Procrastination on September 4, 2017

Over at Equitable Growth: Must- and Should-Reads:
- Nisha Chikhale: How would homebuyers respond to a less generous U.S. mortgage interest deduction?: "Jonathan Gruber of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology... http://equitablegrowth.org/equitablog/value-added/how-would-homebuyers-respond-to-a-less-generous-u-s-mortgage-interest-deduction/
- Nick Bunker: When the next recession hits, how will fiscal stimulus affect government debt sustainability?: "Alan J. Auerbach and Yuriy Gorodnichenko... investigate how much of an impact a stimulus program would have... http://equitablegrowth.org/equitablog/value-added/when-the-next-recession-hits-how-will-fiscal-stimulus-affect-government-debt-sustainability/
- Nick Bunker: Weekend reading: “One inequality measure to rule them all?” edition: "There is no single best measure of inequality, argues Austin Clemens... http://equitablegrowth.org/equitablog/weekend-reading-one-inequality-measure-to-rule-them-all-edition/
- Equitable Growth: Jobs Day Graphs: August 2017 Report Edition: "The 0.3 point drop in the prime-age employment rate to 78.4 percent in August is a troubling sign... http://equitablegrowth.org/equitablog/equitable-growths-jobs-day-graphs-august-2017-report-edition/
- Jennifer Rubin: Ending DACA would be Trump’s most evil act: "the GOP under Trump has defined itself as the white grievance party... https://www.washingtonpost.com/blogs/right-turn/wp/2017/09/04/trump-ending-daca-would-be-cruelty-wrapped-in-a-web-of-lies/
- Paul Krugman: Why Can’t We Get Cities Right?: "Greater Houston still has less than a third as many people as greater New York... https://www.nytimes.com/2017/09/04/opinion/houston-harvey-infrastructure-development.html
- Mark Thoma: Economist's View: Links for 09-04-17: "America needs its unions more than ever - Larry Summers... http://economistsview.typepad.com/economistsview/2017/09/links-for-09-04-17.html
- Nicole Belle: Sunday Morning Bobblehead Thread: "It is a sad statement on the state of cable news today that a smarter conversation on climate change can be had in Teen Vogue than on any one of the shows... http://crooksandliars.com/2017/09/sunday-morning-bobblehead-thread
- Brink Lindsey: The End of the Working Class: "The nightmare of the industrial age was that the dependence of technological civilization on brute labor was never-ending... https://www.the-american-interest.com/2017/08/30/end-working-class/
- Paul Krugman: @paulkrugman on Twitter: "Thinking more about why we mess up urban land use. Background: population-weighted density, from Census..." https://twitter.com/paulkrugman/status/904348528700530688 https://t.co/Up40gCypzw
- Larry Summers: America needs its unions more than ever: "I suspect the most important factor... is that the bargaining power of... workers has decreased... https://www.ft.com/content/180127da-8e59-11e7-9580-c651950d3672
- Robert M. Solow (1985): Economic History and Economics: "Economics is a social science... subject to Damon Runyon's Law that nothing between human beings is more than three to one... http://www.jstor.org/stable/pdf/1805620.pdf?seq=1#page_scan_tab_contents
- Greg Leiserson: In defense of the statutory U.S. corporate tax rate: "The overwhelming majority of the corporate tax base consists of excess returns... above the risk-free rate such as those due to monopoly pricing power... http://equitablegrowth.org/research-analysis/in-defense-of-the-statutory-u-s-corporate-tax-rate/
- Austin Clemens: No one measure of inequality tells the whole story–income, wealth, and consumption should be considered together: "The Bureau of Labor Statistics, or BLS, releases the results of its annual Consumer Expenditure Survey, or CEX, today... http://equitablegrowth.org/equitablog/value-added/no-one-measure-of-inequality-tells-the-whole-story-income-wealth-and-consumption-should-be-considered-together/
- Ben Thompson: Google and The New America Foundation, Google’s Monopoly, Google’s Stupidity: "From the New York Times... https://stratechery.com/2017/google-and-the-new-america-foundation-googles-monopoly-googles-stupidity/
- Charlie Stross: Houston: what are the long-term consequences?: "I'm interested in chewing over... the effect of losing a major city... to a weather event that is already the worst in 800 years... http://www.antipope.org/charlie/blog-static/2017/08/houston-what-are-the-long-term.html
- Noah Smith: There's Something the Matter With Ohio Too: "Like Kansas, the state seems to be making economic and cultural choices that are holding it back... https://www.bloomberg.com/view/articles/2017-08-29/there-s-something-the-matter-with-ohio-too
Interesting Reads:
- Jim Campbell: Killing EJMR https://jimdcampbell.com/2017/08/28/killing-ejmr/
- Beatrice Cherrier: On sexism in economics https://beatricecherrier.wordpress.com/2017/08/20/on-sexism-in-economics/
- John Cawley: A GUIDE AND ADVICE FOR ECONOMISTS ON THE U.S. JUNIOR ACADEMIC JOB MARKET: "Data... findings from published papers... practical details... links to online resources..." https://www.aeaweb.org/content/file?id=869
- Emily Eisner, Fiona Burlig and Aluma Dembo: On sexism in economics http://blogs.berkeley.edu/2017/08/24/on-sexism-in-economics/
- Caroline Freund and Dario Sidhu: : "The share of employment in... manufacturing... and long-run manufacturing job loss.... The change in the Republican vote share is positively correlated with manufacturing in predominantly white counties and negatively correlated... in ethnically diverse counties..." https://piie.com/system/files/documents/wp17-7.pdf
- Scott Lemieux: FDR's Austerity Rhetoric and the Experimentation of the New Deal: "FDR’s 1932 campaign was a contradictory one, hitting Hoover from both right and left.... FDR himself did not know what the New Deal would ultimately consist of in 1932.... I don’t think the austerity rhetoric can just be hand waved away.... He was above all an experimenter, and a bold one, in a period in which this was particularly necessary. Some of his ideas were smashingly successful and some were bad, but he reacted to events; he wasn’t dogmatic..." http://www.lawyersgunsmoneyblog.com/2017/08/fdrs-austerity-rhetoric-experimentation-new-deal
- Malcolm Potts: 110/111: Football, CTE and risk-taking http://blogs.berkeley.edu/2017/08/01/110111/
- Simon Wren-Lewis: mainly macro: Why Brexit has led to falling real wages: "Before Brexit happens we are seeing a distributional shift between wages and profits, but once Brexit happens profits will fall back and we will all be worse off..." https://mainlymacro.blogspot.co.uk/2017/08/why-brexit-has-led-to-falling-real-wages.html
- Carmen Reinhart: The Persistence of Global Imbalances: "It [is] easy for the US to continue to finance current-account deficits. But the fact that it is easy does not make it a good idea..." https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/unbalanced-america-external-deficit-by-carmen-reinhart-2017-08
- Scott Rosenberg (2006): #1: “The Mythical Man-Month” http://www.wordyard.com/2006/10/02/mythical-man-month/ | #2: Dijkstra’s “Go To Statement Considered Harmful” http://www.wordyard.com/2006/10/10/dijkstra-goto/ | #3: Edsger Dijkstra’s “The Humble Programmer” http://www.wordyard.com/2006/10/18/dijkstra-humble/ | #4: Dijkstra’s “Notes on Structured Programming” http://www.wordyard.com/2006/11/06/dijkstra-notes/ | #5: Knuth’s “Structured Programming with go to Statements” http://www.wordyard.com/2006/11/17/knuth-go-to/ | #6: Mitch Kapor’s Software Design Manifesto http://www.wordyard.com/2006/12/08/kapor-design/ | #8: “The Cathedral and the Bazaar” http://www.wordyard.com/2007/03/03/raymond-catb/ | #12: “Big Ball of Mud” http://www.wordyard.com/2007/09/16/mud/
- Noah Smith: Harvey Won't Hold Back Housto: "If economic geography dictates that a city be located in a certain spot, there will be a city there—period... https://www.bloomberg.com/view/articles/2017-08-31/harvey-won-t-hold-back-houston
- Anne-Marie Slaughter: When The Truth is Messy and Hard: "I have racked my brain... as to what I... could or should have done differently about the departure of Barry Lynn and Open Markets from New America.... https://medium.com/@slaughteram/when-the-truth-is-messy-and-hard-1655a36e313f
- Jeffrey T. Denning: Born Under a Lucky Star: Financial Aid, College Completion, Labor Supply, and Credit Constraints: "Financial aid... effects on graduation can be driven either by marginal students induced to enroll by financial aid..." http://ftp.iza.org/dp10913.pdf
- Stephen Cecchetti and Kim Schoenholtz: The financial crisis, ten years on: "The crisis began on 9 August 2007, when BNP Paribas announced they were suspending redemptions... http://voxeu.org/article/financial-crisis-ten-years
- Paul Krugman: Monopoly Rents and Corporate Taxation: "When someone tells you that changes in the world have made old-style corporate taxes obsolete, be skeptical. Some changes in the world may have made profit taxation a better idea than ever..." https://krugman.blogs.nytimes.com/2017/08/31/monopoly-rents-and-corporate-taxation-wonkish/
- Brink Lindsey: The End of the Working Class https://www.the-american-interest.com/2017/08/30/end-working-class/
- Eric Berger and Matt Lanza,: Space City Weather – Hype-free forecasts for greater Houston https://spacecityweather.com/
- Matej Balog et al.: DEEPCODER: LEARNING TO WRITE PROGRAMS: "Train a neural network to predict properties of the program that generated the outputs from the inputs... able to solve problems of difficulty comparable to the simplest problems on programming competition websites..." https://openreview.net/pdf?id=ByldLrqlx
- Mark Alan Stamaty http://www.stamaty.engelbachdesign.com/index.html
- Edward Luce: Winter is coming in Donald Trump’s Washington: "The administration’s implosion is likely to accelerate amid subpoenas and suspicion..." https://www.ft.com/content/36f263e0-8d5d-11e7-9084-d0c17942ba93
- Gerhard Mensch https://translate.google.com/translate?hl=en&sl=de&u=https://de.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gerhard_Mensch_(Innovationsforscher)&prev=search
And Over Here:
- Data Science, Computer Literacy, and the Skill of Writing with a Fine Chancery Hand... http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/08/data-science-computer-literacy-and-the-skill-of-writing-with-a-fine-chancery-hand.html
- Ethnicism: The New (or Maybe an Old?) Socialism of Fools http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/08/project-syndicate-august-no-longer-fresh.html
- Ten Good Recent Books... http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/09/ten-good-recent-books.html
- For the Filing Cabinet: Using Computers and Data Science Here in the Twenty-First Century... http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/08/for-the-filing-cabinet-using-computers-and-data-science-here-in-the-twenty-first-century.html
- Live from Hurricane Alley: ATLANTIC 2-DAY GRAPHICAL TROPICAL WEATHER OUTLOOK: http://www.nhc.noaa.gov/gtwo.php?basin=atlc&fdays=2 http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/09/live-from-hurricane-alley-atlantic-2-day-graphical-tropical-weather-outlook.html
- Live from Berkeley: The 17 classes in Berkeley's largest lecture hall: "Wheeler Auditorium Classes: Fall 2017..." http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/08/live-from-berkeley-the-17-classes-in-berkeleys-largest-lecture-hall-wheeler-auditorium-classes-fall-2017-astron-c.html
- Live from Berkeley: Foyer of Wheeler Hall, outside of Wheeler Auditorium, 9:25 AM Thursday: "ELENG 16A: Designing Information Devices and Systems I" will start at 9:40... http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/08/live-from-berkeley-foyer-of-wheeler-hall-outside-of-wheeler-auditorium-925-am-thursday-eleng-16a-designing-info.html
- Live from the Bayou: Mikel Jollett: @MIKEL_JOLLETT ON TWITTER: "Holy hell. I've never seen anything like this. This is the 10 Freeway at the Jefferson County Line in Texas right now..." http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/08/live-from-the-bayou-mikel-jollett-mikel_jollett-on-twitter-holy-hell-ive-never-seen-anything-like-this-this-is-th.html
- Worth Reading from Grasping Reality: Late December 2006 http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/09/worth-reading-from-grasping-reality-late-december-2006.html
- One Year and Twenty-Five Days Ago at Grasping Reality: August 9, 2016 http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/09/one-year-and-twenty-five-days-ago-at-grasping-reality-august-9-2016.html
- Ten Years and One Month Ago in Grasping Reality... http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/09/ten-years-and-one-month-ago-in-grasping-reality.html
- Ten Years and 29 Days Ago at Grasping Reality: Hoisted from the Archives for August 2, 2007 http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/08/ten-years-and-29-days-ago-at-grasping-reality-hoisted-from-the-archives-for-august-2-2007.html
- Comment of the Day: Longtooth: FOR THE FILING CABINET: USING COMPUTERS AND DATA SCIENCE HERE IN THE TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY...: "I got curious to see how fast a standard vba program could do the monte-carlo simulation with my laptop and unoptimized code..." http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/09/comment-of-the-day-longtooth-for-the-filing-cabinet-using-computers-and-data-science-here-in-the-twenty-first-century.html
- Comment of the Day: Maynard Handley: FOR THE FILING CABINET: USING COMPUTERS AND DATA SCIENCE HERE IN THE TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY...: "Personally I'm a Mathematica fan. Yeah, you PAY (and pay and pay) for it..." http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/09/comment-of-the-day-maynard-handley-for-the-filing-cabinet-using-computers-and-data-science-here-in-the-twenty-first-ce.html
- Comment of the Day: Kansas Jack: DATA SCIENCE, COMPUTER LITERACY, AND THE SKILL OF WRITING WITH A FINE CHANCERY HAND...: "Don't give up the lecture..." http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/08/comment-of-the-day-kansas-jack-data-science-computer-literacy-and-the-skill-of-writing-with-a-fine-chancery-hand.html
- Comment of the Day: BruceJ: "I'll just leave this quote from the Incomparable (and irreplaceable!) Molly Ivins, who would have been 73 today..." http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/08/comment-of-the-day-brucej-ill-just-leave-this-quote-from-the-incomparable-and-irreplaceable-molly-ivins-who-wou.html
- Weekend Reading: Francis Cornford: The Political Motive: From Microcosmographia Academica http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/09/weekend-reading-john-cornford-microcosmographia-academica-vi-the-political-motive.html
- Weekend Reading: Eulogies for Neville Chamberlain http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/09/weekend-reading-eulogies-for-neville-chamberlain.html
- Winston Churchill in 1939 on the Stalin-Hitler Pact http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/09/winston-churchill-in-1939-on-the-stalin-hitler-pact.html
- For the Weekend: Stephen Vincent Benet: The Devil and Daniel Webster II http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/08/for-the-weekend-stephen-vincent-benet-the-devil-and-daniel-webster-ii.html
- Should-Read: Nisha Chikhale: How would homebuyers respond to a less generous U.S. mortgage interest deduction?: "Jonathan Gruber of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology... http://equitablegrowth.org/equitablog/value-added/how-would-homebuyers-respond-to-a-less-generous-u-s-mortgage-interest-deduction/
- Should-Read: Nick Bunker: When the next recession hits, how will fiscal stimulus affect government debt sustainability?: "Alan J. Auerbach and Yuriy Gorodnichenko... investigate how much of an impact a stimulus program would have... http://equitablegrowth.org/equitablog/value-added/when-the-next-recession-hits-how-will-fiscal-stimulus-affect-government-debt-sustainability/
- Should-Read: Nick Bunker: Weekend reading: “One inequality measure to rule them all?” edition: "There is no single best measure of inequality, argues Austin Clemens... http://equitablegrowth.org/equitablog/weekend-reading-one-inequality-measure-to-rule-them-all-edition/
- Should-Read: Equitable Growth: Jobs Day Graphs: August 2017 Report Edition: "The 0.3 point drop in the prime-age employment rate to 78.4 percent in August is a troubling sign... http://equitablegrowth.org/equitablog/equitable-growths-jobs-day-graphs-august-2017-report-edition/
- Must-Read: Jennifer Rubin: ENDING DACA WOULD BE TRUMP’S MOST EVIL ACT: "The GOP under Trump has defined itself as the white grievance party..." http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/09/must-read-jennifer-rubin-ending-daca-would-be-trumps-most-evil-act-the-gop-under-trump-has-defined-itself-as-the-w.html
- Must-Read: Paul Krugman: WHY CAN’T WE GET CITIES RIGHT?: "Greater Houston still has less than a third as many people as greater New York..." http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/09/must-read-paul-krugman-why-cant-we-get-cities-right-greater-houston-still-has-less-than-a-third-as-many-people-as.html
- Should-Read: Mark Thoma: ECONOMIST'S VIEW: LINKS FOR 09-04-17: "America needs its unions more than ever - Larry Summers..." http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/09/should-read-all-of-mark-thomas-links-are-worth-reading-today-mark-thoma-economists-view-links-for-09-04-17-a.html
- Should-Read: Nicole Belle: SUNDAY MORNING BOBBLEHEAD THREAD: "It is a sad statement on the state of cable news today that a smarter conversation on climate change can be had in Teen Vogue than on any one of the shows..." http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/09/should-read-nicole-belle-sunday-morning-bobblehead-thread-it-is-a-sad-statement-on-the-state-of-cable-news-today-that.html
- Must-Read: Brink Lindsey: THE END OF THE WORKING CLASS: "The nightmare of the industrial age was that the dependence of technological civilization on brute labor was never-ending..." http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/09/must-read-brink-lindsey-the-end-of-the-working-class-the-nightmare-of-the-industrial-age-was-that-the-dependence-of-t.html
- Should-Read: Paul Krugman: @PAULKRUGMAN ON TWITTER: "Thinking more about why we mess up urban land use. Background: population-weighted density, from Census..." http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/09/should-read-paul-krugman-paulkrugman-on-twitter-thinking-more-about-why-we-mess-up-urban-land-use-background-popul.html
- Should-Read: Larry Summers: AMERICA NEEDS ITS UNIONS MORE THAN EVER: "I suspect the most important factor... is that the bargaining power of... workers has decreased..." http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/09/should-read-larry-summers-america-needs-its-unions-more-than-ever-i-suspect-the-most-important-factor-is-that-the.html
- Must-Read: Robert M. Solow (1985): ECONOMIC HISTORY AND ECONOMICS: "Economics is a social science... subject to Damon Runyon's Law that nothing between human beings is more than three to one..." http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/09/must-read-because-economic-theory-can-be-nothing-but-crystalized-or-distilled-economic-theory-robert-m-solow-19.html
- Should-Read: Noah Smith: HARVEY WON'T HOLD BACK HOUSTON: "If economic geography dictates that a city be located in a certain spot, there will be a city there—period..." http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/09/should-read-noah-smith-harvey-wont-hold-back-houston-if-economic-geography-dictates-that-a-city-be-located-in-a-cert.html
- Should-Read: Anne-Marie Slaughter: WHEN THE TRUTH IS MESSY AND HARD: "I have racked my brain... as to what I... could or should have done differently about the departure of Barry Lynn and Open Markets from New America..." http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/09/should-read-i-dont-understand-this-if-it-is-a-personnel-issue-and-not-a-program-issue-you-fire-the-person-if-it-i.html
- Should-Read: Jeffrey T. Denning: BORN UNDER A LUCKY STAR: FINANCIAL AID, COLLEGE COMPLETION, LABOR SUPPLY, AND CREDIT CONSTRAINTS: "Financial aid... effects on graduation can be driven either by marginal students induced to enroll by financial aid..." http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/08/should-read-born-under-a-lucky-star-financial-aid-college-completion-labor-supply-and-credit-constraints-f.html
- Should-Read: Stephen Cecchetti and Kim Schoenholtz: THE FINANCIAL CRISIS, TEN YEARS ON: "The crisis began on 9 August 2007, when BNP Paribas announced they were suspending redemptions..." http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/08/should-read-the-financial-crisis-ten-years-on-vox-ceprs-policy-portal-the-financial-crisis-ten-years-on-steph.html
- Should-Read: Greg Leiserson: IN DEFENSE OF THE STATUTORY U.S. CORPORATE TAX RATE: "The overwhelming majority of the corporate tax base consists of excess returns... above the risk-free rate such as those due to monopoly pricing power..." http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/08/should-read-greg-leiserson-in-defense-of-the-statutory-us-corporate-tax-rate-the-overwhelming-majority-of-the-corpo.html
- Should-Read: Austin Clemens: NO ONE MEASURE OF INEQUALITY TELLS THE WHOLE STORY–INCOME, WEALTH, AND CONSUMPTION SHOULD BE CONSIDERED TOGETHER: "The Bureau of Labor Statistics, or BLS, releases the results of its annual Consumer Expenditure Survey, or CEX, today..." http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/08/should-read-austin-clemens-no-one-measure-of-inequality-tells-the-whole-storyincome-wealth-and-consumption-should.html
- Must-Read: Ben Thompson: GOOGLE AND THE NEW AMERICA FOUNDATION, GOOGLE’S MONOPOLY, GOOGLE’S STUPIDITY: "From the New York Times..." http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/08/must-read-best-thing-i-have-seen-so-far-on-google-open-markets-and-the-new-america-foundation-ben-thompson-goog.html
- Should-Read: Charlie Stross: HOUSTON: WHAT ARE THE LONG-TERM CONSEQUENCES?: "I'm interested in chewing over... the effect of losing a major city... to a weather event that is already the worst in 800 years..." http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/08/should-read-charlie-stross-houston-what-are-the-long-term-consequences-im-interested-in-chewing-over-the-effect.html
- Should-Read: Noah Smith: THERE'S SOMETHING THE MATTER WITH OHIO TOO: "Like Kansas, the state seems to be making economic and cultural choices that are holding it back..." http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/08/should-read-noah-smith-theres-something-the-matter-with-ohio-too-bloomberg-theres-something-the-matter-with-ohio.html
Perhaps Worth Looking at...