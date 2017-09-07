Procrastination on September 7, 2017

Over at Equitable Growth: Must- and Should-Reads:
- Forecaster Beven: Hurricane Irma Forecast Discussion: "The hurricane is currently being steered by the subtropical ridge to the north.... After 48 h, a mid- to upper-level trough digging into the eastern United States is expected to create a break in the ridge and allow Irma to turn northward... http://www.nhc.noaa.gov/text/refresh/MIATCDAT1+shtml/070257.shtml?
- Bridget Ansel: Pay transparency is good for employees but can also benefit businesses: "The Trump administration announced this past week that it is halting the implementation of an Obama-era rule... http://equitablegrowth.org/equitablog/value-added/pay-transparency-is-good-for-employees-but-can-also-benefit-businesses/
- Etsy NY: Winning Change for Women and Families: An Evening with Heather Boushey: "Tue, September 12, 2017, 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM EDT... https://www.eventbrite.com/e/winning-change-for-women-and-families-an-evening-with-heather-boushey-tickets-36910118157
- David Glasner: In the General Theory Keynes First Trashed and then Restated the Fisher Equation: "I will not offer a detailed explanation here of the basis on which Keynes criticized the Fisher equation in the General Theory... https://uneasymoney.com/2017/09/05/in-the-general-theory-keynes-first-trashed-and-then-restated-the-fisher-equation/
- Robert Lucas: A Professional Memoir: "There was nothing spooky about Mendel’s genetic theories...
- Ricardo Caballero, Alp Simsek: Risk intolerance and the global economy: A new macroeconomic framework: "Interest rates continue to decline across the globe, while returns to capital remain constant or increasing...
Interesting Reads:
- Lael Brainard: Understanding the Disconnect between Employment and Inflation with a Low Neutral Rate https://www.federalreserve.gov/newsevents/speech/brainard20170905a.htm
- Jodi Beggs: For the (Probably Not) Last Time, the DREAMers Are Not Taking Your Jobs https://medium.com/@jodiecongirl/for-the-probably-not-last-time-the-dreamers-are-not-taking-your-jobs-e41bcee24414
- Tim Duy: Mediocre To Solid Data Flow, But Weak Inflation Still Key http://economistsview.typepad.com/timduy/2017/09/mediocre-to-solid-data-flow-but-weak-inflation-still-key.html
- Adair Turner: The Normalization Delusion: "The drivers of post-crisis economic performance are so deep that no return to normality is likely any time soon..." https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/normalization-delusion-global-recovery-by-adair-turner-2017-09 Ned Phelps: This Thing Called the American Dream: "What made the American Dream distinctive was... the hope of achieving... the deep need... to have the experience of succeeding.... And the process may have mattered more than the success...." https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/recalling-the-american-dream-by-edmund-s--phelps-2017-08
And Over Here:
- Supply-Side Amnesia: Live at Project Syndicate http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/09/supply-side-amnesia-live-at-project-syndicate.html
- Intermediate Macroeconomics U.S. Dashboard http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/09/intermediate-macroeconomics-us-dashboard.html
- The Kansas Republican Governance Experiment. Or Is That "Governance 'Experiment'"? Or Is That "'Governance' Experiment"? http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/09/the-kansas-tax-cut-experiment.html
- Understanding Washington DC in an Age of Trump http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/09/understanding-washington-dc-in-the-age-of-trump.html
- Inequality of Opportunity: May I Have My Context Back, Please?: Hoisted from 2007 http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/09/hoisted-from-2007-may-i-have-my-context-back-please.html
- Hoisted from 2013: Yet MOAR Bad-Faith Intellectual History: Keynes's "In the Long Run We Are All Dead" Is Not a "Carpe Diem" Argument... http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/09/hoisted-from-2013-yet-moar-bad-faith-intellectual-history-keynes-did-write-in-the-long-run-we-are-all-dead-is-not-a-carp.html
- Inequality of Opportunity: May I Have My Context Back, Please?: Hoisted from 2007 http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/09/hoisted-from-2007-may-i-have-my-context-back-please.html
- Live from the Orange-Haired Baboon Cage: Anne Laurie: WEDNESDAY MORNING OPEN THREAD: ANGRY INCOMPETENTS: "@Rschooley: 'Don't think of it as being ruled by angry, cruel, racist people. Think of it as being ruled by incompetent, angry, cruel, racist people.'..." http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/09/live-from-the-orange-haired-baboon-cage-anne-laurie-wednesday-morning-open-thread-angry-incompetents-rschooley-do.html
- Live from the Data Science Noösphere: : "Five this fall that look to me worth going to..." http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/09/live-from-the-data-science-no%C3%B6sphere-five-this-fall-that-look-to-me-worth-going-to.html
- Young Republicans Salute Labor, 1956 http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/09/young-republicans-salute-labor-1956.html
- Must-Read: Forecaster Beven: HURRICANE IRMA FORECAST DISCUSSION: "The hurricane... after 48 h... a break in the ridge and allow Irma to turn northward..." http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/09/must-read-forecaster-beven-hurricane-irma-forecast-discussion.html
- Should-Read: Bridget Ansel: PAY TRANSPARENCY IS GOOD FOR EMPLOYEES BUT CAN ALSO BENEFIT BUSINESSES: "The Trump administration announced this past week that it is halting the implementation of an Obama-era rule..." http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/09/should-read-bridget-ansel-pay-transparency-is-good-for-employees-but-can-also-benefit-businesses-the-trump-administra.html
- Should-See: Etsy NY: WINNING CHANGE FOR WOMEN AND FAMILIES: AN EVENING WITH HEATHER BOUSHEY: "Tue, September 12, 2017, 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM ED..." http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/09/should-see-etsy-ny-winning-change-for-women-and-families-an-evening-with-heather-boushey-tue-september-12-2017-6.html
- Should-Read: David Glasner: IN THE GENERAL THEORY KEYNES FIRST TRASHED AND THEN RESTATED THE FISHER EQUATION: "I will not offer a detailed explanation here of the basis on which Keynes criticized the Fisher equation in the General Theory..." http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/09/should-read-in-which-david-glasner-argues-that-john-maynard-keynes-passed-up-a-very-valuable-opportunity-to-preach-about.html
- Should-Read: Robert Lucas: A PROFESSIONAL MEMOIR: "There was nothing spooky about Mendel’s genetic theories..." http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/09/on-robert-lucas.html
- Should-Read: Ricardo Caballero and Alp Simsek: RISK INTOLERANCE AND THE GLOBAL ECONOMY: A NEW MACROECONOMIC FRAMEWORK: "Interest rates continue to decline across the globe, while returns to capital remain constant or increasing..." http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/09/risk-intolerance-and-the-global-economy-vox-ceprs-policy-portal.html
Perhaps Worth Looking at...