Procrastination on September 23, 2017

Over at Equitable Growth: Must- and Should-Reads:
- Nick Bunker: Weekend reading: “Discussing distributional tables” edition: "The decline in the start-up firms across the U.S. economy is now a well-documented and troubling trend. Ben Casselman reports... http://equitablegrowth.org/equitablog/weekend-reading-discussing-distributional-tables-edition/
- Joshua Gans: Danny Kahneman on AI versus Humans: "At our AI conference last week, Nobel Laureate Danny Kahneman was commenting on a paper by Colin Camerer: https://digitopoly.org/2017/09/22/kahneman-on-ai-versus-humans/
- John Cole: Damn I Love The Jag and the Jet and the Mansion: "Graham/Cassidy... bad policy... will devastate many GOP states... hurt tens of millions... https://www.balloon-juice.com/2017/09/23/damn-i-love-the-jag-and-the-jet-and-the-mansion/
- Nisha Chikhale: Expanding the Earned Income Tax Credit is worth exploring in the U.S. tax reform debate : "The Grow American Income Now, or GAIN, Act proposed by Rep. Khanna and Sen. Brown... http://equitablegrowth.org/equitablog/value-added/expanding-the-earned-income-tax-credit-is-worth-exploring-in-the-u-s-tax-reform-debate/
- Jacob Levy: Black Liberty Matters: "'How is it that we hear the loudest yelps for liberty among the drivers of negroes?'... https://niskanencenter.org/blog/black-liberty-matters/
- Matthew Yglesias: : The economy really is broken — but we know how to fix it: "The top 5 percent includes all the members of Congress and all of the donors and lobbyists and business leaders whom members of Congress speak to... https://www.vox.com/2017/9/19/16319416/broken-economy
- Joseph E. Stiglitz: The Revolution of Information Economics: The Past and the Future: "The economics of information has constituted a revolution in economics... http://www.nber.org/papers/w23780
- Ann Marie Marciarille: Eat Out Much?: "With 16 dead and well over 400 documented as infected, it is fair to say San Diego is in the midst of an epidemic of Hepatitis A... http://www.marciarille.com/2017/09/eat-out-much.html
- Jacob Leibenluft et al.: Like Other ACA Repeal Bills, Cassidy-Graham Plan Would Add Millions to Uninsured, Destabilize Individual Market: "Cassidy-Graham Block Grant and Medicaid Per Capita Cap Cut Federal Funding for Most States by 2026... https://www.cbpp.org/research/health/like-other-aca-repeal-bills-cassidy-graham-plan-would-add-millions-to-uninsured
- Pseudoerasmus: The 25 most stimulating economic history books since 2000: "Allen, The British Industrial Revolution in Global Perspective... https://pseudoerasmus.com/2017/01/12/9351/
Interesting Reads:
- Benjamin Clymer: The Apple Watch Series 3 Edition: "Fossil, a multi-billion-dollar company and maker of entry-level watches had a share price of over $83 the day the Apple watch was announced. It's now below $9...." https://www.hodinkee.com/articles/apple-watch-series-3-edition-review
- David Leonhardt: Senator Cassidy, Please Stop Lying about Health Care https://www.nytimes.com/2017/09/21/opinion/cassidy-graham-health-care.html?smid=tw-share&_r=0
- David Beckworth: The Future Path of the Monetary Base and Why It Matters http://macromarketmusings.blogspot.com/2017/09/the-future-path-of-monetary-base-and.html
- Ryan May: Advanced Matplotlib https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AmpWIC5SctY
- David Byrne and Dan Sichel: The productivity slowdown is even more puzzling than you think http://voxeu.org/article/productivity-slowdown-even-more-puzzling-you-think
- Sigal R. Ben-Porath: Free Speech on Campus http://amzn.to/2xTXFzU
- Joe Gagnon: : The Fed Buys into Secular Stagnation: "The FOMC's estimate of the so-called neutral federal funds rate had declined from 4¼ percent a few years ago to 3 percent earlier this year and is now only 2¾ percent. With the federal funds rate currently near 1¼ percent, the Fed is almost halfway through its tightening cycle..." https://piie.com/blogs/realtime-economic-issues-watch/fed-buys-secular-stagnation
- **J. Feigenbaum and Christopher Muller: Lead exposure and violent crime in the early twentieth century: "Lead water pipes exposed entire city populations to much higher doses of lead than have previously been studied in relation to crime. Our estimates suggest that cities' use of lead service pipes considerably increased city-level homicide rates...." http://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0014498316300109
And Over Here:
- Hoisted from the Archives from Ten Years Ago: Some Notes on the Dilemmas of Economists in a Not-Very Technocratic Government: http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/09/the-dilemmas-of-the-economist-in-a-not-very-technocratic-government-hoisted-from-the-archives-from-ten-years-ago.html
- Live from the Data Science Bubble: When Masters in Financial Engineering degrees are being sold by business schools as Data Science degrees, can the Cthulpocalypse be far behind?... http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/09/live-from-the-data-science-bubble-when-masters-in-financial-engineering-degrees-are-being-sold-by-business-schools-as-da.html
- Live from Harvard Professor John Stauffer Sets His Reputation on FireApropos of the role of the university, we had this quote last week from Stauffer re Michelle Jones.... I read this letter below as an admission that this quote is accurate... http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/09/live-from-harvard-professor-john-stauffer-sets-his-reputation-on-fire-apropos-of-the-role-of-the-university-we-had-this.html
- Hoisted from the Archives from Ten Years Ago: Some Notes on the Dilemmas of Economists in a Not-Very Technocratic Government: http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/09/the-dilemmas-of-the-economist-in-a-not-very-technocratic-government-hoisted-from-the-archives-from-ten-years-ago.html
- Comment of the Day: JEC: "ANY COMMUNITY... FLOURISHES ONLY WHEN OUR MEMBERS FEEL WELCOME AND SAFE...": "I see a couple of persistent misconceptions in this discussion..." http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/09/comment-of-the-day-jec-any-community-flourishes-only-when-our-members-feel-welcome-and-safe-i-see-a-couple-of.html
- Should-Read: Nick Bunker: Weekend reading: “Discussing distributional tables” edition: "The decline in the start-up firms across the U.S. economy is now a well-documented and troubling trend. Ben Casselman reports... http://equitablegrowth.org/equitablog/weekend-reading-discussing-distributional-tables-edition/
- Should-Read: Pseudoerasmus: THE 25 MOST STIMULATING ECONOMIC HISTORY BOOKS SINCE 2000: "Allen, The British Industrial Revolution in Global Perspective..." http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/09/should-read-time-to-start-trying-to-think-about-what-books-to-assign-for-econ-210b-next-semester-pseudoerasmus.html
- Should-Read: Jacob Leibenluft et al.: LIKE OTHER ACA REPEAL BILLS, CASSIDY-GRAHAM PLAN WOULD ADD MILLIONS TO UNINSURED, DESTABILIZE INDIVIDUAL MARKET: "Cassidy-Graham Block Grant and Medicaid Per Capita Cap Cut Federal Funding for Most States by 2026..." http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/09/like-other-aca-repeal-bills-cassidy-graham-plan-would-add-millions-to-uninsured-destabilize-individual-market-center-on-b.html
- Should-Read: Ann Marie Marciarille: EAT OUT MUCH?: "With 16 dead and well over 400 documented as infected, it is fair to say San Diego is in the midst of an epidemic of Hepatitis A..." http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/09/should-read-ann-marie-marciarille-eat-out-much-with-16-dead-and-well-over-400-documented-as-infected-it-is-fair-to.html
- Must-Attend: UNITED AGAINST HATE: OUR FREE SPEECH WEEK: "Tue 9/26, West Crescent Lawn... http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/09/must-attend-united-against-hate-our-free-speech-week-tue-926-west-crescent-lawn-11-am-12-noon-alumni-from.html
- Must-Watch: Joshua Gans: DANNY KAHNEMAN ON AI VERSUS HUMANS: "At our AI conference last week, Nobel Laureate Danny Kahneman was commenting on a paper by Colin Camerer..." http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/09/must-watch-joshua-gans-danny-kahneman-on-ai-versus-humans-at-our-ai-conference-last-week-nobel-laureate-danny-kahnem.html
- Should-Read: John Cole: DAMN I LOVE THE JAG AND THE JET AND THE MANSION: "Graham/Cassidy... bad policy... will devastate many GOP states... hurt tens of millions..." http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/09/should-read-the-discovery-of-uranus-came-about-because-saturn-was-not-moving-like-it-should-move-were-it-to-be-the-outer.html
- Should-Read: Nisha Chikhale: EXPANDING THE EARNED INCOME TAX CREDIT IS WORTH EXPLORING IN THE U.S. TAX REFORM DEBATE: "The Grow American Income Now, or GAIN, Act proposed by Rep. Khanna and Sen. Brown..." http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/09/expanding-the-earned-income-tax-credit-is-worth-exploring-in-the-us-tax-reform-debate-equitable-growth.html
- Should-Read: Joseph E. Stiglitz: THE REVOLUTION OF INFORMATION ECONOMICS: THE PAST AND THE FUTURE: "The economics of information has constituted a revolution in economics..." http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/09/1-should-read-joseph-e-stiglitz-the-revolution-of-information-economics-the-past-and-the-future-the-economics-of.html
- Should-Read: Matthew Yglesias: THE ECONOMY REALLY IS BROKEN — BUT WE KNOW HOW TO FIX IT: "The top 5 percent includes all the members of Congress and all of the donors and lobbyists and business leaders whom members of Congress speak to..." http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/09/should-read-matthew-yglesias-the-economy-really-is-broken-but-we-know-how-to-fix-it-vox-the-top-5-percent-inc.html
- Should-Read: Jacob Levy: BLACK LIBERTY MATTERS: "'How is it that we hear the loudest yelps for liberty among the drivers of negroes?'..." http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/09/2-should-read-jacob-levy-black-liberty-matters-how-is-it-that-we-hear-the-loudest-yelps-for-liberty-among-the-driv.html
Perhaps Worth Looking at...