY" REALLY SAY: "TECHNOLOGICAL PROGRESS IS SLOWING DOWN"? http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/09/do-they-really-say-technological-progress-is-slowing-down.html
- LINKS AND SUCH FOR THE WEEK OF SEPTEMBER 18, 2017 http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/09/links-and-such-for-the-week-of-september-18-2017.html
- "$"???? http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/09/i-understand-how-to-use-as-delimiters-for-math-expressions-for-example-3-fracy-_tl-_t-leftfra.html
- SIX GRADUATE STUDENT POSTERS FROM THE ECONOMIC HISTORY ASSOCIATION ANNUAL MEETING http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/09/six-graduate-student-posters-from-the-economic-history-association-annual-meeting.html
- TIME FOR ME TO TAKE ANOTHER LOOK AT NANCY MACLEAN'S "DEMOCRACY IN CHAINS"! http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/09/time-for-me-to-take-another-look-at-nancy-macleans-democracy-in-chains.html
- HOISTED FROM THE ARCHIVES: TWENTY YEARS AGO THE WALL STREET JOURNAL WAS AS BAD AS IT IS TODAY http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/09/remembering-just-why-the-wall-street-journal-editorial-page-has-been-such-a-bad-piece-of-work-for-generations-hoisted-from-t.html
- FOR THE WEEKEND: STEPHEN VINCENT BENET: THE DEVIL AND DANIEL WEBSTER IV http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/09/for-the-weekend-stephen-vincent-benet-the-devil-and-daniel-webster-iv.html
- Book of the Month: Charles Petzold: THE ANNOTATED TURING: A GUIDED TOUR THROUGH ALAN TURING'S HISTORIC PAPER ON COMPUTABILITY AND THE TURING MACHINE http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/09/book-of-the-month-charles-petzold-the-annotated-turing-a-guided-tour-through-alan-turings-historic-paper-on-computabi.html
- Should-Read: Should-Read: Ann Marie Marciarille: PATENT TRANSFER TO TRIGGER SOVEREIGN IMMUNITY DEFENSE: "It is absolutely fascinating to read that that Allergan and the St. Regis Mohawk Tribe have reportedly made arrangements for transfer of certain patent rights..." http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/09/3-should-read-ann-marie-marciarille-patent-transfer-to-trigger-sovereign-immunity-defense-it-is-absolutely-fascinat.html
- Must-Read: George Akerlof (1979): THE CASE AGAINST CONSERVATIVE MACROECONOMICS: AN INAUGURAL LECTURE: "The old classical economics bases its case against the efficacy of fiscal policy on the low interest elasticity of money demand..." http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/09/must-read-george-akerlof-was-right-forty-years-ago-to-say-that-the-microfoundations-of-lucas-and-sargent-were-simply-f.html
- Should-Read: Should-See: Santiago Perez: RAILROADS AND THE RURAL TO URBAN TRANSITION: EVIDENCE FROM 19TH CENTURY ARGENTINA: "Seminar 211, Economic History: Seminar: Economic History | September 18 | 2-4 p.m. | 597 Evans Hall..." http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/09/economics-calendar.html
- Must-Read: Josh Bivens and Dean Baker (2016): THE WRONG TOOL FOR THE RIGHT JOB: "Raising interest rates is a poor strategy for managing asset bubbles..." http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/09/must-read-josh-bivens-and-dean-baker-2016-the-wrong-tool-for-the-right-job-raising-interest-rates-is-a-poor-strateg.html
- Should-Read: Jay Nordlinger: SEEING THE CONFEDERACY CLEAR: ON THE TERRIBLE ISSUE OF MONUMENTS AND ALL THAT: "Ed Gillespie... is running for governor of Virginia..." http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/09/should-read-on-how-todays-republican-party-is-sick-sick-sick-jay-nordlinger-seeing-the-confederacy-clear-on.html
- Should-Read: Jeffrey Friedman: TRUMP VOTERS AND ECONOMIC GRIEVANCES (IT'S THE MEDIA, STUPID): "This economic theory of Trump’s victory is attractive because it tracks many Trump voters’ words..." http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/09/should-read-jeffrey-friedman-trump-voters-and-economic-grievances-its-the-media-stupid-this-economic-theory-of-tr.html
- Should-Read: Charlie Stross (2015): The Present in Deep History: "Assume you are a historian in the 30th century, compiling a pop history text about the period 1700-2300AD. What are the five most influential factors in that period of history?..." http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/09/the-present-in-deep-history-charlies-diary.html
- Should-Read: Liz Hipple: WEEKEND READING: “LABOR MARKETS AND INCOME” EDITION: "Tax reform is unlikely to benefit workers, argues Kimberly Clausing..." http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/09/should-read-liz-hipple-weekend-reading-labor-markets-and-income-edition-tax-reform-is-unlikely-to-benefit-work.html
- Should-Read: Jerry Taylor: HOW TO CHANGE PUBLIC OPINION: "Political scientists... offer a pretty good road map for those who want to effectively go about 'waging and winning the war of ideas'..." http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/09/must-read-how-is-one-to-think-about-americas-transition-from-the-age-of-interest-group-liberalism-to-the-age-of-fox-new.html
- Should-Read: David Card and A. Abigail Payne: HIGH SCHOOL CHOICES AND THE GENDER GAP IN STEM: "Women who graduate from university are less likely than men to specialize in science, technology, engineering, or math (STEM)..." http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/09/should-read-david-card-and-a-abigail-payne-high-school-choices-and-the-gender-gap-in-stem-women-who-graduate-from-un.html
Perhaps Worth Looking at...